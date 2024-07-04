Weekly Switch eShop Deals (W27) Bit of This
There’s a bit of everything on sale this week: a bit of Sega, a bit of Devolver Digital, some Atari, and a whole bunch of Indies as usual. Nothing too fancy, but here’s what we’ve found so far.
It’s weird that there are only a handful of games from each publisher, and none of them have their entire library on sale like usual. Not that anyone cares about eShop sale trend minutiae.
This week’s highlights: Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (all time low, 66% off), GRIS ($5.98, matches previous low), Golf Story ($7.42, matches previous low), Iconoclasts ($7.49, all time low), PO’ed: Definitive Edition (10% off, newer release), Puyo Puyo Tetris ($11.99, all time low), Sonic Origins ($24.47, all time low), Turok ($7.92, all time low) and Terra Nil ($22.50, all time low).
And here’s everything else…✚ 10 Second Run RETURNS (Edia) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ 1912: Titanic Mystery (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ 39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $18.75 (Usually $27.99, ends 31/07) – 33% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Adore (QUByte Interactive) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/07) – 40% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/07) – 75% off
✚ Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Airport (Run-Down Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Akka Arrh (Atari) – $16.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 45% off
✚ Alchemy Garden (JanduSoft) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ All-Star Fruit Racing (3DClouds) – $2.25 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/07) – 93% off
✚ Alpaca Wonders Why (DillyFrame) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Ape Out (Devolver Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Arkan: The dog adventurer (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Around The World: Travel To Brazil Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Atomic Heist (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/08) – 88% off
✚ Aztek Tiki Talisman (JanduSoft) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ BFF or Die (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ BIRFIA (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 21/07) – 67% off
✚ BRIGANDINE The Legend of Runersia (Happinet Corporation) – $31.18 (Usually $77.95, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ BROKEN MIND (2BAD GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/07) – 50% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ Backpack Twins (AMATA) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ Bakumatsu Renka SHINSENGUMI (D3PUBLISHER) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ Beholder 2 (Alawar Premium) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 66% off
✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Bibi & Tina – New adventures with horses (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/07) – 80% off
✚ Bitmaster (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Black Widow: Recharged (Atari) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Blind Postman (DillyFrame) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Bloodshore (Wales Interactive) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 40% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Brain Teaser Bundle (naptime.games) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 04/08) – 90% off
✚ Breakout: Recharged (Atari) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Brick Breaker Ball Shooter (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 01/08) – 75% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Atari) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Buck Bradley 2 (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/08) – 86% off
✚ Bunny Mahjo (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/07) – 67% off
✚ Bunny Memory (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/07) – 67% off
✚ Bunny Reversi (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Bus Driving Simulator 22 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $4.55 (Usually $41.99, ends 02/08) – 89% off
✚ Bus Tycoon Night and Day (Appliks Apps Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/07) – 67% off
✚ Call of Cthulhu (Focus Entertainment) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 50% off
✚ Card Shark (Devolver Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Cards of the Dead (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Castle Of Pixel Skulls (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ Cat Girl Without Salad: Amuse-Bouche (WayForward) – $6.16 (Usually $12.32, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Cattails (FalconDevelopment) – $7.25 (Usually $21.99, ends 17/07) – 67% off
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Centipede: Recharged (Atari) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Chants of Sennaar (Focus Entertainment) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 20% off
✚ Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Class of Heroes 1&2: Digital Complete Edition (PQube) – $44.62 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/07) – 15% off
✚ Class of Heroes 2G: Remaster Edition (PQube) – $25.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/07) – 15% off
✚ Clutter 1000 (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Conga Master Party! (Undercoders) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/07) – 85% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/08) – 92% off
✚ Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $12.99, ends 17/07) – 85% off
✚ Crab Digger TROPICAL ISLAND (404 Games) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Crisis Wing (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 55% off
✚ Crossroad Simulator (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Cubic Parking (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/07) – 67% off
✚ Curse of the Dead Gods (Focus Entertainment) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Ishtar Games) – $4.20 (Usually $42.00, ends 20/07) – 90% off
✚ Debris Infinity (SVC Games) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 20% off
✚ Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (SEGA) – $33.98 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/07) – 66% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 17/07) – 85% off
✚ Disc Room (Devolver Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Distrust (Alawar Premium) – $5.59 (Usually $16.45, ends 14/07) – 66% off
✚ Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Alawar Premium) – $6.63 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/07) – 66% off
