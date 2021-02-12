0

Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 6) Pawsome

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 12, 2021

It’s a pretty great week of releases and sales this time around. Let’s run through it all.

New releases: The biggest new game this week of course is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury but you knew that or are already playing it! Little Nightmares II has drawn a lot of interest and reviews seem to be shaping up well – we’re still working on ours and it’ll be up soon. UnderMine is another one that’s been on our radar as well. Finally Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost is the latest game from local developers Tin Man Games – check it out!

New discounts: Ubisoft has a massive sale on everything in their Switch portfolio, even the new and brilliant Fenyx Rising. 2K has Bioshock and Borderlands and even NBA a massive 50% off, Hades is back on discount this time at 20% off. The Overcooked games, Oddworld, Squidgies Takeover, Worms and a whole lot more are discounted too. A nice week for a scroll down discount avenue.

Anything for you this week?

Some of the games listed below have 0% off listed, but the prices are still correct. We’ve got to wait for the European prices to update. Sorry!

#SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 02/03)
Aground (Whitethorn Digital) – $17.29
Arcade Archives THUNDER CROSS (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Choices That Matter: And Their Heroes Were Lost (Tin Man Games) – $7.99
Escape First 2 (OnSkull Development) – $7.50
GalGun Returns (PQube) – $67.50 ($75.00 after 12/02)
Halloween Forever (Vitei Backroom) – $13.99
Healer’s Quest (NSwitchDS_HealersQuest) – $22.50
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 22/02)
Hexagon Defense (Nether Yoshi Studio) – $3.99 ($4.99 after 15/02)
Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 ($2.99 after 25/02)
Little Nightmares II (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $39.95
Negative: The Way of Shinobi (Art Games Studio) – $7.50
Persephone (Momo-pi gamestudio) – $8.00
ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $105.00
Speedway Bundle Stock & Truck (SuperPowerUpGames) – $30.00
Steamroll (Catness Game) – $15.00
Summer Catchers (Noodlecake) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 15/02)
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – $79.95
The Flower Collectors (Mi’pu’mi Games) – $30.00
Tri6: Infinite (Clockwork Origins) – $11.99
UltraGoodness 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
UnderMine (Thorium Entertainment) – $23.95

