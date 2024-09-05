Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W36) Allsorts
Advertisement
We’ve had a couple of weeks off from the regular sales articles because the ongoing Mega Multiplayer Sale stole a whole wad of games away from the weekly rotation. Things still aren’t back to their usual volume, but this week has some deals worth pointing out.
The Mega Multiplayer Sale is still on for a couple more days, so don’t forget to check it out.
This week’s highlights
Conscript down to $26.36 (20% off, all time low), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition down to $31.98 (matching previous low), The Messenger lowest ever at $6.00 (80% off), No Man’s Sky just $31.98 (60% off), Tinykin down to $8.99 (75% off), Blasphemous 2 down to $22.47 (50% off), BIT.TRIP COLLECTION down to $3.00 (80% off) & Monkey Barrels just $11.49 (50% off).✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/10) – 65% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 30% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 30% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/09) – 85% off
✚ Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Alian Planet (HUNTERS) – $1.62 (Usually $1.80, ends 30/09) – 10% off
✚ Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 18/09) – 75% off
✚ Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 88% off
✚ BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 75% off
✚ Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/09) – 60% off
✚ Blasphemous 2 (Team17) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/10) – 50% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Buck Bradley 2 (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/10) – 86% off
✚ Candleman (Candleman Games) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/09) – 30% off
✚ Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Cardpocalypse (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/09) – 50% off
✚ Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $8.25 (Usually $33.00, ends 04/10) – 75% off
✚ Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Classic Games Puzzle Collection (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/10) – 97% off
✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/10) – 92% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 75% off
✚ Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 22/09) – 65% off
✚ Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Doctor Cat (Afil Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 40% off
✚ Doug Hates His Job (Super Villain Games) – $2.52 (Usually $8.70, ends 23/09) – 71% off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Duck Race (Fantastico Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon of the Endless (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/09) – 80% off
✚ EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $24.00 (Usually $48.00, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $12.36 (Usually $30.90, ends 17/09) – 60% off
✚ Elite Soldier Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Extinction Eclipse (TuanisApps) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Fading Afternoon (CIRCLE Ent.) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 15% off
✚ Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Fallen Legion Revenants (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 75% off
✚ Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $8.74 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/09) – 88% off
✚ Fashion Police Squad (No More Robots) – $15.92 (Usually $28.95, ends 03/10) – 45% off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 40% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Gale of Windoria (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Garage (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 05/10) – 92% off
✚ Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 67% off
✚ Glyph (Bolverk Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $9.88 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/10) – 67% off
✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/10) – 89% off
✚ Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/09) – 80% off
✚ Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $42.75 (Usually $85.50, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Haustoria (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 85% off
✚ Heidelberg 1693 (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 70% off
✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 60% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 85% off
✚ Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Hyper-5 (eastasiasoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $6.45 (Usually $25.80, ends 03/10) – 75% off
✚ I Got Isekai’d into a Shmup (TOMAGameStudio) – $16.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/09) – 15% off
✚ INMOST (Chucklefish) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/09) – 70% off
✚ Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Into the Dead 2 (Versus Evil) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Jubilee (RED ART GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (Armor Games Studios) – $23.60 (Usually $29.50, ends 18/09) – 20% off
✚ Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/10) – 80% off
✚ Kill It With Fire (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 67% off
✚ LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/09) – 60% off
✚ Labyrinth Legend (NIS America) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 60% off
✚ Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $11.70 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 74% off
✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 55% off
✚ Legend of Ixtona (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 19/09) – 60% off
✚ Little Kong: Jungle Fun (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/10) – 60% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 85% off
✚ Lost Horizon (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
✚ Lost Horizon 2 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
✚ MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
✚ Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $6.59 (Usually $10.99, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 30% off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Modern Combat Blackout (Gameloft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Monster Viator (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/10) – 85% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 60% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/10) – 75% off
✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/10) – 67% off
✚ Namariel Legends – Iron Lord (Joindots) – $15.40 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/09) – 33% off
✚ Neoverse Trinity Edition (Tino Games) – $8.84 (Usually $29.49, ends 25/09) – 70% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $6.60 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/09) – 78% off
✚ Ninja Striker! (Flyhigh Works) – $2.86 (Usually $7.15, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/09) – 60% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $3.25 (Usually $32.55, ends 03/10) – 90% off
