Where to preorder the New Nintendo Switch OLED model in Australia
Last night Nintendo announced a brand new version of the Nintendo Switch with a fancy OLED screen. There was no other spec bumps graphically for the hardware but a number of improvements have been made to the system alongside the bigger screen.
Check out our full news story on it, but just quickly there’s a new OLED screen, it’s bigger and more vibrant, there’s a new multi-angle stand that’s wider, it has better speakers and more memory – and yeah it costs a little bit more.
Getting the next generation consoles has been a nightmare, so we’ve gone early with a guide for helping you nail down a preorder on this new model Switch – assuming you want one.
Amazon
- Nothing announced at this stage
DX Collectables
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $536 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $536 – Link
- Requires a full deposit
- Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link
EB Games
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539 – Link
- Requires a $50 deposit, both in-store and online.
- Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link
EB Games also has a trade deal, the Switch OLED will be $299 when you trade in a Switch console (excluding Lite).
Big W
Gamesmen
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539.95 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539.95 – Link
JB Hi-Fi
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (White) – $539 – Link
- Nintendo Switch OLED Model (Neon) – $539 – Link
- Requires a full deposit online. However may not in store.
- Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link
Mighty Ape
- Nintendo Switch Carrying Case + Screen Protector – $29 – Link
Target
Nothing announced at this stage
Last updated 6/7, just one store JB has opened preorders for just the white model.
Thanks for this. Grabbed mine from JB.
Really not that into the minor upgrade, but hey I’m still using a day one Switch and I know come October I’ll be jealous if I didn’t get one.