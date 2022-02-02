Yacht Club Games announce brand new game Mina The Hollower

Yacht Club Games has been milking the teat of Shovel Knight for years, but now they’re making a new game. Announced overnight, Mina The Hollower is an entire new game with a Game Boy Color-esque aesthetic.

Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower…