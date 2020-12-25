Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 51) Ho ho ho
Falalalah – it a Christmas Day eShop update and I’ve got ham to eat – but here’s what’s new.
New highlights: All of the Bit.Trip games, we’ll have a review of them soon but if you’re going to pick one make it Runner. If you buy one of them you’ll get the rest for 60% off each. Fatal Fury First Contact is a Neo Geo Pocket game and was great on that.
New sales highlights: Nintendo’s 900 game strong festive offers sale continues, but new this week is Bastion at 80% off, Octopath Traveler at 50% off, the amazing Spiritfarer is 25% off and we’re always going to recommend – especially on Christmas Death Squared. It’s the cheapest it’ll ever be as the eShop rules have changed.
Merry Christmas!
✚ #Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 ($9.00 after 22/01)
✚ Arcade Archives GRADIUS III (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ BIT.TRIP BEAT (QubicGames) – $6.74 ($7.49 after 24/01)
✚ BIT.TRIP CORE (QubicGames) – $6.74 ($7.49 after 24/01)
✚ BIT.TRIP FATE (QubicGames) – $6.74 ($7.49 after 24/01)
✚ BIT.TRIP FLUX (QubicGames) – $6.74 ($7.49 after 24/01)
✚ BIT.TRIP RUNNER (QubicGames) – $6.74 ($7.49 after 24/01)
✚ BIT.TRIP VOID (QubicGames) – $6.74 ($7.49 after 24/01)
✚ Candy 2048 Challenge (Mindscape) – $12.99
✚ Candy Jump featuring Frosty (Digital Game Group) – $9.00
✚ Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 ($11.99 after 12/01)
✚ Dungeon Limbus (TROOOZE) – $22.99
✚ Dungeonoid (SuperPowerUpGames) – $10.50
✚ Elliot (JanduSoft) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 13/01)
✚ FATAL FURY FIRST CONTACT (SNK) – $12.00
✚ Hexxagon – Board Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $13.50
✚ Isolation Story (Ilya Chkoliar) – $14.50
✚ JDM Racing – 2 (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50
✚ Kingdom Tales (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Kolumno (Flynns Arcade) – $3.00
✚ Landflix Odyssey (Fantastico Studio) – TBC
✚ Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 31/12)
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $13.20 ($16.50 after 18/01)
✚ Nosferatu Lilinor (neon) – $21.75
✚ Override 2: Super Mech League (Modus Games) – $49.95
✚ PBA Pro Bowling 2021 (FarSight Studios) – $37.99
✚ Roundout by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $11.99
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 ($14.99 after 07/01)
✚ Smart Moves (TERNOX) – $7.65 ($9.00 after 10/01)
✚ Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 13/01)
✚ Super Sports Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $37.50
✚ The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 13/01)
✚ The Unexpected Quest (OverGamez) – $18.70 ($22.00 after 23/01)
✚ Traffix (Nerd Monkeys) – $8.99
Nintendo’s festive offers sale is still on with most games on sale until January 6th. There are 900 games there, check it out.
Fresh discounts this week, are below.
✚ eSports Legend (Coconut Island Games) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 09/01) – 30 % off
✚ forma.8 (MixedBag) – $1.30 (Usually $13.00, ends 14/01) – 90 % off
✚ void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $14.19 (Usually $19.99, ends 05/01) – 29 % off
✚ 〇× LOGIC PUZZLE 1000 ! (SUCCESS) – $9.52 (Usually $19.05, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ #Xmas, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 22/01) – 67 % off
✚ 3D Billiards – Pool & Snooker (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ 3D MiniGolf (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ 4×4 Dirt Track (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ 60 Parsecs! (Robot Gentleman) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 60 % off
✚ 7 Billion Humans (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 02/01) – 50 % off
✚ 80’s OVERDRIVE (Insane Code) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/01) – 50 % off
✚ A Short Hike (Whippoorwill) – $8.39 (Usually $10.49, ends 05/01) – 20 % off
✚ ASCENDANCE (Onevision Games) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ ATOMINE (MixedBag) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 14/01) – 90 % off
✚ Active Soccer 2019 (Gianluca Troiano) – $6.40 (Usually $16.00, ends 10/01) – 60 % off
✚ Adam’s Venture®: Origins (Soedesco) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 07/01) – 25 % off
✚ Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper (YFC games) – $8.49 (Usually $16.99, ends 18/01) – 50 % off
✚ Akihabara – Feel the Rhythm Remixed (JMJ Interactive) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/01) – 75 % off
✚ Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ Alwa’s Legacy (Elden Pixels) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 20 % off
✚ Animal Fight Club (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) – $2.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 03/01) – 60 % off
✚ Area 86 (SimDevs) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $29.95 (Usually $59.95, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ BATTLLOON (UNTIES) – $4.97 (Usually $9.95, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ BIT.TRIP BEAT (QubicGames) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/01) – 10 % off
✚ BIT.TRIP CORE (QubicGames) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/01) – 10 % off
✚ BIT.TRIP FATE (QubicGames) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/01) – 10 % off
✚ BIT.TRIP FLUX (QubicGames) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/01) – 10 % off
✚ BIT.TRIP RUNNER (QubicGames) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/01) – 10 % off
✚ BIT.TRIP VOID (QubicGames) – $6.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/01) – 10 % off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 13/01) – 70 % off
✚ BOMBFEST (Whitethorn Digital) – $2.77 (Usually $18.50, ends 05/01) – 85 % off
