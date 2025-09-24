Yakuza Kiwami 3, with new spin-off Dark Tides, coming to Switch 2
That's a lot of Yakuza.
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has announced that Yakuza Kiwami 3, a remake of Yakuza 3, is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2. The release will also include a brand-new spin-off called Dark Tides, a completely separate story featuring the character Yoshitaka Mine.
Sega is speed-running through the Yakuza series on Switch 2, with Yakuza 0: Director’s Cut launching alongside the system, and Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2 set to arrive this November.
Yakuza Kiwami 3 will release on February 12th, 2026. It will also be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox Series consoles, and PC via Steam.
YAKUZA KIWAMI 3
Continue the story of ex-yakuza Kazuma Kiryu as he fights to protect those he loves in an extreme remake of Yakuza 3 that evolves every aspect of the beloved game.
The bustling streets of Okinawa and Tokyo come to life in stunning detail with reimagined combat taking brutal brawling action to the next level. Added scenes deliver more depth and emotion to the beloved story with new and enhanced side experiences that immerse you in the world like never before, and more.
DARK TIES
Experience the brand-new tale of Yoshitaka Mine from Yakuza 3 in an included separate game. Having once led a succesful startup company, he plunged himself into the dark world of the yakuza by choice after losing everything. Left with an empty heart, the pursuit to find true bonds drives him forward once again in a dramatic journey colored by exhilarating boxing-based combat, and a variety of engaging side experiences.
Two men will walk different paths that converge to shake the very foundations of fate.