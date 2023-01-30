What can you look forward to playing on Switch in the first half of 2023
This year will see the Nintendo Switch turn 7 years of age, with its birthday on March 3rd and in that time there have been countless games across numerous genres. There was the massive launch game in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and the smaller but equally delightful Snipperclips. For those who love the moustachioed mascot, we have gone from Mario Odyssey to Mario Soccer and beyond, with 2023 potentially even bigger.
Now none of that even addresses the third party titles like the Mario+Rabbids series, the Borderlands series or the entirety of DOOM. Plus let us not forget the incredible indie scene, from Hades to Stardew Valley, Golf Story to Cadence of Hyrule: Crypt of the NecroDancer Featuring The Legend of Zelda. Switch owners have been spoilt for choice, but the fun is not stopping yet as there are a load of games still to come.
2023 has already started out big with Fire Emblem Engage, and two Persona titles in 3 Portable and 4 Golden. But there is still a lot to come, so here are all the games we know are coming, along with DLC to help keep your Switch powered on in 2023. Of course this list is only going to cover the first half of the year, as Nintendo like to keep their plans for the second half of any year very quiet.
Nintendo Published Titles
Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – February 24
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon – March 17
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12
Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE – Autumn
Pikmin 4 – 2023
3rd Party Titles
Life is Strange 2 – February 2
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line – February 16
Tales of Symphonia Remastered – February 17
Digimon World: Next Order – February 22
Octopath Traveler II – February 24
void tRrLM2(); //Void Terrarium 2 – March 3
Project Zero: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse – March 9
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key – March 24
The Legend of Heroes: Trails to Azure – March 24
GrimGrimoire OnceMore – April 7
Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection – April 14
Minecraft Legends – April 18
Hogwarts Legacy – July 25
Disney Illusion Island -2023
Indies
Fashion Police Squad – February 2
Helvetii – February 2
Blanc – February 14
Grim Guardians: Demon Purge – February 23
Clive ‘N’ Wrench – February 24
Ib – March 9
Oni: Road to Be The Mightiest Oni – March 9
Have A Nice Death – March 22
Storyteller – March 23
Curse of the Sea Rats – April 6
God of Rock – April 18
Arcana of Paradise: The Tower – April 20
DNF Duel – April 20
Afterimage – April 25
Kizuna AI: Touch the Beat! – April 27
Downloadable Content
The expansions for Nintendo games are not dated, beyond generic end of year dates, so as such we can’t provide a date for the content within. Some of the content in the below packs are already available as well.