✚ BRAWL (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/01) – 90 % off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/01) – 80 % off
✚ Bake ‘n Switch™ (Streamline Media Group, Inc.) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 31/12) – 50 % off
✚ Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Bastion (Supergiant Games) – $3.50 (Usually $17.50, ends 02/01) – 80 % off
✚ Battery Jam (Halseo) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 05/01) – 80 % off
✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/01) – 70 % off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 07/01) – 60 % off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 07/01) – 70 % off
✚ Beholder 2 (Alawar Entertainment, Inc.) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/01) – 60 % off
✚ Best Friend Forever (Alliance) – $16.75 (Usually $25.00, ends 09/01) – 33 % off
✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (Markt und Technik) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 (TREVA) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Bit Dungeon+ (Dolores Ent.) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Blair Witch (Bloober Team) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/01) – 50 % off
✚ Bloody Zombies (nDreams) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/01) – 65 % off
✚ Bomb Chicken (Nitrome) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/01) – 50 % off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 80 % off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/01) – 20 % off
✚ Braveland Trilogy (Ellada Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Brief Battles (JUICY CUPCAKE) – $10.75 (Usually $21.50, ends 04/01) – 50 % off
✚ Bright Paw (Rogue Games) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 05/01) – 40 % off
✚ Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans (Trinity Team) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 65 % off
✚ Bulletstorm: Duke of Switch Edition (Gearbox Publishing, LLC) – $9.98 (Usually $39.95, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Burnstar (Gearbox Publishing) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ CHOP (QubicGames S.A.) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/01) – 80 % off
✚ CROSSNIQ+ (FUTURE MEMORY LLC) – $0.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/01) – 92 % off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 67 % off
✚ Castle of no Escape 2 (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/01) – 80 % off
✚ CastleStorm II (Zen Studios) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/12) – 50 % off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/01) – 60 % off
✚ Chicken Assassin: Reloaded (Akupara Games) – $1.64 (Usually $10.99, ends 28/12) – 85 % off
✚ Chiki-Chiki Boxy Racers (UNTIES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 09/01) – 30 % off
✚ Choices That Matter: And Their Souls Were Eaten (Tin Man Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 05/01) – 20 % off
✚ Circle of Sumo (Belka) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/01) – 80 % off
✚ City Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Cloudbase Prime (Floating Island Games) – $1.88 (Usually $14.50, ends 07/01) – 87 % off
✚ Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/01) – 80 % off
✚ Clustertruck (tinyBuildGames) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 06/01) – 50 % off
✚ Community Inc (tinyBuild Games) – $5.49 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $3.45 (Usually $21.60, ends 10/01) – 84 % off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $18.90 (Usually $25.20, ends 10/01) – 25 % off
✚ Corridor Z (Mass Creation) – $0.99 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/12) – 92 % off
✚ Crashlands (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/01) – 75 % off
✚ Crimsonland (10tons) – $6.98 (Usually $19.95, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ CrunchTime (Navila Software Japan G.K.) – $1.94 (Usually $12.99, ends 06/01) – 85 % off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $8.40, ends 10/01) – 82 % off
✚ DEMON’S TILT (FLARB) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/12) – 50 % off
✚ DYING: Reborn – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (Coconut Island Games) – $5.04 (Usually $12.60, ends 09/01) – 60 % off
✚ De: Yabatanien (DICO) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 25 % off
✚ Dead by Daylight (Koch Media) – $22.48 (Usually $44.96, ends 10/01) – 50 % off
✚ Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $1.35 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/12) – 91 % off
✚ Death and Taxes (Pineapple Works) – $10.72 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 45% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 70 % off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.95, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Desert Child (Akupara Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/12) – 50 % off
✚ Destiny Connect: Tick-Tock Travelers (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 65 % off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Detective Gallo (MixedBag) – $4.99 (Usually $20.00, ends 14/01) – 75 % off
✚ Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories (NIS America) – $54.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ Disc Jam (High Horse Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 75 % off
✚ Disco Dodgeball – REMIX (Zen Studios) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 70 % off
✚ Discovery (Noowanda) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Disgaea 1 Complete (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 60 % off
✚ Disgaea 4 Complete+ (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ Disgaea 5 Complete (NIS Europe) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 10/01) – 50 % off
✚ Distrust (Alawar Premium) – $5.75 (Usually $16.45, ends 06/01) – 65 % off
