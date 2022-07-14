What’s left this year for Nintendo Switch? Here’s everything still coming in 2022

With a new Kirby game announcement and the release date for Bayonetta 3 (and the original now getting a physical release), it would seem we’re at the point of the year where nearly everything is locked in for the Switch for the rest of 2022.

There’s still some room for new releases and surprises, August is looking relatively empty, but October is overflowing. Could Nintendo still have a Nintendo Direct later this year and drop some more, or perhaps even on Twitter? Of course, but we’ll just deal with what is announced.

If we missed something or there’s something you think needs to be on the list. Let us know in the comments.

Here’s what’s left for the rest 2022 on Nintendo Switch.

July

Live A Live

An English translation 28 years in the making, Live a Live brings the 1994 SNES title to the west for the first time and in wonderful 2D-HD style.

Release date: July 22

July 22 Demo Available

Bargain Roundup

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

If you haven’t already check out the super in-depth preview Ollie has written for this one, if you were hyped for it already you will be after reading it.

Release date: July 29

July 29 Preview

Bargain Roundup

Digimon Survive

We’ve been waiting for a long time for this one. Digimon Survive celebrates the 25th anniversary of Digimon with an all new adventure.

Release date: July 29

August

Two Point Campus

Following up on the fantastic Two Point Hospital, Campus will see you take the reigns of a university and this time you can control how it all works from the inside and the outside. A couple of months back we go to interview the team, and also go hands on with the game. Links are below.

Release date: August 9th

August 9th Preview

Interview

Tribes of Midgard

Just in time for season three of the game, Norsefell and Gearbox are bringing the survival game Tribes of Midgard to the Switch. Look for it on the eShop

Release date: August 16th

Bugsnax

Also known as that game with a funny song, Bugsnax comes to the Switch fresh off of being a PS5 exclusive there for a while.

Release date: August 19th

PAC-MAN WORLD Re-PAC

The game with only one lowercase letter in its name gets a new life on Switch. This updated version of the classic game looks super fresh and it’s great to see Pac-Man always.

This is a remake of the game that Namco made 20 years ago, in order to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pac-Man, so look forward to the Re-Pac’d version in 32K in 20 years

Release date: August 26th

September

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

A fighting game that first released 9 years ago on PlayStation 3, the game is getting ported to most everything, but in addition to some cleaner visuals, there will be new fighters and stages to enjoy.

Release date: September 2nd

NBA 2K23

Another year, another NBA 2K release and while this year is still going to be the same core experience as in years past, there is going to be a focus on the community, the music and basketball culture.

Release date: September 9th

Splatoon 3

One of the big ones this year, Splatoon is back and shaping up to be more squiddier than ever. That’s a word. Alongside the game comes new a OLED Limited Edition, a Pro Controller and Carrying Case all themed up.

XIII

We never got a Switch version of this when they first tried to release this in 2020 – and good thing! The game was completely busted on every other console and looked horrible. Now it’s back, led by another team and let’s see if they can do it better this time around.

Release date: September 13th

The DioField Chronicle

A new tactical game from Square Enix, that doesn’t follow the same tactics formula that they have been using for years… it’s not possible, turns out it is, as the battles are in real-time. Oh and the folks that did the music for Game of Thrones are doing that here as well.

Release date: September 22nd

October

NieR: Automata The End of Yorha Edition

High on the list of “we want this on Switch” is a port of NieR: Automata. The award winning game is coming to Switch and it might only run at 30fps but playing it on the John might make up for it.

Release date: October 3rd

No Man’s Sky

One of those ports you didn’t think would ever happen, has happened. No Man’s Sky arrives on Switch sans multiplayer but the ever expanding world its set in should be big enough, mostly as it has six years of updates included.

Release date: October 7th

The Legend of Heroes: Trails From Zero Deluxe Edition

Another entry in the popular The Legend of Heroes series of games, this one has you building your team, before entering into tactical battles. If the game sounds familiar this is a port of a game that released way back in 2010, but only in Japan.

Release date: October 7th

Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival

Not only is there a physical release of this, we’re also getting actual Taiko drums here as well. It’s the first time in a long time we’ve ever had them released in Australia.

Release date: October 14th

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

We may or may not see a “Mario” game this year from Nintendo (its been a while!), but this will more than do. Ubisoft’s Milan Studio is back at the crazy crossover that you would have never seen a decade ago. Can’t wait to check this one out.

Release date: October 20th.

Slime Rancher Plortable Edition

No I didn’t make a typo, it says Plortable. (All other typos are mine).

Release date: October 28th

Persona 5 Royal

The port that should have happened a lot sooner (I feel like I’ve said this a lot in this article) is finally happening. Get all Persona’d later this year with Persona 5 Royal and then 3 and 4 will be out next year probably by the time you finish this one.

Release date: October 20th

Bayonetta 3

The witch is back on Switch, and we’re getting a fancy pants limited edition as well. There’s also a reprint of the first game as well but you already scrolled past that didn’t you.

Release date: October 28th

October 28th Limited Edition information

November

Harvestella

Square Enix are deficiently on a roll this year, Harvestella is a farming game with some big JRPG influences, taking cues from games like Bravely Default, Final Fantasy, and action JRPGs. By the looks of it, it’s a big, fancy, 3D Stardew Valley

Release date: November 4th

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

It wouldn’t be a year without a massive Pokémon release, and this will be the biggest yet. From the looks of it we’ve got a lot of what made Legends Arceus in this release plus the usual Pokémon goodness. We’ve even got two professors!

Oh and it’s got Lechonk.

Release date: November 18th

November 18th Bargain roundup and preorder guide

December

Dragon Quest Treasures

A prequel to Dragon Quest 11, the game has players take control of Mia and Erik as they whisked away to a new world, giving the pair a chance to live out their treasure hunting days. Plus you can befriend the monsters that inhabit the world, at least after you stab them with the Dragon’s Dagger.

Release date: December 9th

and then…

Sometime in 2022

Kirby Dream Buffet

The Lord of The Rings: Gollum

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Return to Monkey Island

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals

Luke Henderson and Ollie Brandt also contributed to this article. Mostly because I don’t know anything about RPGs.