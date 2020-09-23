Whoops: Nintendo America’s site reveals Kirby Fighters 2
Nintendo of America’s website has accidentally revealed a unannounced Kirby game. Kirby Fighters 2 was shown briefly on the website earlier today for a price of $19.99USD.
The description for the game reads as follows;
Choose from a cast of Kirby’s most iconic copy abilities – including the brand-new Wrestler ability – and duke it out to be the last Kirby standing. Familiar friends and foes like Bandanna Waddle Dee and King Dedede also make an appearance as playable characters in the Kirby Fighters 2 game, available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch system.From Nintendo.com
Seeing as this made it all the way to Nintendo’s website the reveal and release date should be soon. Kirby Fighters was a sub-game in Kirby: Triple Deluxe on the 3DS, it was then released as a Deluxe version on the 3DS eShop at a later date.
