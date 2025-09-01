When Hollow Knight: Silksong will unlock for Australia and New Zealand

It’s the week you’ve all been waiting for, and if you’re here in Australia you might be waiting just a little bit longer for Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Team Cherry have taken to social media to share both the unlock time and the price. The good news is that the game will be $19.99 USD, though oddly, they haven’t provided an Australian dollar price. (Should be under $30AUD).

As for the release time, technically for most of Australia and New Zealand it’ll be in the early hours of September 5th, unlocking at 12:00 a.m. AEDT.

Perth (AWST, UTC+8) → 10:00 PM, Sept 4

Adelaide, Darwin (ACST, UTC+9:30) → 11:30 PM, Sept 4

Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne, Hobart, Brisbane (AEST, UTC+10) → 12:00 AM, Sept 5

New Zealand – 2am, Sept 5

Makes sense to focus on the bigger regions, but it’s still a bit of a bummer that Aussies won’t even get it on the 4th.