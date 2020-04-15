World War Z is coming to the Switch

Saber Interactive, the technical wizards who managed to get The Witcher 3 working on the Switch are onto their next challenge.

World War Z, which was released in 2019 is getting a Game of the Year edition – and a Switch port. The game is known to push consoles and PCs alike with hordes of zombies rendered on the screen at one time.

Speaking to IGN, CEO of Saber Interactive Matt Karch has said that “Getting this to run on the Switch is the hardest thing that we have had to do”.

There’s no footage yet of the Switch version, nor is there a release date. The Game of the Year Edition launches for the other consoles and PC on May 5.