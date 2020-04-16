Whoops: Crysis Remastered confirmed, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch
The yardstick for how powerful a device was for years was “Can it run Crysis?” We’re about to find out if the Nintendo Switch can do just that.
Crytek has accidentally spilled that Crysis is getting a remastered release and it’s coming to the PC and consoles – including the Nintendo Switch.
The Crysis.com website has been a teaser for something since April 1st, however, people have a found a way past the holder page and found out what they were hiding behind it.
Whoops. (it’s now been removed)
If you’re wondering just how this is possible, Warface a F2P shooter by Crytek already runs on the Switch – porting Crysis is a no brainer.
What's your reaction?
Awesome
31%
Oh wow!
31%
Great
13%
Fresh
19%
Hmm
6%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
I was just thinking, EA wouldn’t put a game like this on the Switch. Lo and behold EA don’t seem to be involved with this hahah