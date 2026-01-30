WWE 2K26 slams it way onto Switch 2 this March

The newest WWE game is coming to the Switch 2 on the same day as the other console versions, and it will even have some exclusive Switch 2 features as a little treat.

WWE 2K26 is adding four new match types this year, along with upgrades to all your favourite game modes. CM Punk is this year’s cover athlete for the Standard Edition, while the other versions of the game feature a rich history of wrestlers from the Attitude Era.

Like most yearly WWE releases, there’s almost a spreadsheet’s worth of information to sift through to figure out which version to buy, and most of it doesn’t apply to the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game. Basically, the Standard Edition launches on March 13th, but if you buy one of the larger “Edition” versions, it’s playable from March 6th.

The Switch 2 version also includes touchscreen and mouse support, with mouse controls usable in the creation suite for face and body painting. There’s also full GameShare support, although it’s not yet clear whether this is local or online. The Switch 2 version also supports the Image Uploader and has access to cross-platform Community Creations, something that hasn’t been available on Nintendo platforms before.