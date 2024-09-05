0

Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W36) Allsorts

by Daniel VuckovicSeptember 5, 2024
We’ve had a couple of weeks off from the regular sales articles because the ongoing Mega Multiplayer Sale stole a whole wad of games away from the weekly rotation. Things still aren’t back to their usual volume, but this week has some deals worth pointing out.

The Mega Multiplayer Sale is still on for a couple more days, so don’t forget to check it out.

This week’s highlights

Conscript down to $26.36 (20% off, all time low), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition down to $31.98 (matching previous low), The Messenger lowest ever at $6.00 (80% off), No Man’s Sky just $31.98 (60% off), Tinykin down to $8.99 (75% off), Blasphemous 2 down to $22.47 (50% off), BIT.TRIP COLLECTION down to $3.00 (80% off) & Monkey Barrels just $11.49 (50% off).

10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/10) – 65% off
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 30% off
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 30% off
Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR Games) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Aery – Stone Age (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Airport Flight Administrator Simulator & Air Traffic-Sky Airplane Sim Plane Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 16/09) – 85% off
Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Alian Planet (HUNTERS) – $1.62 (Usually $1.80, ends 30/09) – 10% off
Alphadia Genesis (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Ancestors Legacy (Destructive Creations) – $12.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 18/09) – 75% off
Armed Emeth (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Arrest of a stone Buddha (CIRCLE Ent.) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 40% off
At Sundown: Shots In The Dark (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/10) – 88% off
BIT.TRIP COLLECTION (QubicGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/10) – 80% off
Best Mobile Games 5-in-1 (QubicGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 75% off
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/09) – 60% off
Blasphemous 2 (Team17) – $22.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 02/10) – 50% off
Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 18/09) – 50% off
Buck Bradley 2 (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/10) – 86% off
Candleman (Candleman Games) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/09) – 30% off
Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Cardpocalypse (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Chess Royal (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/09) – 50% off
Children of Morta (11 bit studios) – $8.25 (Usually $33.00, ends 04/10) – 75% off
Chroma Quaternion (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Classic Games Puzzle Collection (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/10) – 97% off
Clustertruck (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/10) – 92% off
Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 75% off
Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (Flyhigh Works) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Defoliation (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/09) – 85% off
Dino Race – Dinosaur Ride Ranch (SUCCESS GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/09) – 90% off
Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 22/09) – 65% off
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Doctor Cat (Afil Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 40% off
Doug Hates His Job (Super Villain Games) – $2.52 (Usually $8.70, ends 23/09) – 71% off
Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Duck Race (Fantastico Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/09) – 50% off
Dungeon of the Endless (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/09) – 80% off
EPHEMERAL -FANTASY ON DARK- (HuneX) – $24.00 (Usually $48.00, ends 01/10) – 50% off
Ekstase (Raskal Games) – $12.36 (Usually $30.90, ends 17/09) – 60% off
Elite Soldier Shooter (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
Extinction Eclipse (TuanisApps) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/09) – 70% off
Fading Afternoon (CIRCLE Ent.) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 15% off
Faeria (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Fairune Collection (Flyhigh Works) – $7.18 (Usually $17.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Fallen Legion Revenants (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 75% off
Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $8.74 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/09) – 88% off
Fashion Police Squad (No More Robots) – $15.92 (Usually $28.95, ends 03/10) – 45% off
Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 40% off
Flying Hero X (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
Gale of Windoria (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Garage (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 05/10) – 92% off
Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 67% off
Glyph (Bolverk Games) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $9.88 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/10) – 67% off
Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/10) – 89% off
Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Gunslugs 2 (Orange Pixel) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/09) – 80% off
Hashihime of the Old Book Town append (HuneX) – $42.75 (Usually $85.50, ends 01/10) – 50% off
Haustoria (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 85% off
Heidelberg 1693 (RED ART GAMES) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 70% off
Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Hentai vs. Evil (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 60% off
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/09) – 85% off
Heroes of Loot (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.79 (Usually $4.49, ends 16/09) – 60% off
Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Hyper-5 (eastasiasoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $6.45 (Usually $25.80, ends 03/10) – 75% off
I Got Isekai’d into a Shmup (TOMAGameStudio) – $16.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/09) – 15% off
INMOST (Chucklefish) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/09) – 70% off
Infinite Golf 2 (Petite Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Into the Dead 2 (Versus Evil) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Jubilee (RED ART GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Justice Chronicles (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
KAMIKO (Flyhigh Works) – $2.60 (Usually $6.50, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Kamaeru: A Frog Refuge (Armor Games Studios) – $23.60 (Usually $29.50, ends 18/09) – 20% off
Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/10) – 80% off
Kill It With Fire (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $7.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 67% off
LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/09) – 60% off
Labyrinth Legend (NIS America) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 60% off
Lanota (Flyhigh Works) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $11.70 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 74% off
Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 55% off
Legend of Ixtona (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Let’s Build a Zoo (No More Robots) – $10.08 (Usually $25.20, ends 19/09) – 60% off
Little Kong: Jungle Fun (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/10) – 60% off
Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 85% off
Lost Horizon (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
Lost Horizon 2 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 18/09) – 50% off
Maitetsu: Pure Station (CIRCLE Ent.) – $31.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Meganoid (Orange Pixel) – $6.59 (Usually $10.99, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Mercenaries Rebirth: Call of the Wild Lynx (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Mercenaries Wings: The False Phoenix (CIRCLE Ent.) – $14.01 (Usually $23.35, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 30% off
Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Modern Combat Blackout (Gameloft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Moero Crystal H (eastasiasoft) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Monster Viator (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Moonlighter (11 bit studios) – $5.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/10) – 85% off
Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/10) – 60% off

