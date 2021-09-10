World War Z coming to Switch on November 2nd

Saber Interactive has announced that World War Z is coming to the Switch later this year. The mass zombie shooter was initially released in 2019, so it took a while to arrive, but Saber Interactive has developed it. They managed to squeeze The Witcher 3 onto the Switch, and the initial trailer below shows the game running on the Switch, and it looks like it’s running quite well.

Unfortunately, it looks like World War Z on Switch won’t come with the soon to launch Aftermath expansion. The expansion adds a first-person camera and more campaigns.

World War Z is out on November 2nd on the eShop and at retail.

World War Z on Nintendo Switch features: Story-Driven Co-op Campaign: Outlive the dead through intense four-player co-op campaign episodes around the world set in New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and Tokyo. Battle the Terrifying Zombie Swarm: Face hundreds of zombies at a time, brought to life in gruesome detail with incredible firefights featuring explosive firepower and action. Get Stronger & Never Surrender: Choose from seven distinct character classes, unlock powerful weapon upgrades, and take on even greater battles in Challenge mode. Intense Competitive Multiplayer: Fight real players and the undead in team-based Players vs. Players vs. Zombies (PvPvZ) multiplayer game modes.