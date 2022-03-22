Wreckfest to crash land on the Switch this June

Wreckfest for the Switch was announced back in September 2021, the delayed and left without a date and it’s been long enough that you could have been forgiven it was – wrecked.

Now THQ Nordic has confirmed the game is now coming on June 21st 2022. The game features up to 16-player online multiplayer, offline tournaments and runs at 30FPS on the Switch. There are two “Season Passes” of content included as well. The game will launch both at retail and on the eShop.