Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 6) Pawsome
It’s a pretty great week of releases and sales this time around. Let’s run through it all.
New releases: The biggest new game this week of course is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury but you knew that or are already playing it! Little Nightmares II has drawn a lot of interest and reviews seem to be shaping up well – we’re still working on ours and it’ll be up soon. UnderMine is another one that’s been on our radar as well. Finally Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost is the latest game from local developers Tin Man Games – check it out!
New discounts: Ubisoft has a massive sale on everything in their Switch portfolio, even the new and brilliant Fenyx Rising. 2K has Bioshock and Borderlands and even NBA a massive 50% off, Hades is back on discount this time at 20% off. The Overcooked games, Oddworld, Squidgies Takeover, Worms and a whole lot more are discounted too. A nice week for a scroll down discount avenue.
Anything for you this week?
Some of the games listed below have 0% off listed, but the prices are still correct. We’ve got to wait for the European prices to update. Sorry!
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 02/03)
✚ Aground (Whitethorn Digital) – $17.29
✚ Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $7.99
✚ Escape First 2 (OnSkull Development) – $7.50
✚ GalGun Returns (PQube) – $67.50 ($75.00 after 12/02)
✚ Halloween Forever (Vitei Backroom) – $13.99
✚ Healer’s Quest (NSwitchDS_HealersQuest) – $22.50
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 22/02)
✚ Hexagon Defense (Nether Yoshi Studio) – $3.99 ($4.99 after 15/02)
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 ($2.99 after 25/02)
✚ Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $39.95
✚ Negative: The Way of Shinobi (Art Games Studio) – $7.50
✚ Persephone (Momo-pi gamestudio) – $8.00
✚ ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $105.00
✚ Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck (SuperPowerUpGames) – $30.00
✚ Steamroll (Catness Game) – $15.00
✚ Summer Catchers (Noodlecake) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 15/02)
✚ Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ The Flower Collectors (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $30.00
✚ Tri6: Infinite (Clockwork Origins) – $11.99
✚ UltraGoodness 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ UnderMine (Thorium Entertainment) – $23.95
New sales
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $16.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/02) – 15% off
✚ #SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/03) – 20% off
✚ 39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 11/03) – 33% off
✚ 64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/02) – 75% off
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 40% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 33% off
✚ A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $11.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 21/02) – 70% off
✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $8.39 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/02) – 20% off
✚ Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/02) – 20% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $3.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 66% off
✚ AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/03) – 30% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ Armed 7 DX (Pixel Heart) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Art Sqool (RedDeerGames) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 40% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 60% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/03) – 63% off
✚ Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/03) – 50% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/02) – 70% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 75% off
✚ Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 70% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 16/02) – 60% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/02) – 10% off
✚ Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (Markt und Technik) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 (TREVA) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Billion Road (Acttil) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/02) – 35% off
✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/03) – 50% off
✚ Blow Up Monsters (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/02) – 50% off
✚ Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 80% off
✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $5.20 (Usually $6.50, ends 25/02) – 20% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/03) – 20% off
✚ Brawl Chess (RedDeerGames) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 40% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/03) – 0% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/03) – 0% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/03) – 0% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.08 (Usually $10.40, ends 25/02) – 80% off
✚ Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
✚ Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $60.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/02) – 20% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/03) – 33% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/02) – 70% off
✚ Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/03) – 30% off
✚ Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 28/02) – 75% off
✚ Cathedral (Elden Pixels) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
✚ Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $26.49 (Usually $39.99, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.20 (Usually $10.00, ends 09/03) – 88% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 25% off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $1.64 (Usually $10.99, ends 18/02) – 85% off
✚ Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 70% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 70% off
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Colorgrid (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 25/02) – 91% off
✚ Crashlands (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/03) – 25% off
✚ Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/03) – 30% off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/02) – 85% off
✚ Cryogear (PolarityFlow, Adrian Zingg) – $12.86 (Usually $26.25, ends 03/03) – 51% off
✚ Crypt of the Serpent King (Rendercode Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/03) – 67% off
✚ Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $10.29 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/03) – 51% off
✚ DOTORI (CFK) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/03) – 20% off
✚ Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $2.64 (Usually $13.20, ends 25/02) – 80% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Defoliation (COSEN) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/02) – 10% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/02) – 70% off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 09/03) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 09/03) – 60% off
✚ Dininho Adventures (QUByte Interactive) – $0.33 (Usually $3.30, ends 25/02) – 90.5% off
✚ Doodle Derby (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/03) – 88% off
✚ Doom & Destiny Advanced (Heartbit) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/02) – 20% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Dungreed (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Dynos & Ghosts (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off
