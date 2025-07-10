Wild Hearts S demo now available for Switch 2
There aren’t many demos available for Switch 2 games — in fact, Street Fighter 6 is the only other one. Today, Koei Tecmo has added a new demo for the upcoming Wild Hearts S, which is due out later this month.
Originally released in 2023 on other platforms, it’s a good chance to see how the Switch 2 version is shaping up before dropping seventy-five big ones on it.
The demo will let players run around the opening area and offers up 3 Kemono to fight. The Kemono are Ragetail, Sapscourge and Kingtusk, with that last one being quite a challenge.
All progress made in the demo can be carried across to the full game, as long as they are both played under the same Nintendo Account.
Players can also play together both online and via local multiplayer in the demo, and demo players can still play together with those that own the full game, just in that prologue area.
Wild Hearts S is out on July 27th.
Hunt giant beasts using a variety of Karakuri tech, now with up to 3 teammates!
• Fight back against giant nature-infused beasts.
As a hunter, you will face off against beasts that have endured the blazing lava, raging blizzards, and rising miasma plaguing the harsh lands of Azuma. These beasts, known as Kemono, embody the very essence of nature in all its beauty and ferocity. The key to surviving the fight lies in joining forces with comrades and wielding Karakuri technology.
• Develop your hunting grounds using Karakuri technology.
Weaving the threads of Karakuri enables you to instantly create basic items like crates and gliders. You can even combine these items to develop Karakuri like beast-piercing blades, protective shields, and traps to stop movement in real time, all of which can aid you in your battle against the Kemono. There are also some Karakuri that will remain on the field, giving you the freedom to place them in strategic locations and create your own ideal hunting grounds.
• Customize your play experience with diverse combat styles.
The game features a wide range of equipment. From general weapons like the nodachi and bow, to unconventional ones like the karakuri katana and bladed wagasa, each weapon has unique characteristics. By utilizing materials gathered from the hunts to craft new equipment, hunters can persist in their pursuit of beasts. This ongoing cycle enables hunters to grow even stronger and challenge themselves in combat against numerous fearsome Kemono.
• The story and world:
No one remembers why the Kemono began their rampage through a once-prosperous Azuma. Fueled by desperation, they wield the power of primal nature at its most destructive. For a while, it seemed that none could stand against their overwhelming might. But hope arrives in the form of a formidable hunter armed with deadly weapons and ancient technology called Karakuri that could turn the tide of battle.