✚ Dordogne (Focus Entertainment) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 25% off
✚ Downwell (Devolver Digital) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Dream Town Island (Kairosoft) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms (Outright Games) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 65% off
✚ Driving School Sim (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/08) – 87% off
✚ Dull Grey (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Nightmares 1+2 Collection (K Monkey) – $1.99 (Usually $19.95, ends 22/07) – 90% off
✚ Dungeon Village 2 (Kairosoft) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Dusk Diver (PQube) – $13.12 (Usually $52.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ EARTH DEFENSE FORCE: WORLD BROTHERS (D3PUBLISHER) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/07) – 55% off
✚ Eight Dragons (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Elliot (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Erra: Exordium (Kirkidexi) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/07) – 20% off
✚ Escape from Life Inc (Sometimes You) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker (PLiCy) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Evil Inside (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Exodemon (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Express Courier Pro: Urban Bike Delivery Simulator 2024! (SUCCESS GAMES) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/07) – 80% off
✚ F-117A Stealth Fighter (Atari) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/07) – 60% off
✚ FAIRY TAIL (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $52.50 (Usually $105.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ FOCUS INDIES BUNDLE: Curse of the Dead Gods + Shady Part of Me + Aeon Must Die! (Focus Entertainment) – $44.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/07) – 25% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: The Mountaineer’s Legacy – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Faircroft’s Antiques: Treasures of Treffenburg Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Family Vacation 2: Road Trip (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Family Vacation: California (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Farmslider (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ Fashion Friends (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Fhtagn! – Tales of the Creeping Madness (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.99, ends 21/07) – 85% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Finding America: The West Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 20% off
✚ First Time In Paris – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ First Time in Rome – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Flight Sim 2019 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/08) – 87% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $2.99, ends 04/08) – 50% off
✚ Forklift Simulator (Megame) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/07) – 60% off
✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Free Lives Collection (Devolver Digital) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 25% off
✚ Freezer Pops (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/07) – 60% off
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel (CyberConnect2) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (CyberConnect2) – $54.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ GRIS (Devolver Digital) – $5.98 (Usually $23.95, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ GUILTY GEAR XX ACCENT CORE PLUS R (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Gal*Gun 2 (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Gal*Gun Double Peace (PQube) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 65% off
✚ Gal*Gun Returns (PQube) – $26.25 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/07) – 65% off
✚ Galactic Wars EX (JanduSoft) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Gaps by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Gem Wizards Tactics (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $18.99, ends 04/08) – 92% off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Ghost: Elisa Cameron (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/07) – 35% off
✚ Golf Story (Sidebar Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 67% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $10.24 (Usually $20.49, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ GraviFire (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Gravity Heroes (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Growbot (ASHGAMES) – $16.57 (Usually $25.50, ends 15/07) – 35% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Gun Gun Pixies (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 52% off
✚ Haunted House (Atari) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 09/07) – 30% off
✚ Haustoria (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/08) – 85% off
✚ Head over Heels (Atari) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Hell Warders (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Hentai Girls Panic (17Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Hentai Girls: College Crush (Pakotime) – $3.29 (Usually $9.89, ends 31/07) – 67% off
✚ Hentai Tales Bundle (17Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Hippo: Little Red Riding Hood (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Horned Knight (2Awesome Studio) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/07) – 70% off
✚ Hot Springs Story (Kairosoft) – $5.94 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/07) – 67% off
✚ Hotline Miami Collection (Devolver Digital) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ I Love Finding MORE Pups – Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ I Saw Black Clouds (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/07) – 40% off
✚ Ice Age Scrat’s Nutty Adventure (Outright Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Iconoclasts (Bifrost Ent.) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/07) – 60% off
✚ Isolomus (Sometimes You) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ JUMANJI: The Video Game (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Jack ‘n’ Hat (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ JanduSoft Games Bundle Vol. 1 (JanduSoft) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Jump King (Ukiyo Publishing) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 16/07) – 60% off
