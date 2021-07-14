0

Wondrous new Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania trailer released

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 15, 2021

We’ve not seen anything more on Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania since it was first announced during Nintendo’s E3 Direct. That all changes today with a new ‘Wondrous Worlds’ trailer. 

The trailer, running at a healthy 60fps, shows off some of the different levels and modes in the game. It looks like it’s shaping up rather well.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania is out on October 5th.

