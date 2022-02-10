Wii Sports lives on in Nintendo Switch Sports, out April 29th

The Wii Sports series is moving onto the Nintendo Switch as Nintendo Switch Sports. Six games will be included at launch including Tennis, Bowling, Chambara, Football, Badminton, and Volleyball will be included at launch with Golf being added in later this year. The game comes with the Nintendo Switch leg strap included in the physical release.

There will be an Online Play Test between February 19th and 20th so you can try out the online modes in the game early.

To get into the Online Play Test you’ll need to register on February 16th, Nintendo’s website has also been updated on when, and how long the Online Play Test will last. There will be five sessions in total, each one lasting 45 minutes:

Saturday, February 19th

14:00 – 14:45 (AEDT)

22:00 – 22:45 (AEDT)

06:00 – 06:45 (AEDT)

Sunday, February 20th

14:00 – 14:45 (AEDT)

22:00 – 22:45 (AEDT)

Bowling, Tennis and Chambara will be playable only between random players. You of course need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate.

The registration form will go live on Nintendo’s website here on the 16th.

Screenshots