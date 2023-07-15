What can you look forward to playing on Switch in the second half of 2023

Advertisement

A few months ago, just before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released, we had no idea what the rest of 2023 held for the Switch, beyond Pikmin 4 that is. It wasn’t until after the June Direct that things really started to come into focus.

You might recall we pulled together a list of games that were due to arrive in the first half of 2023 and we thought it would be fun to see what the second half now holds. Like before the list is broken up into groups, the first are the games published by Nintendo, the second are the major 3rd parties and finally the games made by the independents.

Nintendo Published Titles

Pikmin 4 – July 21

Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6

Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20

Wario Ware: Move It! – November 3

Super Mario RPG – November 17

3rd Party Titles

The Settlers: New Allies – Out Now

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg – Out Now

Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition – July 20

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – July 20

Disney Illusion Island – July 28

Samba de Amigo: Party Central – August 29

Chants of Sennaar – September 5

Rune Factory 3 Special – September 5

NBA 2K24 – September 8

No trailer at this time

Super Bomberman R 2 – September 13

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – September 14

Mortal Kombat 1 – September 19

No Switch specific trailer released yet

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – September 22

Disney Speedstorm – September 28

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – September 28

EA FC 24 – September 29

Fate/Samurai Remnant – September 29

Silent Hope – October 3

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – October 13

Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – October 19

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – October 24

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – November 2

Hogwarts Legacy – November 14

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Persona 5 Tactica – November 17

Biomutant – November 30

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – December 1

Batman: Arkham Trilogy – 2023

Sonic Superstars – 2023

Indies

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – Out Now

Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – July 27

Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – July 31

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Paper Trail – August 5

WrestleQuest – August 8

30XX – August 9

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – August 10

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Moving Out 2 – August 15

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – August 18

Blasphemous 2 – August 24

Sea of Stars – August 29

Fae Farm – September 8

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – September 26

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Mineko’s Night Market – September 26

Paleo Pines – September 26

No Switch specific trailer released yet

River City: Rival Showdown – October 12

No Switch specific trailer released yet

Thirsty Suitors – November 2

So there you go, one massive list of games to look forward to in order to wrap up 2023. Of course, this list is not exhaustive, there are likely many titles that have been missed, but these are some of the bigger names. If we missed any, be sure to let us know and while we do attempt to keep things as accurate as we can, the dates listed are only correct at the time of publishing.