Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties demo out now on Switch 2

See how it runs.

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 21, 2026

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties will launch soon, and to help players get ready, SEGA has released a demo covering both parts of the game so you can see how it all works. As this is the first new Yakuza title to launch day and date on a Nintendo platform, it will be interesting to see how it performs before diving into the full release.

The demo is available now on the eShop. Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties is out on February 12th, 2026.

