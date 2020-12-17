Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 50) Imposter Patrol
Thanks to the Indie World showcase earlier in the week, this week’s releases are even bigger than they would have been!
The biggest game of the week is now surely Among Us It’s the one all the kids are talking about and has been tearing it up on mobile. Now on Switch for everyone to see what the fuss is about. Why does it cost compared to the free mobile game? No ads!
What else then? The long-awaited Dicey Dungeons, fans of the world game will love Football Manager 2021 Touch, Grindstone has jumped from Apple Arcade and looks like a blast as well. There’s also the awkward capitalised COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (stop it Square).
Well then, anything for you this week?
✚ Among Us (Innersloth) – $6.45
✚ Body of Evidence (No Gravity Games) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 09/01)
✚ Boot Hill Heroes (Experimental Gamer Studios) – $8.28 ($12.75 after 04/01)
✚ COLLECTION of SaGa FINAL FANTASY LEGEND (SQUARE ENIX) – $29.95
✚ Calico (Whitethorn Digital) – $14.99
✚ Cave Digger (Mekiwi) – $22.35
✚ Chill Panda (Onteca) – $4.99 ($16.99 after 04/01)
✚ Crawlco Block Knockers (eastasiasoft) – $10.79 ($13.49 after 06/01)
✚ DOG GONE GOLFING (Vagabond Dog) – $12.00
✚ Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $6.37 ($7.50 after 04/01)
✚ Defentron (Zerouno Games) – $14.99
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 29/12)
✚ Football Manager 2021 Touch (SEGA) – $54.99
✚ Gems of Magic: Lost Family (Mindscape) – $14.99
✚ Grindstone (CAPY) – $18.90 ($25.20 after 29/12)
✚ Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! (Mindscape) – $22.99
✚ KAUIL’S TREASURE (JanduSoft) – $7.50 ($15.00 after 06/01)
✚ Killer Chambers (Village Bench) – $15.30
✚ Mercenaries Blaze: Dawn of the Twin Dragons (CIRCLE Ent.) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 24/12)
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 ($21.31 after 23/12)
✚ SYNTHETIK: Ultimate (Flow Fire Games) – $12.99 ($19.99 after 22/12)
✚ Shakes on a Plane (Assemble Entertainment) – $21.00 ($30.00 after 14/01)
✚ Touhou Luna Nights (Phoenixx) – $25.95
✚ Traditional Tactics Ne+ (Daidai) – $13.50
✚ Unto The End (Big Sugar) – $30.00 ($37.50 after 16/01)
✚ When the Past was Around (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $12.95
✚ Yum Yum Line (Mindscape) – $12.99
✚ 密室のサクリファイス／ABYSS OF THE SACRIFICE (D3 Publisher) – $60.00
The list of new releases will be updated again later Friday morning with any latecomers.
So there are 900 games on sale this week, so we’ve put everything in its own article just for this week. WordPress can’t hand all these releases.
Leave a Response