WWE 2K26 slams it way onto Switch 2 this March
CM Punk the cover star for this year.
The newest WWE game is coming to the Switch 2 on the same day as the other console versions, and it will even have some exclusive Switch 2 features as a little treat.
WWE 2K26 is adding four new match types this year, along with upgrades to all your favourite game modes. CM Punk is this year’s cover athlete for the Standard Edition, while the other versions of the game feature a rich history of wrestlers from the Attitude Era.
Like most yearly WWE releases, there’s almost a spreadsheet’s worth of information to sift through to figure out which version to buy, and most of it doesn’t apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Basically, the Standard Edition launches on March 13th, but if you buy one of the larger “Edition” versions, it’s playable from March 6th.
The Switch 2 version also includes touchscreen and mouse support, with mouse controls usable in the creation suite for face and body painting. There’s also full GameShare support, although it’s not yet clear whether this is local or online. The Switch 2 version also supports the Image Uploader and has access to cross-platform Community Creations, something that hasn’t been available on Nintendo platforms before.
- The Standard Edition will be available for AUD$119.95 / NZD$129.95;
- Pre-Order Bonus Offer: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K26 Standard Edition will receive the Joe Hendry Pack, a bonus pack of content containing playable Superstar Joe Hendry, a Joe Hendry shirt cosmetic item, Joe Hendry MyFACTION EVO card, and Joe Hendry Spin Island Emote. Players who pre-order any edition of WWE 2K26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC will also receive the WWE 2K25 base game (digital). Players who pre-order Attitude Era Edition or Monday Night War Edition on PlayStation or Xbox between January 30 and February 24 at 3AM AEDT will receive 15,000 VC in WWE 2K26 and 67,500 VC in WWE 2K25;
- King of Kings Edition will be available for AUD$159.95 AUD / NZD$169.95. King of Kings Edition includes the Standard Edition, Joe Hendry Pack, Ringside Pass Premium Season 1, and 32,500 VC, plus the King of Kings Pack which includes playable Superstars Triple H ‘98 and Stephanie McMahon ‘00, and a “Triple H Signature Taunt” Emote for The Island. King of Kings Edition will be available from March 6, 2026 – seven days ahead of StandardEdition;
- Attitude Era Edition will be available for AUD$199.95 / NZD $209.95. In addition to all content included in the King of Kings Edition, Attitude Era Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-4, plus the Attitude Era Edition Pack, which features playable Superstars The Rock ‘99, Kane ‘98, and Chyna ‘97, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin “Rattlesnake” and The Rock “People’s Champ” MyFACTION EVO cards, the Raw is War ‘98 Arena, and Undertaker “Thumb Across the Neck” and Shawn Michaels “DX Crotch Chop” Emotes for The Island. The Superstar Mega-Boost is also included, which grants 200 MySUPERSTAR attribute points for MyRISE plus 100,000 VC. Attitude Era Edition will be available from March 6, 2026 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition;
- Monday Night War Edition will be available for AUD$229.95 / NZD$239.95. In addition to all content included in the Attitude Era Edition, Monday Night War Edition includes access to Ringside Pass Premium Seasons 1-6, plus the Monday Night War Edition Pack, which features playable Superstars Shawn Michaels DX, Macho Man Randy Savage ‘98, Rowdy Roddy Piper ‘98, the WCW Thunder ‘98 Arena, and a Diamond Dallas Page “Bang!” Emote for The Island. Monday Night War Edition also grants entitlement for the WrestleMania 42 Pack, which includes the WrestleMania 42 Arena and three WrestleMania 42 Superstar Persona Cards to be automatically entitled post-launch. Monday Night War Edition will be available from March 6, 2026 – seven days ahead of Standard Edition;