✚ Do Not Feed the Monkeys (Alawar Premium) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/01) – 70 % off
✚ Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Dream (Winking) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 25 % off
✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 20 % off
✚ Drunken Fist (eastasiasoft) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/01) – 20 % off
✚ Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour (Gearbox Publishing) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Edgar – Bokbok in Boulzac (La Poule Noire) – $6.00 (Usually $24.00, ends 05/01) – 75 % off
✚ Eldrador Creatures (Wild River Games) – $45.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 03/01) – 14 % off
✚ Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.60 (Usually $31.46, ends 06/01) – 95 % off
✚ Eliza (Alliance) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/01) – 50 % off
✚ Elliot (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Esports Life Tycoon (U-PLAY Online) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/01) – 40 % off
✚ Etherborn (Akupara Games) – $12.72 (Usually $25.45, ends 28/12) – 50 % off
✚ Evan’s Remains (Whitethorn Digital) – $6.50 (Usually $9.29, ends 02/01) – 30 % off
✚ Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory (NIS America) – $24.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/01) – 65 % off
✚ Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 90 % off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/01) – 90 % off
✚ Fight (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80 % off
✚ Fight of Animals (Digital Crafter) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ Fight of Gods (Digital Crafter) – $8.74 (Usually $17.49, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ Fishing Star World Tour (WFS) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/01) – 40 % off
✚ Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted (Steel Wool Games) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/01) – 50 % off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 14/01) – 90 % off
✚ Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Freecell Solitaire (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ FutureGrind (Milkbag Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 05/01) – 20 % off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $64.49 (Usually $85.99, ends 11/01) – 25 % off
✚ Gabbuchi (h a n d) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/01) – 50 % off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $2.09 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/01) – 80 % off
✚ Gaokao.Love.100Days (Navila Software Japan) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/01) – 40 % off
✚ Garage (TinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Gem Smashers (TREVA) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ Georifters (Leoful) – $15.64 (Usually $46.00, ends 06/01) – 66 % off
✚ Gerritory (Digital Crafter) – $7.87 (Usually $11.25, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ Get Me Outta Here (QubicGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/01) – 80 % off
✚ Ghostanoid (JoyBits) – $7.45 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/01) – 29 % off
✚ Ghoulboy (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 90 % off
✚ Giraffe and Annika (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 33 % off
✚ Glitch’s Trip (Rogue Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/01) – 40 % off
✚ God Wars The Complete Legend (NIS America) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 70 % off
✚ Grave Danger (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Graveyard Keeper (tinyBuild LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/01) – 50 % off
✚ Grimshade (UTC ASTERION) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/01) – 60 % off
✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/01) – 60 % off
✚ Guitar (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/01) – 80 % off
✚ Gunbrick: Reloaded (Nitrome) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/01) – 50 % off
✚ Guts & Glory (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ HEROINE ANTHEM ZERO episode 1 (Winking) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Happy Birthdays (NIS America) – $24.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 10/01) – 65 % off
✚ Hello Neighbor (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Hexa Maze (TREVA) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Hidden Folks (Adriaan de Jongh) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Home: Postmortem Edition (Benjamin Rivers) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/01) – 20 % off
✚ Homo Machina (ARTE Experience) – $2.99 (Usually $5.25, ends 05/01) – 43 % off
✚ Human Resource Machine (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 02/01) – 50 % off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 50 % off
✚ Ice Cream Surfer (Dolores Ent.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/01) – 80 % off
✚ Into the Breach (Subset Games) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ Island Flight Simulator (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ It’s Raining Fists and Metal (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) – $3.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 03/01) – 60 % off
✚ JYDGE (10tons) – $7.69 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $12.66 (Usually $31.65, ends 03/01) – 60 % off
✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 23/01) – 25 % off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 05/01) – 70 % off
✚ Kemono Heroes (NIS America) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 20/01) – 75 % off
✚ Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker: Deluxe Edition (Magic Notion) – $10.74 (Usually $21.49, ends 03/01) – 50 % off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $2.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 87 % off
