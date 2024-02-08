Weekly Switch eShop Deals (Week 6) Hip, Square

Advertisement

It was all set to be another one of those weeks, but good old Square Enix decided to put some games on sale late last week after we did our article. So while there’s nothing too fresh this week, if we include the whole seven days – we got a stew going.

This week’s highlights: Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince is on sale for the first time with 20% off. Pour one out for I am Setsuna, as the developers have been absorbed into the Square Enix mothership – and save 60%. Theatrhythm Final Bar Line is its cheapest ever at 50% off. What about something not Square Enix? Venba is 25% off, Bastion is a mere $3.50. There is some other great titles, but many don’t match their all time lows.

✚ eSports Legend (Coconut Island Games) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ even if TEMPEST (Voltage) – $35.99 (Usually $71.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ moon (Onion Games) – $18.19 (Usually $25.99, ends 14/02) – 30% off

✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 09/03) – 50% off

✚ 20XX (Batterystaple) – $9.19 (Usually $22.99, ends 25/02) – 60% off

✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 05/03) – 50% off

✚ 7 Horizons (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/03) – 85% off

✚ 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure (NEOWIZ) – $5.10 (Usually $25.50, ends 18/02) – 80% off

✚ A Building Full of Cats (Silesia Games) – $2.99 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 33% off

✚ A Street Cat’s Tale (CFK) – $6.57 (Usually $10.95, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/02) – 87% off

✚ Actraiser Renaissance (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Aka (NEOWIZ) – $13.44 (Usually $19.20, ends 18/02) – 30% off

✚ Aliisha: The Oblivion of the Twin Goddesses (SOFTSTAR ENTERTAINMENT) – $21.19 (Usually $52.99, ends 11/02) – 60% off

✚ Alisa Developer’s Cut (Top Hat Studios) – $22.95 (Usually $27.00, ends 20/02) – 15% off

✚ Aloof (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/03) – 90% off

✚ Alpaca Wonders Why (DillyFrame) – $5.10 (Usually $6.00, ends 18/02) – 15% off

✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Amazing Brick Breaker (CFK) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/02) – 55% off

✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter (Voltage) – $30.47 (Usually $60.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ BALAN WONDERWORLD (SQUARE ENIX) – $8.24 (Usually $54.95, ends 12/02) – 85% off

✚ BILLIARD (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/02) – 78% off

✚ BLACK BIRD (Onion Games) – $16.79 (Usually $23.99, ends 14/02) – 30% off

✚ Backpack Twins (AMATA) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/02) – 30% off

✚ Balloon Flight (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/03) – 83% off

✚ Banners of Ruin (Goblinz Studio) – $2.89 (Usually $28.95, ends 28/02) – 90% off

✚ Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off

✚ Before the Night (CFK) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Behold the Kickmen (Ant Workshop) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 03/03) – 50% off

✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ BookyPets Legends (DevilishGames) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 25% off

✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $2.90 (Usually $18.99, ends 21/02) – 85% off

✚ Brain Meltdown – Into Despair (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Brotato + Space Gladiators Bundle (Seaven Studio) – $21.00 (Usually $26.25, ends 15/02) – 20% off

✚ CATch the Stars (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Cannibal Cuisine (Rocket Vulture) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/03) – 90% off

✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.21 (Usually $10.05, ends 28/02) – 78% off

✚ Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Chocobo’s Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Christmas Tina (Coconut Island Games) – $17.25 (Usually $34.50, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Collection of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/03) – 92% off

✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 27/02) – 85% off

✚ Crazy Oce (Funalter Games) – $1.83 (Usually $7.35, ends 28/02) – 75% off

✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Crowdy Farm Rush (7Levels) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/03) – 30% off

✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/02) – 85% off

✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 80% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST (SQUARE ENIX) – $4.90 (Usually $7.55, ends 12/02) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST II: Luminaries of the Legendary Line (SQUARE ENIX) – $6.20 (Usually $9.55, ends 12/02) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST III: The Seeds of Salvation (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.31 (Usually $18.95, ends 12/02) – 35% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (SQUARE ENIX) – $97.16 (Usually $121.45, ends 12/02) – 20% off

✚ DRAGON QUEST TREASURES (SQUARE ENIX) – $50.97 (Usually $84.95, ends 12/02) – 40% off

✚ DUNGEON ENCOUNTERS (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Dandy Dungeon – Legend of Brave Yamada – (Onion Games) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 14/02) – 30% off

✚ Dangerous Relationship (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 60% off

✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 80% off

✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Delivery From the Pain (indienova) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $3.21 (Usually $10.70, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $3.12 (Usually $10.41, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $3.24 (Usually $10.81, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 60% off

