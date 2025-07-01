WWE 2K25 slams onto Switch 2 on July 23rd
There’s a new Switch 2 game in the coming soon section of the eShop – and it’s WWE 2K25. You won’t have to wait long for it either, it launches later this month on July 23rd, 2025.
The Switch 2 version includes the full suite of WWE 2K25 game modes and match types, and also supports offline play. There are three editions available: the Standard Edition, the Deadman Edition, and The Bloodline Edition — each offering varying levels of content. Unfortunately, all versions are code-in-a-box only, with no game card included.
The last time Nintendo fans received a mainline WWE 2K game was the very very very broken WWE 2K18. After that release, they didn’t bother again — until now.
Preorders for this one are now open.
Here’s the full run down including costs for each version:
- WWE 2K25 Standard Edition:
- Available for AUD$109.95 / NZD$119.95;
- Pre-Order Bonus Offers: Players who pre-order the WWE 2K25 Standard Edition will receive the Wyatt Sicks Pack, a bonus pack of content including five playable Superstars – Uncle Howdy, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan – plus Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross mask cosmetic items for The Island;
- WWE 2K25 Deadman Edition:
- Available for AUD$159.95 / NZD$169.95;
- The Deadman Edition includes the Standard Edition and Wyatt Sicks Pack, plus the Deadman Edition Bonus Pack which includes Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Undertaker and Original Undertaker (‘90) Persona Cards and playable Superstars, a useable Urn object, Undertaker ‘95 Mask cosmetic item for The Island, and Brother Love Manager;
- Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC character packs and 15,000 VC;
- WWE 2K25 The Bloodline Edition:
- Available for AUD$199.95 / NZD$209.95;
- In addition to the Standard Edition and all bonus content included in the Deadman Edition, The Bloodline Edition includes the Ringside Pass (Season Pass plus Superstar Mega-Boost), The Rock Nation of Domination Pack, which features a Rock Nation of Domination Persona card and playable Superstar, and will only be available as part of The Bloodline Edition;
- The Bloodline Edition Bonus Pack, which features Mattel Elite Series 114 Jey Uso and Mattel Elite “Greatest Hits” Roman Reigns Persona cards and playable Superstars. This pack includes a Family Above All Hoodie, OTC Shirt, Yeet Tank Top and Yeet Sunglasses cosmetic items for The Island, while for Steam only, it includes an additional 32,500 VC;
- Also included is the WrestleMania 41 Pack, which features the currently availableWrestleMania 41 Arena, plus two WrestleMania 41 Superstar Persona cards and playable Superstars, and a new playable Superstar, which will all be available at a later date.