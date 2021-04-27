What Are Your Favourite Nintendo-Published Game Soundtracks? – Vookcast #211
On this week’s Vookcast, Angelo is joined by Ollie, Luke, and Michael and are puzzled by a new Pokémon stamp collection coming to AusPost in celebration of the franchise’s 25th anniversary. We also look into the new Mario Kart Tour Sydney event, as well as the announcement of a new way to print your photos from New Pokémon Snap thanks to Fujifilm’s Pokémon Instax Mini Printer, and the new, blue Nintendo Switch Lite variant.
Just for fun, this week’s discussion topic is our favourite soundtrack from Nintendo-published games, and of course, Ollie has some opinions!
Are you excited to get some real life Pokémon stamps? Or how about that blue Switch Lite? What’s your favourite game soundtrack? Luma shot over to the Vooks Discord and join the discussion!
Subscribe to us on your favourite listening platform, and please consider sharing and giving us a review – it really helps!
Relevant articles:
- Mario Kart Tour rolls into Sydney for latest event
- Print your Pokémon photos in a Snap with this Instax Mini Link Pikachu edition
- New Blue Nintendo Switch Lite launches on May 21st
- Australia Post is releasing Pokémon postage stamps
Follow us on Twitter:
This week’s music is from Sonic Advance for the Game Boy Advance.