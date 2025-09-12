Switch 2

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a new Yoshi game coming in 2026

Read all about it.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 12, 2025

During last night’s Nintendo Direct, we got our first look at a brand-new Yoshi game – Yoshi and the Mysterious Book. As the name suggests, it’s based on a storybook that just so happens to fall from the sky and even has a name – Mr. E. The graphics both look and animate like a storybook.

This mysterious book’s pages contain information about unusual creatures, so Yoshi decides to jump in and help investigate.

The game is set to release in Australia in autumn 2026 (March to May) only on the Nintendo Switch 2.