✚ Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ Embracelet (Machineboy) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $12.72 (Usually $25.45, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ Fantasy Friends (JUST FOR GAMES) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/02) – 0% off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/02) – 0% off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $12.24 (Usually $17.49, ends 15/02) – 0% off
✚ Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition (Pixel Heart) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 87% off
✚ Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ Fobia (Evgeny Lazebny) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ For The King (Curve Digital) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/02) – 66% off
✚ Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ GIGANTIC ARMY (Pixel Heart) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 40% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $14.96 (Usually $59.85, ends 03/03) – 75% off
✚ Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $7.87 (Usually $11.25, ends 15/02) – 0% off
✚ Glam ( Three Legged Egg) – $20.04 (Usually $25.05, ends 18/02) – 20% off
✚ Going Under (Team17) – $19.39 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/03) – 33% off
✚ Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/03) – 40% off
✚ Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/02) – 50% off
✚ Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition (Pixel Heart) – $6.07 (Usually $13.49, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Hades (Supergiant Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 0% off
✚ Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/02) – 20% off
✚ Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Hexagon Defense (Nether Yoshi Studio) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/02) – 20% off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.52 (Usually $4.49, ends 24/02) – 66% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/02) – 70% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $4.59 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
✚ Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 80% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/03) – 50% off
✚ Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/03) – 70% off
✚ Hyper Jam (Bit Dragon) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 03/03) – 70% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 18/02) – 30% off
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $58.46 (Usually $8.95, ends 01/03) – 35% off
✚ INSTANT Chef Party (JUST FOR GAMES) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/02) – 0% off
✚ Ikaruga (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Immortal Redneck (CremaGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/02) – 75% off
✚ In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/03) – 83% off
✚ Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/03) – 70% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ JigSaw Abundance (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ JigSaw Solace (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (FTE Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (FTE Games) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 17/02) – 75% off
✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
✚ Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $52.76 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/03) – 34% off
✚ KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $60.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 24/02) – 33% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/03) – 40% off
✚ Kingdom Rush (Ironhide Game Studio) – $10.15 (Usually $14.50, ends 23/02) – 30% off
✚ Kingdom Rush Origins (Ironhide Game Studio) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/02) – 30% off
✚ Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker: Deluxe Edition (Magic Notion) – $5.37 (Usually $21.49, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Kona (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $3.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/02) – 84% off
✚ Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $8.43 (Usually $11.25, ends 15/02) – 25% off
✚ Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
✚ LevelHead (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/03) – 70% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 70% off
✚ Light Tracer (Beep) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 60% off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/02) – 20% off
✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $19.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 18/02) – 33% off
✚ Little Briar Rose (Elf Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/02) – 40% off
✚ LongStory (Bloom Digital Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/03) – 60% off
✚ Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/02) – 20% off
✚ Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/03) – 63% off
✚ Mary Skelter 2 (Idea Factory) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/02) – 60% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off
✚ Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ Memory Lane (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Milanoir (Gambitious) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/02) – 75% off
✚ Moero Chronicle™ Hyper (Idea Factory) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 60% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 10% off
✚ Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
✚ Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $29.50 (Usually $59.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off
✚ Monster Dynamite (Markt und Technik Verlag) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/03) – 25% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/03) – 0% off
✚ Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 21/02) – 70% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ Moving Out (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/03) – 40% off
✚ Mugsters (Team17) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/03) – 90.1% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $7.87 (Usually $22.49, ends 24/02) – 65% off
✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 10% off
✚ My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ My Time at Portia (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off
✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 28/02) – 75% off
✚ NBA 2K21 (2K) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/02) – 70% off
✚ Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $15.99 (Usually $23.95, ends 18/02) – 33% off
✚ Neon Abyss (Team17) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/03) – 25% off
✚ Neon City Riders (Mecha Studios Sociedad por Acciones Simplificadas de C.V.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/02) – 40% off
✚ Nerved (Playstige Interactive) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/02) – 85% off
✚ Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/03) – 30% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 25% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Nordlicht (Koch Media) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/02) – 30% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/03) – 60% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/03) – 50% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 67% off
✚ Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 67% off
