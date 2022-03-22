Wreckfest to crash land on the Switch this June
Wreckfest for the Switch was announced back in September 2021, the delayed and left without a date and it’s been long enough that you could have been forgiven it was – wrecked.
Now THQ Nordic has confirmed the game is now coming on June 21st 2022. The game features up to 16-player online multiplayer, offline tournaments and runs at 30FPS on the Switch. There are two “Season Passes” of content included as well. The game will launch both at retail and on the eShop.
Expect epic crashes, neck-to-neck fights over the finish line and brand-new ways for metal to bend – These are the once-in-a-lifetime moments that can only be achieved in Wreckfest, with its true-to-life physics simulation crafted by legendary developer Bugbear, who also brought you FlatOut 1, 2 and Ultimate Carnage. Burn rubber and shred metal in the ultimate driving playground!