✚ Devil Slayer Raksasi (indienova) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off

✚ Dininho Space Adventure (GAME NACIONAL) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 90% off

✚ Disease -Hidden Object- (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/02) – 50% off

✚ Drag Simulator (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/03) – 87% off

✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 80% off

✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $2.06 (Usually $8.25, ends 28/02) – 75% off

✚ Duel on Board (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.12 (Usually $26.95, ends 28/02) – 55% off

✚ EVERSPACE™ – Stellar Edition (ROCKFISH Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off

✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.01 (Usually $6.50, ends 28/02) – 69% off

✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Extreme Trucks Simulator (SC Ovilex Soft) – $3.05 (Usually $22.99, ends 06/03) – 87% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY IX (SQUARE ENIX) – $12.78 (Usually $31.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VII (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.58 (Usually $23.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FINAL FANTASY® CRYSTAL CHRONICLES™ Remastered Edition (SQUARE ENIX) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ FRAMED Collection (Fellow Traveller) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Fairy Knights (CFK) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ Fancy Solitaire (Pipedream Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ Farmer Bundle (Silesia Games) – $4.50 (Usually $13.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Farmer Sim 2020 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 06/03) – 87% off

✚ Fates of Ort (8BITSKULL) – $7.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 24/02) – 60% off

✚ Fear Effect Sedna (SQUARE ENIX) – $2.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 12/02) – 90% off

✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Floating Farmer (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Football Battle (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/03) – 90% off

✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/03) – 89% off

✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/02) – 40% off

✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (CyberConnect2) – $72.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 18/02) – 20% off

✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 80% off

✚ Furi (The Game Bakers) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 16/02) – 60% off

✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $4.39 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/03) – 85% off

✚ G-MODE Archives25 Topolon (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 05/03) – 50% off

✚ Gakuen Club (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 28/02) – 50% off

✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $8.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 45% off

✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Gemini (indienova) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/02) – 70% off

✚ Gleamlight (D3PUBLISHER) – $5.79 (Usually $28.95, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ Glitchhikers: The Spaces Between (Fellow Traveller) – $12.29 (Usually $20.49, ends 25/02) – 40% off

✚ Greedroid (PLiCy) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/02) – 60% off

✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 80% off

✚ HARVESTELLA (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/02) – 50% off

✚ Hammer Kid (Gameforge 4D) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/02) – 80% off

✚ HammerHelm (Silesia Games) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/02) – 33% off

✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $14.60 (Usually $36.50, ends 16/02) – 60% off

✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 05/03) – 50% off

✚ Heaven Dust 2 (indienova) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off

✚ Hell’s High Harmonizers (PLiCy) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 60% off

✚ Her Love in the Force (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/02) – 25% off

✚ Hextones (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Hotel Sowls (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ House Cleaning Survival (SUNSOFT) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ HunterX (ORANGE POPCORN) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ HyperParasite (Troglobytes Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 80% off

✚ I am Setsuna (SQUARE ENIX) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ I, Zombie (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 07/03) – 80% off

✚ In Other Waters (Fellow Traveller) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off

✚ Infinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai (SQUARE ENIX) – $65.62 (Usually $97.95, ends 12/02) – 33% off

✚ Instant Farmer (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Irresistible Mistakes (Voltage) – $21.49 (Usually $42.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Island Farmer (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Jettomero: Hero of the Universe (Ghost Time Games) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 22/02) – 75% off

✚ Jump, Race, Fly – Bundle (SOURCE BYTE) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ Kao the Kangaroo (Tate Multimedia) – $17.19 (Usually $42.99, ends 09/03) – 60% off

✚ Kings of Paradise (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.41 (Usually $22.05, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ Kolumno (DevilishGames) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/02) – 25% off

✚ LOST SPHEAR (SQUARE ENIX) – $20.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/02) – 70% off

✚ LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Lair of the Clockwork God (Ant Workshop) – $5.19 (Usually $25.99, ends 03/03) – 80% off

✚ Legend of Keepers (Goblinz Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 28/02) – 90% off

✚ Legend of Mana (SQUARE ENIX) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Life is Strange: True Colors™ (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $29.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 12/02) – 70% off

✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 35% off

✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Logic Pic (naptime.games) – $2.95 (Usually $11.80, ends 10/03) – 75% off

✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off

✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ MONOBOT (AOE Plus) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/02) – 60% off

✚ MachiKnights -Blood bagos- (CFK) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Mahjong Solitaire Refresh (SUNSOFT) – $21.59 (Usually $23.99, ends 28/02) – 10% off

✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ MazM: Jekyll and Hyde (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ MazM: The Phantom of the Opera (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Metal Unit (NEOWIZ) – $3.66 (Usually $18.30, ends 18/02) – 80% off

✚ Mind Scanners (Brave At Night) – $3.29 (Usually $21.99, ends 09/03) – 85% off

✚ Miracle Snack Shop (CFK) – $15.57 (Usually $25.95, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Mon Amour (Onion Games) – $9.09 (Usually $12.99, ends 14/02) – 30% off

✚ Monochrome World (CFK) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $7.43 (Usually $23.99, ends 06/03) – 69% off

✚ Moorhuhn Knights & Castles (Higgs Games) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off

✚ MotoGP™20 (Milestone) – $3.09 (Usually $30.95, ends 15/02) – 90% off

✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.69 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/02) – 94% off

✚ My Coloring Book (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/03) – 80% off

✚ My Divorce Story (CFK) – $7.66 (Usually $10.95, ends 21/02) – 30% off

✚ My Forged Wedding (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ My Last First Kiss (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Märchen Forest (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $9.79 (Usually $48.95, ends 21/02) – 80% off

✚ NEKOPARA Vol.1 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ NEKOPARA Vol.2 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ NEKOPARA Vol.3 (CFK) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $9.90 (Usually $16.50, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ NEO: The World Ends with You (SQUARE ENIX) – $33.98 (Usually $84.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ NOSTALGIC TRAIN (AMATA) – $13.86 (Usually $19.80, ends 21/02) – 30% off

✚ Necrobarista – Final Pour – (Coconut Island Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Neo Cab (Fellow Traveller) – $4.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 28/02) – 85% off

✚ Nevaeh (CFK) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/02) – 70% off

✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ No Longer Home (Fellow Traveller) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/02) – 60% off

✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $1.74 (Usually $34.90, ends 21/02) – 95% off

✚ ONINAKI (SQUARE ENIX) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ Office Lovers (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 60% off

✚ Oh My Godheads: Party Edition (Square Enix Europe LTD) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Onirike (DevilishGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ Our Summer Sports (SAT-BOX) – $4.65 (Usually $15.52, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ PIANISTA (Pianista company) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/03) – 20% off

✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $20.25 (Usually $40.50, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Path of Giants (Journey Bound Games) – $4.44 (Usually $11.10, ends 19/02) – 60% off

✚ Path: Through the Forest (Funalter Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 75% off

✚ Pet Shop Snacks (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/03) – 83% off

✚ Phantom Breaker: Omnia (Rocket Panda Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/02) – 75% off

✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Pirates: Caribbean Chronicles (Ultimate Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/02) – 30% off

✚ Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.49, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/03) – 86% off

✚ Poker – Texas & Omaha Hold’em (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/03) – 90% off

✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Pub Encounter (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.20 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/02) – 60% off

✚ QV (CFK) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Rascal Fight (Coconut Island Games) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Ravenous Devils (Troglobytes Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 30% off

✚ RazerWire: Nanowars (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/03) – 90% off

✚ Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Minis) – $2.24 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/03) – 70% off

✚ Retro Goal (FiveAcesPublishing) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 12/02) – 20% off

✚ Reverse Memories (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 35% off

✚ Rhythm Fighter (Coconut Island Games) – $11.84 (Usually $23.69, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Rogue Explorer (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 70% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 2 (SQUARE ENIX) – $11.38 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/02) – 70% off

✚ Romancing SaGa 3 (SQUARE ENIX) – $14.68 (Usually $48.95, ends 12/02) – 70% off

✚ Romeow: in the cracked world (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 18/02) – 67% off

✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ SUPER NANARU (CFK) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ SaGa Frontier Remastered (SQUARE ENIX) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS™ (SQUARE ENIX) – $13.48 (Usually $44.95, ends 12/02) – 70% off

✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Scandal In The Spotlight (Voltage) – $17.97 (Usually $35.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ School Race GP (SAT-BOX) – $3.99 (Usually $13.30, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Secrets of Me (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 60% off

✚ Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments + Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $15.19 (Usually $75.95, ends 07/03) – 80% off

✚ Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/02) – 87% off

✚ Shio (Coconut Island Games) – $7.87 (Usually $15.75, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Silent World (CFK) – $2.97 (Usually $6.60, ends 21/02) – 55% off

✚ Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Smilemo (CFK) – $7.38 (Usually $12.30, ends 21/02) – 40% off

✚ Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 (Baltoro Minis) – $2.98 (Usually $22.49, ends 03/03) – 87% off

✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 20/02) – 50% off

✚ Spelunker Party! (SQUARE ENIX) – $9.39 (Usually $46.99, ends 12/02) – 80% off

✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/02) – 70% off

✚ Squids Odyssey (The Game Bakers) – $3.29 (Usually $21.95, ends 16/02) – 85% off

✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $20.47 (Usually $40.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off

✚ Strange Field Football (Wildbus Studio) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 29/02) – 30% off

✚ Street Basketball (Baltoro Minis) – $2.23 (Usually $8.99, ends 03/03) – 75% off

✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/02) – 80% off

✚ Summer Sweetheart (Funalter Games) – $6.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 28/02) – 75% off

✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/03) – 83% off

✚ Super Cane Magic ZERO (STUDIO EVIL) – $23.85 (Usually $39.75, ends 29/02) – 40% off

✚ Super Soccer Blast: America VS Europe (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.49 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/02) – 50% off

✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/02) – 70% off

✚ Swaps and Traps (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/03) – 89% off

✚ Swords & Bones (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 10/03) – 75% off

✚ Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (CollectorVision Games) – $9.26 (Usually $13.24, ends 20/02) – 30% off

✚ THE Bass Fishing (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.20 (Usually $21.00, ends 28/02) – 80% off

✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.32 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 69% off

✚ THEATRHYTHM FINAL BAR LINE (SQUARE ENIX) – $42.47 (Usually $84.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 09/03) – 73% off

✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $38.97 (Usually $77.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD (Krome Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Tactics Ogre: Reborn (SQUARE ENIX) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Take Off – The Flight Simulator (astragon) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 40% off

✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 70% off

✚ Taxi Sim 2020 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/03) – 87% off

✚ Tennis (D3PUBLISHER) – $2.31 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/02) – 78% off

✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off

✚ The Charming Empire (D3PUBLISHER) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 28/02) – 50% off

✚ The Church in the Darkness (Fellow Traveller) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 90% off

✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $30.75 (Usually $61.50, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off

✚ The Legend of Tianding (Neon Doctrine) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ The Long Dark (Hinterland Studio) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off

✚ The Nom (QubicGames) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 10/03) – 50% off

✚ The Red Lantern (Kepler Interactive) – $3.29 (Usually $32.95, ends 07/03) – 90% off

✚ The Rumble Fish 2 (3goo) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/02) – 60% off

✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $11.10 (Usually $74.00, ends 07/03) – 85% off

✚ The Solitaire Conspiracy (Ant Workshop) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 03/03) – 80% off

✚ The Stillness of the Wind (Fellow Traveller) – $2.58 (Usually $17.25, ends 28/02) – 85% off

✚ The Wake (indienova) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 05/03) – 30% off

✚ Think of the Children (Fellow Traveller) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off

✚ Thomas Was Alone (Ant Workshop) – $3.33 (Usually $16.65, ends 03/03) – 80% off

✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Tiki Brawl (RAWRLAB Games) – $1.80 (Usually $2.25, ends 21/02) – 20% off

✚ Tower Princess (AwekTeam) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/03) – 50% off

✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 19/02) – 80% off

✚ Turn-Based Bundle (Goblinz Studio) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 28/02) – 85% off

✚ Tux and Fanny (Means Interactive) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Undead Battle Royale (SAT-BOX) – $3.30 (Usually $11.00, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ UnderDungeon (RedDeer.Games) – $2.98 (Usually $21.00, ends 10/03) – 86% off

✚ Unsouled (NEOWIZ) – $5.04 (Usually $25.20, ends 18/02) – 80% off

✚ VARIOUS DAYLIFE (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.97 (Usually $43.95, ends 12/02) – 50% off

✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $11.55 (Usually $33.99, ends 22/02) – 66% off

✚ Venba (Visai Games) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 25% off

✚ Venus: Improbable Dream (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/02) – 60% off

✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $3.33 (Usually $11.12, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ WONDER BOY RETURNS REMIX (CFK) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 60% off

✚ WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA (SQUARE ENIX) – $21.98 (Usually $54.95, ends 12/02) – 60% off

✚ War Titans (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 06/03) – 87% off

✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/03) – 50% off

✚ Wicce (CFK) – $5.47 (Usually $10.95, ends 21/02) – 50% off

✚ Wildbus (Wildbus Studio) – $4.89 (Usually $6.99, ends 29/02) – 30% off

✚ Wing of Darkness (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 21/02) – 80% off

✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 09/03) – 50% off

✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off

✚ Work It Out! Job Challenge (SAT-BOX) – $5.24 (Usually $17.48, ends 06/03) – 70% off

✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 09/03) – 80% off

✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/03) – 80% off

✚ Youkai Poetry (Navila Software Japan) – $5.85 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/02) – 35% off

✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/03) – 80% off