3
0

WWE 2K Battlegrounds coming to the Switch according to ESRB rating

by Daniel VuckovicApril 30, 2020

Earlier this week WWE 2K Battlegrounds was announced with no platforms attached. Today, the ESRB (America’s game rating service) has listed the game for Switch all but confirming the game is coming to the system. The game is a more playful and over-the-top wrestling game than usual, the normal WWE 2K game is taking a year off.

The game is being developed by Saber Interactive who have brought many games to the Switch including The Witcher III as well as Crysis in the future. Fingers crossed it runs better than the last wrestling from 2K on Switch.

Source: Nintendo Everything via ESRB

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
General
Tags
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

Leave a Response