✚ Just Find It 2 Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ KAUIL’S TREASURE (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ KILL la KILL – IF (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $3.30 (Usually $6.60, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Kanjozoku Game レーサー – Car Racing & Highway Driving Simulator Games (Erlano) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Kaptain Brawe: A Brawe New World (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Katana ZERO (Devolver Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Kawaii Slime Arena (JanduSoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Ki11er Clutter (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.50 (Usually $5.20, ends 31/07) – 71% off
✚ Kids: ZOO Puzzle (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 80% off
✚ King Leo (TREVA) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Kingdom Tales 2 (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Kittens and Yarn (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 21/07) – 67% off
✚ Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries of Fujisawa (PQube) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ LASERPITIUM (eastasiasoft) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Labyrinth of the Chaka King (Waku Waku Games) – $3.91 (Usually $9.79, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ Ladders by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Lair Land Story (PQube) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 55% off
✚ Lamplight City (ASHGAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/07) – 35% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $1.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/07) – 92% off
✚ Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story (AbsoDev) – $6.93 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/07) – 34% off
✚ Light Fairytale Episode 1 (neko.works) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ Light Fairytale Episode 2 (neko.works) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/07) – 75% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Little Kong: Jungle Fun (RedDeer.Games) – $3.20 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 57% off
✚ Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/08) – 85% off
✚ Long Ago: A Puzzle Tale (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Loop Hero (Devolver Digital) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 65% off
✚ LootLite (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ Lots Of Things Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Luckslinger (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Luna & Monsters Tower Defense -The deprived magical kingdom- (Luna’s Tail Creative) – $4.80 (Usually $19.20, ends 21/07) – 75% off
✚ Luna’s Fishing Garden (AbsoDev) – $7.92 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/07) – 34% off
✚ Lysfanga : The Time Shift Warrior (QUANTIC DREAM) – $18.47 (Usually $36.95, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey (eastasiasoft) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Master Sleuth Bundle (Frogwares) – $20.85 (Usually $139.00, ends 01/08) – 85% off
✚ Masters of Anima (Focus Entertainment) – $2.73 (Usually $10.95, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Max and the book of chaos (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Flashbulb) – $4.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 24/07) – 80% off
✚ McPixel 3 (Devolver Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Mega Mall Story2 (Kairosoft) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/07) – 40% off
✚ Merchant of the Skies (AbsoDev) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/07) – 34% off
✚ Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star (Fantastico Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/07) – 50% off
✚ Mind Maze (Sometimes You) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ MiniGolf Tour (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Minit (Devolver Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Missile Command: Recharged (Atari) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Modern Combat Blackout (Gameloft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Monmusu Gladiator (Waku Waku Games) – $4.72 (Usually $9.44, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $3.99 (Usually $39.95, ends 14/07) – 90% off
✚ Montgomery Fox And The Case Of The Diamond Necklace (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Moorhuhn Kart 2 (Higgs Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/08) – 60% off
✚ Motorcycle Driving Simulator-Dirt & Parking 2022 Racing Games Ultimate 4×4 City Offroad Kart (PublishMe) – $1.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/07) – 93% off
✚ Muddledash (PQube) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/08) – 67% off
✚ Muv-Luv / Muv-Luv Alternative Remastered Double Pack (aNCHOR) – $85.45 (Usually $94.95, ends 31/07) – 10% off
✚ My Butler (D3PUBLISHER) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ My Friend Pedro (Devolver Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ My Friend Peppa Pig (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ My Incubi Harem (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3PUBLISHER) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ Mysterious Adventure of Michael (HUNTERS) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 25/07) – 10% off
✚ Mystic Fate (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Märchen Forest (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $9.79 (Usually $48.95, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ NOSTALGIC TRAIN (AMATA) – $13.86 (Usually $19.80, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ Need for Drive – Car Racing (Testagamercreations) – $1.66 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 89% off
✚ Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (ASHGAMES) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 50% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3PUBLISHER) – $39.60 (Usually $72.00, ends 24/07) – 45% off
✚ Ninja Village (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Nippon Marathon (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ NoReload Heroes Enhanced Edition (Teatime Holdings) – $2.79 (Usually $34.90, ends 17/07) – 92% off
✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $17.40 (Usually $21.75, ends 17/07) – 20% off
✚ OU (G-MODE) – $14.62 (Usually $29.25, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3PUBLISHER) – $27.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ Onion Assault (Hörberg Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ Othercide (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Our World Is Ended. (PQube) – $18.75 (Usually $75.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ PAW Patrol: Grand Prix (Outright Games) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 35% off
