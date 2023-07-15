What can you look forward to playing on Switch in the second half of 2023
A few months ago, just before The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom released, we had no idea what the rest of 2023 held for the Switch, beyond Pikmin 4 that is. It wasn’t until after the June Direct that things really started to come into focus.
You might recall we pulled together a list of games that were due to arrive in the first half of 2023 and we thought it would be fun to see what the second half now holds. Like before the list is broken up into groups, the first are the games published by Nintendo, the second are the major 3rd parties and finally the games made by the independents.
Nintendo Published Titles
Pikmin 4 – July 21
Detective Pikachu Returns – October 6
Super Mario Bros. Wonder – October 20
Wario Ware: Move It! – November 3
Super Mario RPG – November 17
3rd Party Titles
The Settlers: New Allies – Out Now
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg – Out Now
Might & Magic: Clash of Heroes – Definitive Edition – July 20
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening – July 20
Disney Illusion Island – July 28
Samba de Amigo: Party Central – August 29
Chants of Sennaar – September 5
Rune Factory 3 Special – September 5
NBA 2K24 – September 8
No trailer at this time
Super Bomberman R 2 – September 13
Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – September 14
Mortal Kombat 1 – September 19
No Switch specific trailer released yet
The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – September 22
Disney Speedstorm – September 28
Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – September 28
EA FC 24 – September 29
Fate/Samurai Remnant – September 29
Silent Hope – October 3
Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless – October 13
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged – October 19
Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 – October 24
Star Ocean: The Second Story R – November 2
Hogwarts Legacy – November 14
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Persona 5 Tactica – November 17
Biomutant – November 30
No Switch specific trailer released yetAdvertisement
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – December 1
Batman: Arkham Trilogy – 2023
Sonic Superstars – 2023
Indies
Oxenfree II: Lost Signals – Out Now
Double Dragon Gaiden: Rise of the Dragons – July 27
Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition – July 31
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Paper Trail – August 5
WrestleQuest – August 8
30XX – August 9
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – August 10
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Moving Out 2 – August 15
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk – August 18
Blasphemous 2 – August 24
Sea of Stars – August 29
Fae Farm – September 8
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos – September 26
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Mineko’s Night Market – September 26
Paleo Pines – September 26
No Switch specific trailer released yet
River City: Rival Showdown – October 12
No Switch specific trailer released yet
Thirsty Suitors – November 2
So there you go, one massive list of games to look forward to in order to wrap up 2023. Of course, this list is not exhaustive, there are likely many titles that have been missed, but these are some of the bigger names. If we missed any, be sure to let us know and while we do attempt to keep things as accurate as we can, the dates listed are only correct at the time of publishing.
For fans of old Harvest Moon games, the latest from the devs you’re familiar with is called “Story of Seasons” and not “Harvest Moon”.