Whoops: Nintendo America’s site reveals Kirby Fighters 2

Nintendo of America’s website has accidentally revealed a unannounced Kirby game. Kirby Fighters 2 was shown briefly on the website earlier today for a price of $19.99USD.

The description for the game reads as follows;

Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities – including the brand-new Wrestler ability – and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandanna Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.

From Nintendo.com