✚ PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT (Outright Games) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ PO’ed: Definitive Edition (Nightdive Studios) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/07) – 10% off
✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $8.25, ends 04/08) – 82% off
✚ Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay! (Outright Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Persona 4 Golden (SEGA) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Persona 5 Royal (SEGA) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Phantom Breaker: Omnia (Rocket Panda Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/07) – 10% off
✚ Pharmacy Tycoon Bundle: Weedcraft Inc & Big Pharma (Klabater) – $19.79 (Usually $65.99, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.66 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/07) – 63% off
✚ Pixel Cup Soccer – Ultimate Edition (Batovi Games) – $12.99 (Usually $25.99, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ PlataGO! Super Platform Game Maker (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/07) – 75% off
✚ Pool Slide Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ PowerSlave Exhumed (Nightdive Studios) – $13.27 (Usually $26.55, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Princess Puzzle Adventure (RuWaMo Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 90% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $2.99 (Usually $14.95, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (SEGA) – $11.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle – 3 in 1 (Fallen Tree Games) – $6.67 (Usually $26.70, ends 15/07) – 75% off
✚ Puzzle Bundle: inbento + Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/08) – 50% off
✚ Puzzle Vacations: Ireland (Ocean Media) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Puzzle World: Cute Cats (17Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/07) – 50% off
✚ Quantum Replica (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Quell Memento (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/07) – 75% off
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/07) – 75% off
✚ Quintus and the Absent Truth (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/07) – 70% off
✚ RAZED (PQube) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Racing Drift Taxi Car Simulator Ultimate (Testagamercreations) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/07) – 90% off
✚ Raging Loop (PQube) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Rainbow Yggdrasil (Otorakobo) – $15.30 (Usually $18.00, ends 11/07) – 15% off
✚ Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/07) – 50% off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Ratyrinth (eastasiasoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ Real Driving Sim (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/08) – 85% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Reigns: Complete Set (Devolver Digital) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 33% off
✚ Reigns: Game of Thrones (Devolver Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Robby’s Adventure (DillyFrame) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™ (SEGA) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Rodent Warriors (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition (Atari) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 09/07) – 55% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 24/07) – 67% off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Root Letter: Last Answer (PQube) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ SEGA AGES G-LOC AIR BATTLE (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ SEGA AGES Puyo Puyo 2 (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ SEGA AGES Wonder Boy: Monster Land (SEGA) – $3.28 (Usually $10.95, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Sea of Solitude: The Director’s Cut (QUANTIC DREAM) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ Secret Summoner (Waku Waku Games) – $3.51 (Usually $11.70, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ Shadow Gangs (JKM Corp) – $19.98 (Usually $33.30, ends 31/07) – 40% off
✚ Shady Part of Me (Focus Entertainment) – $9.18 (Usually $22.95, ends 10/07) – 60% off
✚ Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WayForward) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns (Baltoro Games) – $3.73 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/07) – 92% off
✚ Ship Sim 2020 (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.65 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/08) – 87% off
✚ Shopping Clutter: Halloween Mystery (Legacy Games) – $14.73 (Usually $19.65, ends 15/07) – 25% off
✚ Sixty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 17/07) – 50% off
✚ SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undercoders) – $1.90 (Usually $9.50, ends 21/07) – 80% off
✚ Smoots Golf (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Smoots World Cup Tennis (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Snake Pass (Secret Mode) – $10.66 (Usually $26.00, ends 14/07) – 59% off
✚ Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (RebellionInteract) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 10/07) – 80% off
✚ Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/07) – 75% off
✚ Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $10.50 (Usually $52.50, ends 10/07) – 80% off
✚ Sofiya and the Ancient Clan (eastasiasoft) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 65% off
✚ SolSeraph (SEGA) – $4.59 (Usually $22.95, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ SongPop Party (Gameloft) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 23/07) – 50% off
✚ Sonic Origins (SEGA) – $24.47 (Usually $48.95, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Sonority (ASHGAMES) – $18.85 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/07) – 35% off
✚ Space Revenge (JanduSoft) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $4.68 (Usually $18.75, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Spirits of Xanadu (Nightdive Studios) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off (Tilting Point) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/07) – 67% off
✚ Spooky Bundle: From Shadows & Apocalipsis (Klabater) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Street Racer Underground (JanduSoft) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Strife: Veteran Edition (Nightdive Studios) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/07) – 70% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/07) – 50% off
✚ Suhoshin (No More 500) – $7.77 (Usually $22.20, ends 18/07) – 65% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 87% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/07) – 83% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ Super Night Riders (neko.works) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/08) – 75% off
