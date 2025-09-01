Switch 2

When Hollow Knight: Silksong will unlock for Australia and New Zealand

Hint: For most of us its not September 4th.

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 1, 2025

It’s the week you’ve all been waiting for, and if you’re here in Australia you might be waiting just a little bit longer for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Team Cherry have taken to social media to share both the unlock time and the price. The good news is that the game will be $19.99 USD, though oddly, they haven’t provided an Australian dollar price. (Should be under $30AUD).

As for the release time, technically for most of Australia and New Zealand it’ll be in the early hours of September 5th, unlocking at 12:00 a.m. AEDT.

  • Perth (AWST, UTC+8) → 10:00 PM, Sept 4
  • Adelaide, Darwin (ACST, UTC+9:30) → 11:30 PM, Sept 4
  • Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane (AEST, UTC+10) → 12:00 AM, Sept 5
  • New Zealand – 2am, Sept 5

Makes sense to focus on the bigger regions, but it’s still a bit of a bummer that Aussies won’t even get it on the 4th.

What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
Posted In
Switch 2
Tags
Silksong
About The Author
Daniel Vuckovic
The Owner and Creator of this fair website. I also do news, reviews, programming, art and social media here. It is named after me after all. Please understand.

You must log in to post a comment