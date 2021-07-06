4578
Where to preorder the New Nintendo Switch OLED model in Australia

by Daniel VuckovicJuly 6, 2021

Last night Nintendo announced a brand new version of the Nintendo Switch with a fancy OLED screen. There was no other spec bumps graphically for the hardware but a number of improvements have been made to the system alongside the bigger screen.

Check out our full news story on it, but just quickly there’s a new OLED screen, it’s bigger and more vibrant, there’s a new multi-angle stand that’s wider, it has better speakers and more memory – and yeah it costs a little bit more.

Getting the next generation consoles has been a nightmare, so we’ve gone early with a guide for helping you nail down a preorder on this new model Switch – assuming you want one.

For instant updates, follow us on Twitter and set notifications on – we’ll be letting people know when a store goes live. Here’s what we’ve got so far.

Amazon

  • Nothing announced at this stage

DX Collectables

  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $536Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $536Link
    • Requires a full deposit
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 Link

EB Games

  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539Link
    • Requires a $50 deposit, both in-store and online.
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 Link

EB Games also has a trade deal, the Switch OLED will be $299 when you trade in a Switch console (excluding Lite).

Big W

  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539Link

Gamesmen

  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539.95Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539.95Link

JB Hi-Fi

  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539Link
  • Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539Link
    • Requires a full deposit online. However may not in store.
  • Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29Link

Mighty Ape

  • Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29Link

Target

Nothing announced at this stage

Last updated 6/7, just one store JB has opened preorders for just the white model.