✚ Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/07) – 52% off
✚ Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs (PLiCy) – $6.60 (Usually $16.50, ends 20/07) – 60% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.18 (Usually $7.95, ends 01/08) – 60% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Undercoders) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/07) – 90% off
✚ Supermarket Shriek (PQube) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Superola Champion Edition (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undercoders) – $2.16 (Usually $6.99, ends 21/07) – 69% off
✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/07) – 75% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon (Atari) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/07) – 70% off
✚ THE Card Battle: Eternal Destiny (D3PUBLISHER) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ THE Card: Poker, Texas hold ’em, Blackjack and Page One (D3PUBLISHER) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $2.10 (Usually $7.65, ends 03/08) – 73% off
✚ TRIOS – lofi beats / numbers to chill to (Samurai Punk) – $2.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 30/07) – 70% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/08) – 80% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Tankorama (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Tears of Avia (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Terra Nil (Devolver Digital) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/07) – 40% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 24/07) – 75% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/07) – 75% off
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off
✚ The Creepy Syndrome (JanduSoft) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 30% off
✚ The Golf (D3PUBLISHER) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/07) – 70% off
✚ The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 75% off
✚ The Longing (ASHGAMES) – $16.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 15/07) – 25% off
✚ The Lost Cube (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Kikuya (D3PUBLISHER) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ The Men of Yoshiwara: Ohgiya (D3PUBLISHER) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/07) – 60% off
✚ The Messenger (Devolver Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ The Plane Effect (PQube) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 85% off
✚ The Prisoner of the Night (eastasiasoft) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/07) – 30% off
✚ The Red Strings Club (Devolver Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 70% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/07) – 85% off
✚ The Talos Principle: Deluxe Edition (Devolver Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 14/07) – 85% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 01/08) – 70% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Tokyo School Life (PQube) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Train Station Simulator (Appliks Apps Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/07) – 90% off
✚ Trash Quest (RedDeer.Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/08) – 90% off
✚ Treasures of the Aegean (Undercoders) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/07) – 70% off
✚ Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia (Outright Games) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/07) – 60% off
✚ Tropical Resort Story (Kairosoft) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ Truck Simulator USA (SC Ovilex Soft) – $2.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 02/08) – 79% off
✚ Turok (Nightdive Studios) – $7.92 (Usually $26.40, ends 09/07) – 70% off
✚ Turok 2: Seeds of Evil (Nightdive Studios) – $13.20 (Usually $26.40, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Two Point Hospital and Two Point Campus Double Pack (SEGA) – $21.23 (Usually $84.95, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/07) – 50% off
✚ Under Leaves (RedDeer.Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/08) – 85% off
✚ Unforeseen Incidents (ASHGAMES) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/07) – 35% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ VAMPYR (Focus Entertainment) – $17.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/07) – 70% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $6.73 (Usually $26.95, ends 30/07) – 75% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $12.79 (Usually $63.95, ends 14/07) – 80% off
✚ Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story (PQube) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Vaporum: Lockdown (Fatbot Games) – $11.55 (Usually $33.99, ends 18/07) – 66% off
✚ WAIFU IMPACT (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Warborn (PQube) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/07) – 75% off
✚ Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (Focus Entertainment) – $10.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 10/07) – 65% off
✚ WarriOrb (Not Yet) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/07) – 90% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ White Girl (Otorakobo) – $2.85 (Usually $11.40, ends 11/07) – 75% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/07) – 80% off
✚ Wing of Darkness (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 17/07) – 80% off
✚ Wizodd (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/08) – 50% off
✚ Wobbledogs (Secret Mode) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 14/07) – 50% off
✚ Wolf Simulator: RPG Survival Animal Battle (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER) – $1.50 (Usually $14.90, ends 17/07) – 90% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Wordbreaker by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Words in Word (17Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/07) – 50% off
✚ Xenon Racer (3DClouds) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/07) – 90% off
✚ Yars: Recharged (Atari) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/07) – 50% off
✚ Youropa (frecle) – $5.37 (Usually $21.50, ends 07/07) – 75% off
✚ Zengeon (PQube) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/07) – 90% off
✚ Zodiacats (Silesia Games) – $1.50 (Usually $4.49, ends 21/07) – 67% off
✚ Zombie Hill Race (Baltoro Minis) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/07) – 90% off
✚ Zotrix Starglider (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/07) – 90% off
✚ Zotrix: Solar Division (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 30/07) – 50% off
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3PUBLISHER) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/07) – 50% off