Whoops: Crysis Remastered confirmed, and it’s coming to the Nintendo Switch

The yardstick for how powerful a device was for years was “Can it run Crysis?” We’re about to find out if the Nintendo Switch can do just that.

Crytek has accidentally spilled that Crysis is getting a remastered release and it’s coming to the PC and consoles – including the Nintendo Switch.

The Crysis.com website has been a teaser for something since April 1st, however, people have a found a way past the holder page and found out what they were hiding behind it.

Whoops. (it’s now been removed)

If you’re wondering just how this is possible, Warface a F2P shooter by Crytek already runs on the Switch – porting Crysis is a no brainer.