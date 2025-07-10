Wild Hearts S demo now available for Switch 2

Advertisement

There aren’t many demos available for Switch 2 games — in fact, Street Fighter 6 is the only other one. Today, Koei Tecmo has added a new demo for the upcoming Wild Hearts S, which is due out later this month.

Originally released in 2023 on other platforms, it’s a good chance to see how the Switch 2 version is shaping up before dropping seventy-five big ones on it.

The demo will let players run around the opening area and offers up 3 Kemono to fight. The Kemono are Ragetail, Sapscourge and Kingtusk, with that last one being quite a challenge.

All progress made in the demo can be carried across to the full game, as long as they are both played under the same Nintendo Account.

Players can also play together both online and via local multiplayer in the demo, and demo players can still play together with those that own the full game, just in that prologue area.

Wild Hearts S is out on July 27th.