✚ LA-MULANA (NIS America) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ LA-MULANA 2 (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $23.99 (Usually $47.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $26.39 (Usually $32.99, ends 09/01) – 20 % off
✚ Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 60 % off
✚ Langrisser I & II (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ Lapis x Labyrinth (NIS America) – $14.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 10/01) – 67 % off
✚ Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Layers of Fear: Legacy (Bloober Team) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/01) – 80 % off
✚ Legends of Amberland: The Forgotten Crown (Pineapple Works) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 35 % off
✚ Let’s Cook Together (Yellow Dot) – $20.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 31/12) – 25 % off
✚ LevelHead (Butterscotch Shenanigans) – $21.71 (Usually $28.95, ends 01/01) – 25 % off
✚ Light Fingers (Numizmatic Games Corporation) – $13.99 (Usually $27.99, ends 03/01) – 50 % off
✚ Linn: Path of Orchards (CarbonFire Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/01) – 50 % off
✚ Little Big Workshop (HandyGames) – $20.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 31/12) – 30 % off
✚ Little Inferno (Tomorrow Corporation) – $5.99 (Usually $17.50, ends 02/01) – 66 % off
✚ Little Misfortune (Killmonday Games) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/01) – 35 % off
✚ Lockstone (Rising Sun Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $2.55, ends 08/01) – 41 % off
✚ Lost Ember (Mooneye Studios) – $35.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 05/01) – 20 % off
✚ Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/01) – 75 % off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 70 % off
✚ Mad Rat Dead (NIS America) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 25 % off
✚ Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/12) – 20 % off
✚ Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (Flashbulb) – $2.19 (Usually $21.99, ends 10/01) – 90 % off
✚ Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Merchant of the Skies (AbsoDev) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/01) – 34 % off
✚ Minefield (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Mittelborg: City of Mages (UTC ASTERION) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Monster Dynamite (Markt und Technik Verlag) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Monstrum (Soedesco) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 11/01) – 34 % off
✚ Mr. Shifty (tinyBuild Games) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $3.35 (Usually $8.39, ends 13/01) – 60 % off
✚ My Riding Stables 2: A New Adventure (TREVA) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 07/01) – 10 % off
✚ My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $20.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/01) – 50 % off
✚ NEKOPARA Vol.4 (CFK) – $13.20 (Usually $16.50, ends 18/01) – 20 % off
✚ Necrosphere Deluxe (UNTIES) – $5.97 (Usually $11.95, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $16.75 (Usually $23.95, ends 31/12) – 30 % off
✚ Neon Chrome (10tons) – $7.69 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ Neon City Riders (Mecha Studios Sociedad por Acciones Simplificadas de C.V.) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ New Star Manager (FiveAcesPublishing) – $7.79 (Usually $25.99, ends 07/01) – 70 % off
✚ Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game (Peter Hijma) – $1.60 (Usually $4.00, ends 23/01) – 60 % off
✚ Niffelheim (IP Arutyunyan Andrey Aramaisovich) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Number Place 10000 (Success) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ OCTOPATH TRAVELER (Nintendo) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ OTTTD: Over The Top Tower Defence (SMG Studio) – $1.55 (Usually $9.99, ends 31/12) – 84 % off
✚ Observer (Bloober Team) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/01) – 70 % off
✚ Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/01) – 33 % off
✚ Odium to the Core (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/01) – 80 % off
✚ Out of The Box (Raiser Games) – $4.90 (Usually $24.50, ends 02/01) – 80 % off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $10.65 (Usually $21.31, ends 18/01) – 50 % off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ PLOID SAGA (Nape Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 16/01) – 80 % off
✚ Panda Hero (Markt und Technik) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $4.95 (Usually $8.25, ends 23/01) – 40 % off
✚ Party Hard (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Party Hard 2 (tinyBuild Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 50 % off
✚ Pato Box (Bromio) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Penny-Punching Princess (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 75 % off
✚ Perils of Baking (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/01) – 60 % off
✚ Picture Painting Puzzle 1000! (SUCCESS) – $3.82 (Usually $7.65, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Piczle Lines DX (RAINYFROG) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (RAINYFROG) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Piffle (Hipster Whale) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 05/01) – 60 % off
✚ Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 24/01) – 50 % off
✚ Pode (Henchman&Goon) – $23.09 (Usually $32.99, ends 31/12) – 30 % off
✚ Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/01) – 40 % off
✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 25 % off
✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 25 % off
✚ Project Nimbus: Complete Edition (GameTomo) – $13.35 (Usually $26.70, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo (NIS America) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 40 % off
