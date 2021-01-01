Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 52) Leftovers
Not much to say this week, aside from thankfully that year is over. It’s been a good year on the eShop and in this final week (which runs over the year) there’s still some festive leftovers to pick at and some new sales as well.
Sales highlights: A whole bunch of Arcade Archives, Crysis Remastered for 40% off, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled for 50% off (with a free trial as well) and Sniper Elite 4 which is a great Switch port is 25% off.
✚ Arcade Archives Shanghai III (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Comic Coloring Book (RedDeerGames) – $0.00
✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $5.85 ($19.50 after 27/01)
✚ DEEMO -Reborn- (ＲＡＹＡＲＫ) – $34.00
✚ FUZE Player (FUZE Technologies) – $1.50
✚ Hell Sports (Neilo) – $24.90
✚ Hitori Logic (Hook Games) – $3.75 ($7.50 after 22/01)
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 ($9.00 after 10/01)
✚ Mia’s Picnic (Nellyvision) – $7.64 ($16.99 after 28/01)
✚ Pixel Game Maker Series DUNGEON OF NAZARICK (Gotcha Gotcha Games) – $18.00
✚ Professor Lupo: Ocean (BeautiFun Games) – $5.99
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games ) – $2.49 ($9.99 after 15/01)
✚ Speed Truck Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $15.00
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.62 ($22.50 after 27/01)
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 10/01)
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 10/01)
✚ Void Source (TERNOX) – $8.25
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 11/01)
Nintendo’s festive offers sale is still on with most games on sale until January 6th. There are 900 games there, check it out.
Fresh discounts this week, are below.
✚ #Funtime (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 40 % off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ ACA NEOGEO AERO FIGHTERS 2 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 3 (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ ACA NEOGEO LAST RESORT (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ ACA NEOGEO ROBO ARMY (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Active Neurons 2 (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $1.75 (Usually $14.50, ends 30/01) – 88 % off
✚ Arcade Archives CRAZY CLIMBER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Arcade Archives MOON CRESTA (Hamster) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Arcade Archives Ninja-Kid II (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Arcade Archives TERRA FORCE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $5.98 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 73 % off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/01) – 60 % off
✚ Awakening of Cthulhu (Kodobur Yazilim) – $3.03 (Usually $15.15, ends 03/01) – 80 % off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Battlezone Gold Edition (RebellionInteract) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 66 % off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 21/01) – 90 % off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Breakpoint (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 40 % off
✚ Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/01) – 80 % off
✚ Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping (D3 Publisher) – $2.51 (Usually $10.05, ends 20/01) – 75 % off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74 % off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 29/01) – 20 % off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/01) – 80 % off
✚ Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Activision) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/01) – 50 % off
✚ Crysis Remastered (Crytek) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Cube Life: Island Survival (Cypronia) – $17.85 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/01) – 15 % off
✚ Cube Raiders (JanduSoft) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/01) – 70 % off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 60 % off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80 % off
✚ Deleveled (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.69 (Usually $13.99, ends 30/01) – 45 % off
✚ Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story (D3 Publisher) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Don’t Knock Twice (Wales Interactive) – $7.99 (Usually $15.99, ends 14/01) – 50 % off
✚ Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 65 % off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74 % off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Feather (Samurai Punk) – $6.61 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/01) – 51 % off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80 % off
✚ GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (Flynns Arcade) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli (Rogueside) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/01) – 40 % off
✚ Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 (Rogueside) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 40 % off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/01) – 50 % off
✚ Hero Hours Contract (Stephen Ogorman) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.52 (Usually $4.49, ends 11/01) – 66 % off
✚ Hidden Through Time (Rogueside) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/01) – 40 % off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74 % off
✚ Infini (Nakana.io) – $3.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 31/01) – 83 % off
✚ Kingdom Rush Origins (Ironhide Game Studio) – $10.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 10/01) – 45 % off
✚ Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 26/01) – 50 % off
✚ Life of Fly (EpiXR) – $14.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 21/01) – 25 % off
✚ Lily of the Hollow – Resurrection (Navila Software Japan) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/01) – 20 % off
✚ Love Letter from Thief X (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 31/01) – 75 % off
✚ MIND: Path to Thalamus (Carlos Coronado) – $1.65 (Usually $16.50, ends 19/01) – 90 % off
✚ Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Mia’s Picnic (Nellyvision) – $7.64 (Usually $16.99, ends 28/01) – 55 % off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $25.57 (Usually $79.95, ends 06/01) – 68 % off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $9.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/01) – 35 % off
✚ My Secret Pets! (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $6.30 (Usually $10.50, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $43.20 (Usually $72.00, ends 20/01) – 40 % off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 67 % off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/01) – 67 % off
✚ Omega Labyrinth Life (D3 Publisher) – $41.40 (Usually $90.00, ends 20/01) – 54 % off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Pachi Pachi On A Roll (Dolores Ent.) – $5.50 (Usually $11.00, ends 14/01) – 50 % off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Panda Jump (Digital Game Group) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 17/01) – 67 % off
✚ Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 80 % off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $19.18 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/01) – 76 % off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 29/01) – 20 % off
✚ Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/01) – 86 % off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 74 % off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Quell Reflect (Fallen Tree Games ) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 15/01) – 75 % off
✚ R.B.I. Baseball 20 (MLBAM) – $8.09 (Usually $26.99, ends 06/01) – 70 % off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $28.46 (Usually $37.95, ends 08/01) – 25 % off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Rogue Trooper Redux (Rebellion) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/01) – 90 % off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $2.92 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/01) – 61 % off
✚ Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $3.41 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/01) – 81 % off
✚ Secrets of Me (D3 Publisher) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/01) – 30 % off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $5.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 27/01) – 75 % off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 27/01) – 74 % off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios) – $2.15 (Usually $21.50, ends 13/01) – 90 % off
✚ Sniper Elite 3 Ultimate Edition (Rebellion Interactive Ltd) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 66 % off
✚ Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/01) – 25 % off
✚ Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (RebellionInteract) – $17.85 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 66 % off
✚ Soul Axiom Rebooted (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 40 % off
✚ Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $1.50 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/01) – 90 % off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 13/01) – 30 % off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 40 % off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $3.75 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/01) – 89 % off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/01) – 85 % off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 40 % off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $16.25 (Usually $32.50, ends 20/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ The Complex (Wales Interactive) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/01) – 25 % off
✚ The Innsmouth Case (Assemble Entertainment) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 35 % off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ The Rainsdowne Players (Stephen OGorman) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/01) – 49 % off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 75 % off
✚ Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 90 % off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $6.37 (Usually $25.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/01) – 50 % off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 27/01) – 70 % off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ VIRUS: The Outbreak (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/01) – 10 % off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 90 % off
✚ Warparty (Rogueside) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 40 % off
✚ Wingspan (Monster Couch) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 10 % off
✚ Zombie Army Trilogy (RebellionInteract) – $26.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 21/01) – 25 % off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/01) – 79 % off
Leave a Response