✚ One Last Memory (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Team17) – $22.78 (Usually $56.95, ends 02/10) – 60% off
✚ Owlboy (D-pad Studio) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/09) – 65% off
✚ PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+ (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/09) – 90% off
✚ Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed (EpiXR Games) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 06/10) – 82% off
✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/09) – 50% off
✚ Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ Pentiment (Microsoft Studios) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/09) – 40% off
✚ Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Poison Control (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (tinyBuild Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/09) – 60% off
✚ Princess Puzzle Adventure (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/10) – 90% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 38% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 38% off
✚ Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 38% off
✚ Prinny® 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded Bundle (NIS America) – $22.49 (Usually $51.00, ends 22/09) – 56% off
✚ Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle World Bundle (17Studio) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/09) – 50% off
✚ R-Type® Final 2 (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 for Kids (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/09) – 75% off
✚ Ratyrinth (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 40% off
✚ Rayland (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Residual (Orange Pixel) – $19.20 (Usually $32.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Rhythm Sprout (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Rip Them Off (Lozange Lab) – $2.75 (Usually $11.00, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ Rise: Race The Future (VD-DEV) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/09) – 60% off
✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ SUPER METBOY! (Flyhigh Works) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/09) – 90% off
✚ Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
✚ Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
✚ Secret Files 3 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
✚ Secret Files Sam Peters (PLAION) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 71% off
✚ Secret Files: Tunguska (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
✚ Secret Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Shadow Corridor (NIS America) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 60% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles (Frogwares) – $3.14 (Usually $20.99, ends 03/10) – 85% off
✚ Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $6.89 (Usually $45.95, ends 03/10) – 85% off
✚ Silver Falls Episode Prelude (Sungrand) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/09) – 25% off
✚ Silver Nornir (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Sophstar (RED ART GAMES) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 55% off
✚ South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/10) – 50% off
✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Spacebase Startopia (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 02/10) – 70% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/10) – 89% off
✚ Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
✚ Steam Prison (HuneX) – $41.70 (Usually $83.40, ends 01/10) – 50% off
✚ Storyblocks: The King (Afil Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 40% off
✚ Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
✚ Summer in Mara (CHIBIG) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/09) – 60% off
✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ THAT’S A COW (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 06/10) – 67% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 01/10) – 73% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/09) – 75% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/09) – 70% off
✚ Teratopia (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 40% off
✚ The Cruel King and the Great Hero (NIS America) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 55% off
✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 90% off
✚ The Long Dark (Hinterland Studio) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ The Pigeon – Simulator (GAMETOTOP.CC) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/09) – 90% off
✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 90% off
✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/10) – 90% off
✚ The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.53 (Usually $27.55, ends 25/09) – 40% off
✚ Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/09) – 60% off
✚ Tiny Lands (naptime.games) – $1.92 (Usually $8.90, ends 06/10) – 78% off
✚ Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $8.99 (Usually $35.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Toy Rider (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 18/09) – 30% off
✚ Trash Quest (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 90% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $5.61 (Usually $25.50, ends 18/09) – 78% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $6.60 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/09) – 78% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $15.39 (Usually $69.99, ends 18/09) – 78% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $4.95 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 78% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess 2 (Silesia Games) – $5.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/09) – 21% off
✚ UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Under Leaves (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 85% off
✚ Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/09) – 70% off
✚ Weed and Greet Bundle – Weedcraft Inc + Crossroads Inn (Klabater) – $25.99 (Usually $51.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
✚ Wintermoor Tactics Club (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (Bliss Brain) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/09) – 50% off
✚ World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $8.82 (Usually $22.05, ends 18/09) – 60% off
✚ World’s End Club (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 55% off
✚ Worms Rumble (Team17) – $3.59 (Usually $17.95, ends 02/10) – 80% off
✚ Yaga (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
✚ Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $3.87 (Usually $25.80, ends 03/10) – 85% off
✚ Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Army 4: Dead War (RebellionInteract) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 11/09) – 70% off
✚ Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 11/09) – 75% off
✚ Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/09) – 75% off
✚ Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.49, ends 15/09) – 50% off
What's your reaction?
Awesome
0%
Oh wow!
0%
Great
0%
Fresh
0%
Hmm
0%
Disappointing!
0%
Grrrr
0%
You might also like
MORE
Comments