✚ Punch Club (TinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Quench (Axon Interactive) – $11.99 (Usually $26.99, ends 05/01) – 56 % off
✚ RPG Maker MV (NIS America) – $52.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 30 % off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 60 % off
✚ Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/01) – 80 % off
✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 14/01) – 80 % off
✚ Rascal Fight (Coconut Island Games) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 09/01) – 60 % off
✚ Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + (Belka) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 50 % off
✚ Relic Hunters Zero: Remix (Akupara Games) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/12) – 30 % off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $34.95 (Usually $69.95, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Rise of Insanity (Pineapple Works) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Risk of Rain 2 (Gearbox Publishing) – $17.47 (Usually $34.95, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Rivals of Aether (Dan Fornace) – $29.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 05/01) – 33 % off
✚ Road To Ballhalla (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Robbotto (JMJ Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/01) – 75 % off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $10.49, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/01) – 67 % off
✚ Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure (7 Raven Studios) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/12) – 30 % off
✚ SAMURAI SHODOWN (Koch Media) – $41.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 19/01) – 40 % off
✚ SELFY COLLECTION The dream fashion stylist! (GCREST) – $23.39 (Usually $25.99, ends 07/01) – 10 % off
✚ SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 40 % off
✚ SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 50 % off
✚ Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time (Adult Swim Games) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ Sausage Sports Club (Luckshot Games) – $3.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/01) – 80 % off
✚ Season Match 2 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Season Match 3: Curse of the Witch Crow (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Season Match HD (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Secrets of Magic – The Book of Spells (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Shadow Fight 2 (Nekki) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 50 % off
✚ Shanky: The Vegan`s Nightmare (Artvision Games) – $8.67 (Usually $9.64, ends 07/01) – 10 % off
✚ Shaolin vs Wutang (GODSPEED GAMES) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/01) – 20 % off
✚ Shio (Coconut Island Games) – $11.02 (Usually $15.75, ends 09/01) – 30 % off
✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 31/12) – 80 % off
✚ Six Sides of the World (Dolores Ent.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $34.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Slender: The Arrival (Blue Isle Studios) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/01) – 80 % off
✚ Smart Moves (TERNOX) – $7.65 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/01) – 15 % off
✚ Solitaire Klondike Minimal (Hook Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ Solitaire Spider Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.95 (Usually $3.90, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ Soulslayer (Navila Software Japan) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 06/01) – 50 % off
✚ Space War Arena (Playchemy) – $2.44 (Usually $6.99, ends 25/12) – 65 % off
✚ Spaceland (Ellada Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Sparkle 2 (10tons) – $3.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ Sparkle Unleashed (10tons) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $5.47 (Usually $21.90, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ Spirit Arena (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games) – $32.21 (Usually $42.95, ends 02/01) – 25 % off
✚ Spooky Ghosts Dot Com (Lone Wolf Technology) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ Star Ghost (Rainy Frog) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ StarCrossed (Whitethorn Digital) – $8.09 (Usually $13.49, ends 02/01) – 40 % off
✚ Stela (Skybox Labs) – $11.33 (Usually $26.99, ends 04/01) – 58 % off
✚ Streets of Rogue (tinyBuild) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/01) – 50 % off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/01) – 70 % off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 23/01) – 81 % off
✚ Summer Sports Games (Joindots) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/01) – 90 % off
✚ Super Holobunnies: Pause Café (Nkidu) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.43 (Usually $7.99, ends 31/12) – 82 % off
✚ Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $7.44 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/01) – 38 % off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 21/01) – 80 % off
✚ SuperMash (Digital Continue) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 03/01) – 80 % off
✚ Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $3.06 (Usually $9.00, ends 02/01) – 66 % off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $2.39 (Usually $47.95, ends 06/01) – 95 % off
✚ TINY METAL (UNTIES) – $10.47 (Usually $20.95, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $10.49, ends 13/01) – 40 % off
✚ Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Tales of the Tiny Planet (Joindots) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Tangrams Deluxe (Vertical Reach) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Tesla vs Lovecraft (10Tons) – $8.04 (Usually $22.99, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ The Alliance Alive HD Remastered (NIS America) – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Caligula Effect: Overdose (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 60 % off
