World’s top tennis players competing in Mario Tennis Aces online tournament

With in-real-life sport out of the picture for a while, eSports is taking off even further with athletes picking up a controller to continue playing in digital form.

Early Monday morning Australian time, the ‘Stay at Home Slam’ will see a bunch the world’s top tennis players, and some celebrities as well playing Mario Tennis Aces in an online tournament for charity.

Here’s the lineup, there are some big names in there like Serena and Venus Williams, Naomi Osaka and Maria Sharapova. They’ll be paired in doubles play with celebrities like Seal, Steve Aoki and other people who I’m sure are famous. John McEnroe will also be the commentator for the match.

Everyone will donate $25,000US to enter which will go to the teams charity of choice, the winning team gets an extra million to donate.

Because the event is being hosted for an American audience it’ll be on at 6:00 AM AEST on Monday, May 4th if you want to watch it live.