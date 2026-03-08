Yoshi popcorn bucket coming to Australian theatres for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie - Vooks

Usually when these zany popcorn tins get announced they’re for US theatres only, but this time Australian cinemas are getting in on the action.

The Yoshi popcorn bucket features Yoshi holding an egg that can open and be filled with popcorn. It doesn’t seem like it holds that much, but that’s how these buckets tend to go.

So far Event Cinemas, Reading Cinemas and Village Cinemas have posted about having the bucket. Hoyts also posted it but seems to have removed it. All of the cinema chains are stressing that these will be available for a limited time.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie opens in Australia on April 1st.