✚ Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Gambitious) – $1.57 (Usually $4.49, ends 28/02) – 65% off
✚ Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator (Gambitious) – $1.30 (Usually $2.99, ends 28/02) – 57% off
✚ Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 09/03) – 50% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $7.24 (Usually $21.30, ends 09/03) – 66% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 24/02) – 75% off
✚ Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $39.96 (Usually $49.95, ends 16/02) – 20% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/03) – 90.1% off
✚ Panda Hero (Markt und Technik) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
✚ Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/02) – 40% off
✚ Pine (Kongregate) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 15/02) – 60% off
✚ Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 21/02) – 0% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/02) – 40% off
✚ Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Pumpkin Jack (Headup Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/03) – 30% off
✚ RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
✚ Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Redout (Nicalis) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/02) – 30% off
✚ RemiLore (Nicalis) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $45.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/02) – 35% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 : Heavy Barrel & Super BurgerTime (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 21/02) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 21/02) – 50% off
✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
✚ Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Reventure (Pixelatto Games S.L.) – $5.75 (Usually $11.50, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 21/02) – 80% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/02) – 80% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/03) – 33% off
✚ Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/02) – 70% off
✚ SUPER TRENCH ATTACK (Pixel Heart) – $5.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/03) – 67% off
✚ Satazius NEXT (Pixel Heart) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $18.36 (Usually $22.95, ends 01/03) – 20% off
✚ Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 10% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 85% off
✚ Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/03) – 40% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ Shmup Collection (Pixel Heart) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 67% off
✚ Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $34.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Sky Mercenaries Redux (PolarityFlow) – $9.31 (Usually $19.00, ends 03/03) – 51% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off
✚ Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/02) – 70% off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
✚ Space Crew (Curve Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 40% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 13/03) – 81% off
✚ Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games) – $32.21 (Usually $42.95, ends 17/02) – 25% off
✚ Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 01/03) – 80% off
✚ Squidgies Takeover (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 90.1% off
✚ StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $10.24 (Usually $20.90, ends 03/03) – 51% off
✚ Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 50% off
✚ Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
✚ Summer Catchers (Noodlecake) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Summer in Mara (Chibig) – $17.50 (Usually $35.00, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/02) – 75% off
✚ Super Kickers League Ultimate (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/02) – 0% off
✚ Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/02) – 20% off
✚ Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $2.72 (Usually $47.95, ends 28/02) – 94.3% off
✚ TTV2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 25/02) – 91% off
✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Taxi Chaos (Orange One) – $44.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 22/02) – 10% off
✚ Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 50% off
✚ TerraTech (Payload Studios) – $24.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/02) – 30% off
✚ The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ The Coma: Recut (Devespresso Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 40% off
✚ The Darkside Detective (IsometricDreams) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $6.48 (Usually $19.65, ends 03/03) – 67% off
✚ The Inner World (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
✚ The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/03) – 20% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/02) – 70% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/03) – 25% off
✚ The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
✚ Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 50% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/02) – 75% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/02) – 75% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 75% off
✚ Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 16/02) – 90% off
✚ Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/03) – 40% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 04/03) – 80% off
✚ UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
✚ Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
✚ Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 33% off
✚ VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
✚ Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 70% off
✚ Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 04/03) – 50% off
✚ Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $7.30 (Usually $10.44, ends 09/03) – 30% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/03) – 50% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 09/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 09/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 09/03) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/03) – 77% off
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off
✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ WWE 2K18 (2K) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/02) – 67% off
✚ Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/03) – 30% off
✚ When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 85% off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/02) – 80% off
✚ Windbound (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 40% off
✚ Windscape (Headup Games) – $9.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/03) – 67% off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 20% off
✚ Wolflame (Pixel Heart) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
✚ Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 13/03) – 75% off
✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 60% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/03) – 20% off
✚ Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/03) – 60% off
✚ Zen Chess Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $0.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/02) – 90.3% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/03) – 75% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/03) – 67% off
✚ Zombies ruined my day (Rendercode Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off
