You can now add Splatoon 3 widgets to your mobile’s home screen

Nintendo has added some new functionality to the much maligned Nintendo Switch Online app – they’re even kind of cool. If you’re a big Splatoon 3 player you’ll appreciate this, you can now add widgets to your mobile phone’s home screen that update you the game’s battle schedule and more.

Not only can you see what maps are upcoming, but also see how your last few matches gone. You can s how off your current gear and even photos from the in-game album can appear. Replace the photo of your cat with your best Splatoon 3 screenshots.

The update to the app is out now for iOS and Android and works on both.