✚ The Casebook of Arkady Smith (Wobbly Tooth) – $0.99 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/01) – 92 % off
✚ The Final Station (tinyBuild Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 75 % off
✚ The Fox Awaits Me (COSEN) – $43.05 (Usually $61.50, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 50 % off
✚ The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 30 % off
✚ The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Last Dead End (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/01) – 20 % off
✚ The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (NIS America) – $60.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 10/01) – 33 % off
✚ The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince (NIS America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Little Acre (Pewter Games Studios) – $1.66 (Usually $16.65, ends 07/01) – 90 % off
✚ The Longest Five Minutes (NIS America) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 10/01) – 75 % off
✚ The Lost Child (NIS America) – $23.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/01) – 70 % off
✚ The Midnight Sanctuary (UNTIES) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Princess Guide (NIS America) – $21.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 65 % off
✚ The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/01) – 90 % off
✚ The Tenth Line Special Edition (Sungazer Software LLC) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ The Tiny Bang Story (Ellada Games) – $3.18 (Usually $12.75, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ The Unexpected Quest (OverGamez) – $18.70 (Usually $22.00, ends 23/01) – 15 % off
✚ The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature (ARTE Experience) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 50 % off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/01) – 50 % off
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 30 % off
✚ Tilt Pack (Super.com) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 90 % off
✚ Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 40 % off
✚ Time Recoil (10tons) – $6.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ Tokyo Dark – Remembrance – (Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 17/01) – 50 % off
✚ Totally Reliable Delivery Service (tinyBuild Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/01) – 50 % off
✚ Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded (NIS America) – $30.00 (Usually $75.00, ends 10/01) – 60 % off
✚ Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (NIS America) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 10/01) – 75 % off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 31/12) – 75 % off
✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $0.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 14/01) – 83 % off
✚ Transistor (Supergiant Games) – $4.79 (Usually $23.95, ends 02/01) – 80 % off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 07/01) – 75 % off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 07/01) – 90 % off
✚ Truck Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/01) – 50 % off
✚ Type:Rider (ARTE Experience) – $3.15 (Usually $5.25, ends 05/01) – 40 % off
✚ Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/01) – 60 % off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 07/01) – 80 % off
✚ Ultimate Runner (TREVA) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/01) – 30 % off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.89 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/01) – 35 % off
✚ Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games) – $10.02 (Usually $25.05, ends 31/12) – 60 % off
✚ Undead Horde (10tons) – $8.92 (Usually $25.49, ends 02/01) – 65 % off
✚ Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 23/01) – 60 % off
✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $3.25 (Usually $13.00, ends 13/01) – 75 % off
✚ Vandals (ARTE Experience) – $2.99 (Usually $6.75, ends 05/01) – 56 % off
✚ WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ Waking Violet (MixedBag) – $1.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 14/01) – 85 % off
✚ Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest (Walkabout Games) – $20.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 21/01) – 10 % off
✚ Wheels of Aurelia (MixedBag) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/01) – 90 % off
✚ Whispering Willows (Akupara Games) – $1.62 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/12) – 88 % off
✚ Widget Satchel (Noble Robot) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/01) – 40 % off
✚ Winter Sports Games (Joindots GmbH) – $19.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 07/01) – 50 % off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/01) – 50 % off
✚ World for Two (room6) – $11.55 (Usually $16.50, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ World of Goo (Tomorrow Corporation) – $8.75 (Usually $17.50, ends 02/01) – 50 % off
✚ Worse Than Death (Benjamin Rivers) – $2.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 04/01) – 80 % off
✚ Wulverblade (Darkwind Media) – $2.50 (Usually $25.05, ends 07/01) – 90 % off
✚ Yomawari: The Long Night Collection (NIS America) – $22.50 (Usually $60.00, ends 10/01) – 63 % off
✚ Youtubers Life OMG Edition (U-PLAY Online) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/01) – 67 % off
✚ Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA (NIS America, Inc) – $35.98 (Usually $89.95, ends 10/01) – 60 % off
✚ Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition (Another Indie Studio) – $17.43 (Usually $24.90, ends 05/01) – 30 % off
✚ Yuso (Vertical Reach) – $0.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 07/01) – 90 % off