New sales

while True: learn() (Nival) – $16.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/02) – 15% off
#SinucaAttack (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/03) – 20% off
39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 11/03) – 33% off
64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 07/03) – 50% off
80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/02) – 75% off
9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 40% off
A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 33% off
A Knight’s Quest (Curve Digital) – $11.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 21/02) – 70% off
A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $8.39 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/02) – 20% off
Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World (Sometimes You) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/02) – 20% off
Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Ageless (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $3.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 28/02) – 80% off
American Fugitive (Curve Digital) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 66% off
AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/03) – 30% off
Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off
Armed 7 DX (Pixel Heart) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Art Sqool (RedDeerGames) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 40% off
Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/02) – 50% off
Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $17.98 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 60% off
Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/03) – 63% off
Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/03) – 50% off
Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
Axiom Verge (Thomas Happ Games) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 28/02) – 70% off
BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 75% off
Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Barbearian (Kimmo Factor) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 15/02) – 30% off
Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 70% off
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 16/02) – 60% off
Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $13.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/02) – 10% off
Beholder: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (Markt und Technik) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 (TREVA) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Billion Road (Acttil) – $29.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/02) – 35% off
BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
BioShock Remastered (2K) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/03) – 50% off
Blow Up Monsters (Piotr Skalski) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 14/02) – 50% off
Bomber Crew (Curve Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 80% off
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $5.20 (Usually $6.50, ends 25/02) – 20% off
Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/03) – 20% off
Brawl Chess (RedDeerGames) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 40% off
Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/03) – 0% off
Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/03) – 0% off
Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 14/03) – 0% off
Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.08 (Usually $10.40, ends 25/02) – 80% off
Bunny Adventure (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
Buried Stars (LINE Games) – $60.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 15/02) – 20% off
Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/03) – 33% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $7.48 (Usually $24.95, ends 15/02) – 70% off
Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 07/03) – 30% off
Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 28/02) – 75% off
Cathedral (Elden Pixels) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 17/02) – 20% off
Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $26.49 (Usually $39.99, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.20 (Usually $10.00, ends 09/03) – 88% off
Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 25% off
Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $1.64 (Usually $10.99, ends 18/02) – 85% off
Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 70% off
Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 70% off
Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 30% off
Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Colorgrid (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 25/02) – 91% off
Crashlands (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/02) – 30% off
Crown Trick (Team17) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/03) – 25% off
Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/03) – 30% off
CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/02) – 85% off
Cryogear (PolarityFlow, Adrian Zingg) – $12.86 (Usually $26.25, ends 03/03) – 51% off
Crypt of the Serpent King (Rendercode Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 04/03) – 67% off
Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $10.29 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/03) – 51% off
DOTORI (CFK) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/03) – 20% off
Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 02/03) – 50% off
Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 24/02) – 50% off
DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $2.64 (Usually $13.20, ends 25/02) – 80% off
Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Defoliation (COSEN) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/02) – 10% off
Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/02) – 70% off
Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off
Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Desktop Basketball (SAT-BOX) – $4.98 (Usually $12.47, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 09/03) – 77% off
Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Desktop Volleyball (SAT-BOX) – $4.32 (Usually $10.81, ends 09/03) – 60% off
Dininho Adventures (QUByte Interactive) – $0.33 (Usually $3.30, ends 25/02) – 90.5% off
Doodle Derby (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/03) – 88% off
Doom & Destiny Advanced (Heartbit) – $14.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/02) – 20% off
Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Dungreed (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Dynos & Ghosts (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/02) – 30% off
EARTHLOCK (Snowcastle Games) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off
Earth Atlantis (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/02) – 50% off
Embracelet (Machineboy) – $8.25 (Usually $16.50, ends 15/02) – 50% off
Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $12.72 (Usually $25.45, ends 18/02) – 50% off
Fantasy Friends (JUST FOR GAMES) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 14/02) – 0% off
Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/02) – 0% off
Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $12.24 (Usually $17.49, ends 15/02) – 0% off
Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition (Pixel Heart) – $6.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Flashback (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 87% off
Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 07/03) – 50% off
Fobia (Evgeny Lazebny) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off
For The King (Curve Digital) – $12.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/02) – 66% off
Freedom Planet (Marvelous Europe) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 50% off
GALAK-Z: The Void: Deluxe Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
GIGANTIC ARMY (Pixel Heart) – $6.07 (Usually $13.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 40% off
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $14.96 (Usually $59.85, ends 03/03) – 75% off
Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $7.87 (Usually $11.25, ends 15/02) – 0% off
Glam ( Three Legged Egg) – $20.04 (Usually $25.05, ends 18/02) – 20% off
Going Under (Team17) – $19.39 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/03) – 33% off
Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/03) – 40% off
Graceful Explosion Machine (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off
Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/02) – 50% off
Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition (Pixel Heart) – $6.07 (Usually $13.49, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Hades (Supergiant Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 0% off
Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Heaven Dust (indienova) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 07/03) – 50% off
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/02) – 20% off
Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Hexagon Defense (Nether Yoshi Studio) – $3.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 15/02) – 20% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.52 (Usually $4.49, ends 24/02) – 66% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/02) – 70% off
Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $4.59 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
Hue (Curve Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 80% off
Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/03) – 50% off
Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/03) – 70% off
Hyper Jam (Bit Dragon) – $6.74 (Usually $22.49, ends 03/03) – 70% off
ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 18/02) – 30% off
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $58.46 (Usually $8.95, ends 01/03) – 35% off
INSTANT Chef Party (JUST FOR GAMES) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/02) – 0% off
Ikaruga (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Immortal Redneck (CremaGames) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/02) – 75% off
In Between (Headup Games) – $2.98 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/03) – 83% off
Iro Hero (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/03) – 70% off
Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 15/02) – 50% off
JigSaw Abundance (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
JigSaw Solace (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 28/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.95 (Usually $15.80, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Sly Spy (FTE Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Real Darwin (FTE Games) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Jotun: Valhalla Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $4.37 (Usually $17.50, ends 17/02) – 75% off
Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 30% off
Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
Just Dance® 2020 (Ubisoft) – $27.98 (Usually $69.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $52.76 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/03) – 34% off
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $60.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 24/02) – 33% off
Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/03) – 40% off
Kingdom Rush (Ironhide Game Studio) – $10.15 (Usually $14.50, ends 23/02) – 30% off
Kingdom Rush Origins (Ironhide Game Studio) – $13.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/02) – 30% off
Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker: Deluxe Edition (Magic Notion) – $5.37 (Usually $21.49, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Knight’s Retreat ( QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Kona (Koch Media) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $3.39 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/02) – 84% off
Later Daters (Bloom Digital) – $8.43 (Usually $11.25, ends 15/02) – 25% off
Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
LevelHead (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – $20.26 (Usually $28.95, ends 15/02) – 30% off
Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $8.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/03) – 70% off
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 70% off
Light Tracer (Beep) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 60% off
Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/02) – 20% off
Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $19.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 18/02) – 33% off
Little Briar Rose (Elf Games) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/02) – 40% off
LongStory (Bloom Digital Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off
Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/03) – 60% off
Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Asteroid Base) – $9.95 (Usually $19.95, ends 18/02) – 50% off
Maid of Sker (Wales Interactive) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/02) – 20% off
Manual Samuel (Curve Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/03) – 63% off
Mary Skelter 2 (Idea Factory) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/02) – 60% off
Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 22/02) – 50% off
Megadimension Neptunia VII (Idea Factory) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/02) – 50% off
Memory Lane (Playstige Interactive) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
Milanoir (Gambitious) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/02) – 75% off
Moero Chronicle™ Hyper (Idea Factory) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 60% off
Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $5.40 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 10% off
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom (FDG Entertainment) – $29.50 (Usually $59.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off
Monster Dynamite (Markt und Technik Verlag) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Monster Sanctuary (Team17) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/03) – 25% off
Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/03) – 0% off
Motorsport Manager for Nintendo Switch™ (Curve Digital) – $5.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 21/02) – 70% off
MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 50% off
Moving Out (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/03) – 40% off
Mugsters (Team17) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/03) – 90.1% off
My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $7.87 (Usually $22.49, ends 24/02) – 65% off
My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 10% off
My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/02) – 25% off
My Time at Portia (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
My little IceCream Booth (Kistler Benjamin) – $2.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 18/02) – 35% off
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 28/02) – 75% off
NBA 2K21 (2K) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
Narcos: Rise of the Cartels (Curve Digital) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/02) – 70% off
Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $15.99 (Usually $23.95, ends 18/02) – 33% off
Neon Abyss (Team17) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 07/03) – 25% off
Neon City Riders (Mecha Studios Sociedad por Acciones Simplificadas de C.V.) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/02) – 40% off
Nerved (Playstige Interactive) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/02) – 85% off
Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/03) – 30% off
Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 25% off
Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Nordlicht (Koch Media) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 23/02) – 30% off
Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 03/03) – 60% off
Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/03) – 50% off
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 67% off
Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 25/02) – 67% off
Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast (Gambitious) – $1.57 (Usually $4.49, ends 28/02) – 65% off
Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator (Gambitious) – $1.30 (Usually $2.99, ends 28/02) – 57% off
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition (Xbox Game Studios) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/02) – 30% off
Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $9.30 (Usually $18.61, ends 09/03) – 50% off
Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $7.24 (Usually $21.30, ends 09/03) – 66% off
Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 24/02) – 50% off
Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 24/02) – 75% off
Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $39.96 (Usually $49.95, ends 16/02) – 20% off
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/02) – 50% off
PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $49.97 (Usually $99.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/03) – 90.1% off
Panda Hero (Markt und Technik) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Parking Madness (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 21/02) – 40% off
Pine (Kongregate) – $14.38 (Usually $35.95, ends 15/02) – 60% off
Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $16.49 (Usually $32.99, ends 21/02) – 0% off
Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/02) – 40% off
Pumped BMX Pro (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Pumpkin Jack (Headup Games) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/03) – 30% off
RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/03) – 75% off
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
Real Heroes: Firefighter (Golem Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
Redout (Nicalis) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 24/02) – 50% off
Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 18/02) – 30% off
RemiLore (Nicalis) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $45.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/02) – 35% off
Retro Classix 2-in-1 : Heavy Barrel & Super BurgerTime (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Express Raider & Shootout (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
Retro Classix 2-in-1 Pack: Gate of Doom & Wizard Fire (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
Retro Classix 2in1: Bad Dudes & Two Crude Dudes (Golem Entertainment) – $8.32 (Usually $16.65, ends 21/02) – 50% off
Retro Classix 4in1 Pack: Sly Spy, Shootout, Wizard Fire & Super Real Darwin (Golem Entertainment) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 21/02) – 50% off
Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 50% off
Retro Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Reventure (Pixelatto Games S.L.) – $5.75 (Usually $11.50, ends 18/02) – 50% off
Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $6.59 (Usually $32.95, ends 21/02) – 80% off
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 16/02) – 50% off
Rogue Aces (Curve Digital) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 21/02) – 80% off
Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $3.00 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/03) – 33% off
Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 28/02) – 70% off
SUPER TRENCH ATTACK (Pixel Heart) – $5.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Safety First! (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 10/03) – 67% off
Satazius NEXT (Pixel Heart) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World™: The Game – Complete Edition (Ubisoft) – $18.36 (Usually $22.95, ends 01/03) – 20% off
Seaking Hunter (COSEN) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/02) – 10% off
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 85% off
Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/03) – 40% off
Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off
Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 75% off
Shmup Collection (Pixel Heart) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $29.68 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 67% off
Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition (Golem Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Skully (Modus Games) – $34.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/02) – 50% off
Sky Mercenaries Redux (PolarityFlow) – $9.31 (Usually $19.00, ends 03/03) – 51% off
Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off
Smoke And Sacrifice (Curve Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/02) – 70% off
Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/02) – 50% off
South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 01/03) – 75% off
Space Crew (Curve Digital) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 21/02) – 40% off
Sparklite (Merge Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 15/02) – 50% off
SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 13/03) – 81% off
Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games) – $32.21 (Usually $42.95, ends 17/02) – 25% off
Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 01/03) – 80% off
Squidgies Takeover (Giant Margarita) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 90.1% off
StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 15/02) – 50% off
Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $10.24 (Usually $20.90, ends 03/03) – 51% off
Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/03) – 50% off
Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/03) – 50% off
Summer Catchers (Noodlecake) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 50% off
Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Summer in Mara (Chibig) – $17.50 (Usually $35.00, ends 28/02) – 50% off
Sundered: Eldritch Edition (Thunder Lotus Games) – $7.23 (Usually $28.95, ends 17/02) – 75% off
Super Kickers League Ultimate (JUST FOR GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/02) – 0% off
Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/02) – 50% off
Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 25/02) – 20% off
Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $2.72 (Usually $47.95, ends 28/02) – 94.3% off
TTV2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 25/02) – 91% off
Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Taxi Chaos (Orange One) – $44.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 22/02) – 10% off
Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 50% off
TerraTech (Payload Studios) – $24.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 24/02) – 30% off
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
The Coma: Recut (Devespresso Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 40% off
The Darkside Detective (IsometricDreams) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/02) – 50% off
The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/02) – 0% off
The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/03) – 75% off
The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Curve Digital) – $6.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 21/02) – 75% off
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $6.48 (Usually $19.65, ends 03/03) – 67% off
The Inner World (Headup Games) – $1.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
The Inner World – The Last Wind Monk (Headup Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/03) – 20% off
The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 25/02) – 70% off
The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/03) – 75% off
The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $28.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/03) – 25% off
The Swindle (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
They Breathe (Bulbware) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/02) – 30% off
Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 10/03) – 90.1% off
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 50% off
Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/02) – 75% off
Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 75% off
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 16/02) – 75% off
Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 75% off
Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 16/02) – 90% off
Twin Breaker: A Sacred Symbols Adventure (eastasiasoft) – $8.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/03) – 40% off
UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 04/03) – 80% off
UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 01/03) – 60% off
Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/02) – 25% off
Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Up Cliff Drive (11Sheep) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/02) – 70% off
VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/03) – 33% off
VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 0% off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/03) – 70% off
Velocity®2X (Curve Digital) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 75% off
Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 04/03) – 50% off
Virtual Battle (SAT-BOX) – $7.30 (Usually $10.44, ends 09/03) – 30% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/03) – 50% off
Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 80% off
Voxel Galaxy (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 09/03) – 77% off
Voxel Pirates (SAT-BOX) – $2.42 (Usually $10.55, ends 09/03) – 77% off
Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 09/03) – 77% off
Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 09/03) – 77% off
WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 24/02) – 50% off
WE ARE DOOMED (Vertex Pop Inc.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/02) – 50% off
WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/02) – 50% off
WWE 2K18 (2K) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/02) – 67% off
Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/03) – 30% off
When Ski Lifts Go Wrong (Curve Digital) – $3.37 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/02) – 85% off
Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/02) – 80% off
Windbound (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 23/02) – 40% off
Windscape (Headup Games) – $9.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/03) – 67% off
Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 20% off
Wolflame (Pixel Heart) – $4.72 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/03) – 55% off
World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 08/03) – 66% off
Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/02) – 50% off
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 13/03) – 75% off
XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/02) – 60% off
YOGA MASTER (My World) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/03) – 20% off
Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/03) – 75% off
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/03) – 60% off
Zen Chess Collection (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $0.59 (Usually $5.99, ends 25/02) – 90.3% off
Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/03) – 75% off
Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 03/03) – 67% off
Zombies ruined my day (Rendercode Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/03) – 50% off

