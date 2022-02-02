Yacht Club Games announce brand new game Mina The Hollower
Yacht Club Games has been milking the teat of Shovel Knight for years, but now they’re making a new game. Announced overnight, Mina The Hollower is an entire new game with a Game Boy Color-esque aesthetic.
Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets. Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower…
The game was announced during a live stream and a Kickstarter project was revealed soon after. At the time of writing the Kickstarter was nearly successfully backed. The game is already in development either way.
There’s no release date or platforms yet, but with Yacht Club Game’s previous history a Switch release is all but assured.