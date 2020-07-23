X Rocker announces Super Mario themed chairs coming August 1st

LEGO, Jenga and Monopoly and now gaming chairs. X Rocker has announced a series of Super Mario themed gaming chairs set to launch on August 1st.

There are four different chairs, a Mario, Peach and Luigi one in one style and a bigger Mario one as well. The designs won’t be for everyone…

So far these have only been announced for the UK, but it’s still interesting to see more Mario themed goods launch on August 1st. Feels like we missed an invite for something.

We’ll see if they’re arriving in Australia, and how much they’ll set you back.