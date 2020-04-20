Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is getting a collectors edition in Australia

After being radio silent for some time on the question, would Australia be getting the Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition collectors edition, Nintendo Australia has today confirmed we will be getting a collectors edition, just not the same one as people might have been hoping for.

Via the official Twitter, they released the following image, which shows off the edition will come with the game, steelbook case, a massive 256 page art book and sound selection cd, no vinyl in this one.

The set will only be available from EB Games, and orders are open now, but for how long, we don’t know.