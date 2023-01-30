What can you look forward to playing on Switch in the first half of 2023

This year will see the Nintendo Switch turn 7 years of age, with its birthday on March 3rd and in that time there have been countless games across numerous genres. There was the massive launch game in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the smaller but equally delightful Snipperclips. For those who love the moustachioed mascot, we have gone from Mario Odyssey to Mario Soccer and beyond, with 2023 potentially even bigger.

Now none of that even addresses the third party titles like the Mario+Rabbids series, the Borderlands series or the entirety of DOOM. Plus let us not forget the incredible indie scene, from Hades to Stardew Valley, Golf Story to Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda. Switch owners have been spoilt for choice, but the fun is not stopping yet as there are a load of games still to come.

2023 has already started out big with Fire Emblem Engage, and two Persona titles in 3 Portable and 4 Golden. But there is still a lot to come, so here are all the games we know are coming, along with DLC to help keep your Switch powered on in 2023. Of course this list is only going to cover the first half of the year, as Nintendo like to keep their plans for the second half of any year very quiet.

Nintendo Published Titles

Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12

Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Autumn

Pikmin 4 – 2023

3rd Party Titles

Life is Strange 2 – February 2

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – February 16

Tales of Symphonia Remastered – February 17

Digimon World: Next Order – February 22

Octopath Traveler II – February 24

void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – March 3

Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – March 9

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – March 24

The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – March 24

GrimGrimoire OnceMore – April 7

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – April 14

Minecraft Legends – April 18

Hogwarts Legacy – July 25

Disney Illusion Island -2023

Indies

Fashion Police Squad – February 2

Helvetii – February 2

Blanc – February 14

Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – February 23

Clive ‘N’ Wrench – February 24

Ib – March 9

Oni: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni – March 9

Have A Nice Death – March 22

Storyteller – March 23

Curse of the Sea Rats – April 6

God of Rock – April 18

Arcana of Paradise: The Tower – April 20

DNF Duel – April 20

Afterimage – April 25

Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! – April 27

Downloadable Content