Moving Out (Team17) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/10) – 75% off
Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/10) – 67% off
Namariel Legends – Iron Lord (Joindots) – $15.40 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/09) – 33% off
Neoverse Trinity Edition (Tino Games) – $8.84 (Usually $29.49, ends 25/09) – 70% off
Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $6.60 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/09) – 78% off
Ninja Striker! (Flyhigh Works) – $2.86 (Usually $7.15, ends 18/09) – 60% off
No Man’s Sky (Hello Games) – $31.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/09) – 60% off
Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $3.25 (Usually $32.55, ends 03/10) – 90% off
One Last Memory (EpiXR Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Overcooked! All You Can Eat (Team17) – $22.78 (Usually $56.95, ends 02/10) – 60% off
Owlboy (D-pad Studio) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 19/09) – 65% off
PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+ (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/09) – 90% off
Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed (EpiXR Games) – $7.25 (Usually $14.50, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 06/10) – 82% off
Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Pawarumi (Manufacture 43) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/09) – 50% off
Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/09) – 90% off
Pentiment (Microsoft Studios) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 18/09) – 40% off
Phantom Trigger (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Pipes Puzzle Casual Arcade (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
Poison Control (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 90% off
Potion Craft: Alchemist Simulator (tinyBuild Games) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Pretty Girls Klondike Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/09) – 60% off
Princess Puzzle Adventure (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/10) – 90% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 38% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 38% off
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 38% off
Prinny® 1•2: Exploded and Reloaded Bundle (NIS America) – $22.49 (Usually $51.00, ends 22/09) – 56% off
Punch Club (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Puzzle World Bundle (17Studio) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/09) – 50% off
R-Type® Final 2 (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
Racing in Car – Night Traffic Highway Driving Games Mechanic Simulator 2023 for Kids (DEZVOLT GAMES) – $1.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/09) – 75% off
Ratyrinth (eastasiasoft) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 40% off
Rayland (eastasiasoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
Residual (Orange Pixel) – $19.20 (Usually $32.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Rhythm Sprout (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Rip Them Off (Lozange Lab) – $2.75 (Usually $11.00, ends 19/09) – 75% off
Rise: Race The Future (VD-DEV) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/09) – 60% off
Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
SUPER METBOY! (Flyhigh Works) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/09) – 90% off
Samurai Defender: Ninja Warfare (Flyhigh Works) – $5.74 (Usually $14.35, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 50% off
Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
Secret Files 3 (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
Secret Files Sam Peters (PLAION) – $3.04 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/09) – 71% off
Secret Files: Tunguska (PLAION) – $3.15 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/09) – 86% off
Secret Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Sephirothic Stories (KEMCO) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Shadow Corridor (NIS America) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/09) – 60% off
Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles (Frogwares) – $3.14 (Usually $20.99, ends 03/10) – 85% off
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter (Frogwares) – $6.89 (Usually $45.95, ends 03/10) – 85% off
Silver Falls Episode Prelude (Sungrand) – $7.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 16/09) – 25% off
Silver Nornir (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Sir Questionnaire (Orange Pixel) – $3.60 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Sophstar (RED ART GAMES) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/09) – 50% off
Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $8.77 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 55% off
South of the Circle (11 bit studios) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/10) – 50% off
Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Spacebase Startopia (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 02/10) – 70% off
Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/10) – 89% off
Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Stardash (Orange Pixel) – $6.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 06/09) – 40% off
Steam Prison (HuneX) – $41.70 (Usually $83.40, ends 01/10) – 50% off
Storyblocks: The King (Afil Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/09) – 40% off
Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $3.58 (Usually $8.95, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Sudoku Casual Puzzle (Megame) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/09) – 70% off
Summer in Mara (CHIBIG) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/09) – 60% off
Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 19/09) – 75% off
THAT’S A COW (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 06/10) – 67% off
TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 01/10) – 73% off
Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/10) – 80% off
Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/09) – 75% off
Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/09) – 70% off
Teratopia (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/09) – 75% off
The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/09) – 40% off
The Cruel King and the Great Hero (NIS America) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/09) – 55% off
The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/09) – 90% off
The Long Dark (Hinterland Studio) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/09) – 50% off
The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $5.99 (Usually $59.95, ends 22/09) – 90% off
The Pigeon – Simulator (GAMETOTOP.CC) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/09) – 90% off
The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 90% off
The Survivalists™ (Team17) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/10) – 90% off
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (CD PROJEKT) – $23.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 21/09) – 60% off
The friends of Ringo Ishikawa (CIRCLE Ent.) – $16.53 (Usually $27.55, ends 25/09) – 40% off
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/09) – 60% off
Tiny Lands (naptime.games) – $1.92 (Usually $8.90, ends 06/10) – 78% off
Tinykin (tinyBuild Games) – $8.99 (Usually $35.99, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Toy Rider (EpiXR Games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Transiruby (Flyhigh Works) – $13.12 (Usually $18.75, ends 18/09) – 30% off
Trash Quest (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/10) – 90% off
Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $5.61 (Usually $25.50, ends 18/09) – 78% off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte) – $6.60 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/09) – 78% off
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Frozenbyte) – $15.39 (Usually $69.99, ends 18/09) – 78% off
Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $4.95 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/09) – 78% off
Ultra Foodmess 2 (Silesia Games) – $5.50 (Usually $6.99, ends 15/09) – 21% off
UnMetal (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Under Leaves (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/10) – 85% off
Void Gore (eastasiasoft) – $2.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 19/09) – 70% off
Weed and Greet Bundle – Weedcraft Inc + Crossroads Inn (Klabater) – $25.99 (Usually $51.99, ends 25/09) – 50% off
Wintermoor Tactics Club (Versus Evil) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $3.66 (Usually $9.15, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/09) – 60% off
Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World (Bliss Brain) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/09) – 50% off
World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $8.82 (Usually $22.05, ends 18/09) – 60% off
World’s End Club (NIS America) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 55% off
Worms Rumble (Team17) – $3.59 (Usually $17.95, ends 02/10) – 80% off
Yaga (Versus Evil) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/09) – 75% off
Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $3.87 (Usually $25.80, ends 03/10) – 85% off
Yomawari: Lost in the Dark (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/09) – 50% off
Zombie Army 4: Dead War (RebellionInteract) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 11/09) – 70% off
Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 11/09) – 75% off
Zombo Buster Advance (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/09) – 75% off
Zumba Garden (Silesia Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.49, ends 15/09) – 50% off

