Yooka-Replaylee out October 9th, full physical release on Switch 2

The whole thing on the card, just like the old days.

by Daniel VuckovicAugust 30, 2025

It’s been a while, but Yooka-Replaylee finally has a release date — October 9th, 2025. Even better, it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, with a physical edition that stands out as one of the few third-party games entirely on the cartridge.

Yooka-Replaylee includes updated visuals, refined gameplay, and new characters. The move set has been expanded, the controls tightened, and the soundtrack has been fully re-arranged with a live orchestra.

The digital version will cost $29.99 USD on the eShop, while the physical edition is priced at $49.99 USD. Australian pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet. The good news is that if you already own Yooka-Laylee on another platform, you’ll get a 30% discount on the new game.

In our review of the original release we said “Yooka-Laylee is a terrific throwback to an era long dead. Let’s just have more of the good parts and keep the bad parts in the past”. Hopefully this updated release will help there.

