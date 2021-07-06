Where to preorder the New Nintendo Switch OLED model in Australia

Last night Nintendo announced a brand new version of the Nintendo Switch with a fancy OLED screen. There was no other spec bumps graphically for the hardware but a number of improvements have been made to the system alongside the bigger screen.

Check out our full news story on it, but just quickly there’s a new OLED screen, it’s bigger and more vibrant, there’s a new multi-angle stand that’s wider, it has better speakers and more memory – and yeah it costs a little bit more.













Getting the next generation consoles has been a nightmare, so we’ve gone early with a guide for helping you nail down a preorder on this new model Switch – assuming you want one.

Amazon

Nothing announced at this stage

DX Collectables

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $536 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $536 – Link Requires a full deposit

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link

EB Games

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539 – Link Requires a $50 deposit, both in-store and online.

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link

EB Games also has a trade deal, the Switch OLED will be $299 when you trade in a Switch console (excluding Lite).

Big W

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539 – Link

Gamesmen

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539.95 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539.95 – Link

JB Hi-Fi

Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539 – Link

– Link Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539 – Link Requires a full deposit online. However may not in store.

– Link Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link

Mighty Ape

Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link

Target

Nothing announced at this stage

Last updated 6/7, just one store JB has opened preorders for just the white model.