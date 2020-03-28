Winners of our TY The Tasmanian Tiger competition announced

It’s time to reveal the winners of our TY The Tasmanian Tiger competition! Earlier this month we asked people to create some new shorts for Ty, and a lot of people did that; in a lot very different and interesting ways.

The decision was tough though because even though there were a bunch of entries, a few of them stuck out and we had a hard time deciding the best three. Check your email if you’re one of the winners below.

Thanks to everyone who entered, whenever we have a drawing or creative competition we always get some really creative stuff and it’s a bunch of fun.

3rd Place – Adam D

2nd Place – Altashi N

First Place – Jennie W

Congrats to our winners, we’ll be in contact. We’ll reveal the rest of the designs once we hear back from the winners in case we have to redraw!

Thanks to Krome Studios for allowing us to run this great competition.