What’s Nintendo Doing in 2026? We Take a Guess

We’ve done Nintendo predictions at the start of every year for a bit now, and for the last few years it’s all been Switch successor this, Switch Pro that, 3D Mario something maybe. We’ve had a pretty good hit rate, but we’re in an odd position now in 2026.

We’ve got a brand new Switch 2 console, we’ve got a new 3D Donkey Kong made by the Mario team, it’s selling super well on the Switch 2, so what are we actually expecting to happen this year? Does Nintendo have anything more left in the tank so soon after launch, or are we going to see a bit of a drought? Seems not.

We’re also in the inevitable position that we already know a lot of 2026. Animal Crossing gets a Switch 2 Edition and a massive upgrade in just a couple of weeks, we’ve got a new Mario Tennis and a Virtual Boy thing the month after. Then there’s Pokopia, which could be huge, Tomodachi Life, a new Yoshi game, a new Splatoon game, a new Fire Emblem, and more, all confirmed for this year. So what’s left to predict?

I’m sure we can figure something out. But first let’s look at our guesses from last year, and how we did.

2025 Prediction Report Card

🥴 Mario Kart isn’t a Switch successor launch title, but makes 2025 Half right? It did release in 2025, but it was a launch title.

✅ We get lots of current-gen ports, but not the most recent Correct, but also incorrect, the Switch 2 is getting more and more day and date ports – mostly thanks to Capcom

✅ There’s at least 2 BIG BANG games on the level of Skyrim in the Switch successor reveal trailer Cyberpunk, Elden Ring, a brand new From Software game? Correct

✅ Switch 2 is expensive, expensive for Nintendo, but not for gaming handhelds Bingo

✅ Switch 2 release schedule consistency Nintendo had at least 1 or 2 games every month in the first 6 months of the console, accurate

✅ Finally, a new Donkey Kong game New Donkey Kong game, and a new Donkey Kong design

✅ Nintendo solves the eShop rubbish (sort of) Well, the Switch shop is still full of rubbish but Nintendo limiting who gets dev kits for the Switch 2 has done this by default. So expect the rubbish to flow in once they give one to anyone and everyone.



Game Key Cards to remain the choice for vast majority of publishers

Hooray, Nintendo announced smaller game card sizes – or did they? Because last time I checked, Nintendo didn’t announce anything, but several people took it upon themselves to announce that Nintendo is now offering them. So are they actually? Probably. But anyway, just because they exist, don’t expect a bunch of games to suddenly ship on these smaller cards just because they’re available. Pandora’s box is open. Publishers love Game Key Cards because they’re cheap, and there’s no coming back from that.

So who is going to use these smaller cards then? Smaller publishers and boutique releases. The Switch has a really strong collecting scene when it comes to physical games. Not a day goes by where I don’t see people buying a bed full of indie Switch games physically, and that’s what will continue. You won’t see Square, Capcom, or other big publishers use these cards. Their games mostly don’t fit anyway.

No more free game updates for Switch 2 features

We were all shocked to see Nintendo offering a good selection of free updates to Nintendo Switch games with Nintendo Switch 2 graphics and features at launch. Now that the likes of Panic Button have revealed they worked on the games, we suspect whatever contract they had for that work is now over and no more are coming. The proof is in Nintendo’s own games. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free update, but that’s a content update and it’s also coming to the original Switch; the paid upgrade is the Nintendo Switch 2 part.

The handful of games you might expect Nintendo to upgrade to Switch 2 also lend themselves – and we say this respectfully to fanbases that are willing to pay – to paid upgrades. Something like any of the Xenoblade games, which need an update: that user base will happily chuck $10 at an upgrade. So expect a Xenoblade game to get a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition any minute now.

Switch 2 Editions (from Nintendo) to die off pretty soon

Now, I just said all that above, and said that instead of free updates we’ll get Switch 2 Editions instead, but we reckon by the end of the year they’ll be a thing of the past. Nintendo is all in on the Switch 2, and it’s selling well. Switch 2 Editions were always just bridging content between the two consoles, hangovers from development already started or bolted-on content for things already finished.

So, like before, big things like Xenoblade are going to get Switch 2 Editions eventually, and might for some time. But the little add-ons for content like Super Mario Party or Kirby aren’t going to keep happening; we’ll just get new Kirby and Mario Party games for the Switch 2.

Third parties though? They’ll keep pumping them out.

Mario Kart World’s DLC will cost money, and that’ll trigger the Tubers

Mario Kart World is an expensive game. Lucky you bought it with the console before Nintendo removed the bundle from sale like they said they would at launch, right? Nintendo’s done quite a bit with the game since it released, for worse and for good, but there haven’t been any content updates, events, or anything like that – but that should change in 2026.

We’re expecting new tracks, new racers, costumes, and tie-ins to the Mario Galaxy movie – and yeah, it’ll cost money.

Nintendo Releases the last first-party Switch game

Despite what Nintendo say, they really do want you to buy a Nintendo Switch 2 and move on to the new console so they can sell you new games. They’re not going to keep making Switch games forever, but this year we’ll still see some from Nintendo, and we already know what they are: Rhythm Heaven, Tomodachi Life, and whatever that live-service test game was that we never got to play here in Australia.

Mega Man might be coming to the Switch in 2027, and there’ll be wide support from indies, and the eShop will be pumped with slop for years. But Nintendo has a new console to sell, and they want you to buy it.

Nintendo extends the GameChat paywall deadline

GameChat is destined to go behind a paywall on March 31st, 2026, which is really not very long away. After that, do you really think anyone who’s using it now and not paying for Nintendo Switch Online is going to keep using it then? GameChat has featured prominently in Nintendo’s marketing for the console. They really believe in it, and you know what – it doesn’t suck. It works perfectly with audio and video, even if the framerate on the video feed is, at least, refreshingly and honestly slow in the marketing as well.

But people need more time to test it out, and then not use it like the rest of us.

The next Nintendo Classics system is the Nintendo DS

Nintendo’s already added one new console to the Nintendo Switch 2 lineup for Nintendo Classics on Nintendo Switch Online, the GameCube, and we love it. So what’s next? The Wii?

Well, we think they’ll go to the Nintendo DS first. It’s been there in the past on the Wii U, and with the Switch 2 having mouse controls built in, you can replicate that touchscreen control quite easily. You could also GameShare to a second system and use that screen if you want. Nintendo’s doing zany stuff with the Switch 2, we’re getting a whole plastic Virtual Boy surround for it, so Nintendo DS on the Switch 2 doing zany stuff too? Not so far-fetched.