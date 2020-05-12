What The Golf? arrives on Switch next week with a two player mode included

First confirmed for the Switch all the way back in August 2019, What the Golf? now has a release date for the Nintendo Switch. It’s out next week, May 21st on the eShop.

What The Golf? is a golf game for those who hate golf say the developers. (If you like golf you’ll like it too don’t worry). It’s a silly take on the sport where every hole on the course offers a different challenge – but never in the way you expect it.

The Switch version adds a new local two-player party mode for the first time. Touch screen and gyro controls are also included.

The game is available to preorder now with a 25% discount bringing it down to $22.49, it’ll be $29.99 after May 28th.