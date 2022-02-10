Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gets officially announced for a September release

MonolithSoft has been quietly working away at their latest title for quite some time now, and it’s finally official.

Nintendo, during its morning Direct, ended the presentation with a big bang: Xenoblade. Chronicles. 3. Almost 5 years after the release of Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and a little over two years after the original game’s remaster on Switch, the series is finally getting its third installment. We didn’t see much of the gameplay of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, with the story taking the forefront of the trailer, but if you were worried it’d lose the series’ trademark British-forward voice acting, you’re in luck: it’s still here in all its glory.

You can watch the trailer below, and we’ll add more details as they come.