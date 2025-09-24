Yakuza Kiwami 3, with new spin-off Dark Tides, coming to Switch 2

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced that Yakuza Kiwami 3, a remake of Yakuza 3, is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The release will also include a brand-new spin-off called Dark Tides, a completely separate story featuring the character Yoshitaka Mine.

Sega is speed-running through the Yakuza series on Switch 2, with Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut launching alongside the system, and Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 set to arrive this November.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 will release on February 12th, 2026. It will also be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, and PC via Steam.