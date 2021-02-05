1027
Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 5)

by Daniel VuckovicFebruary 5, 2021

Like a cold engine starting on a winters day, this year is still taking some time to get cracking – we’ll all be busy in a couple weeks but for now there’s just a small amount to enjoy below.

New release highlights: Blue Fire which looks simply stunning launches with a 10% off discount. The Game Bakers have a new game called Haven which can be played in co-op. NUTS lets you spy on squirrels and Skyforge is a new free to play game launching on Switch as well.

Discount highlights: Dicey Dungeons is already 25% off and worth a look at. Drawn to Life: Two Realms is 30% off and has a massive patch along with it which adds touch screen controls to the drawing (which was a big pain point in our review). Might be worth a look at now!

Any of your favourites on sale, did we miss anything? Let everyone know in the comments.

Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50
Blow Up Monsters (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 17/02)
Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $5.59 ($7.99 after 06/03)
Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $31.42
Cresteaju (PLiCy) – $7.64 ($8.99 after 08/02)
Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $21.00 ($30.00 after 16/02)
Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $19.46 ($77.85 after 06/03)
Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 16/02)
Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 06/03)
Glittering Sword (ChiliDog Interactive ) – $7.50
Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story (SteelArtsSoftware) – $22.50
Habroxia 2 (eastasiasoft) – $14.99
Haven (The Game Bakers) – $37.50
How to take off your Mask Remastered (Ratalaika Games) – $21.99
Jumping Stack Ball (Pix Arts) – $5.99
Magical Maze ( Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
NUTS (Noodlecake) – $25.50 ($30.00 after 11/02)
Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $21.00
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Spike Chunsoft US) – $90.00
Skyforge (MY.COM) – Free
Station Manager (Kairosoft) – $19.50
Super Meatball (WOWWOW Technology) – $1.30

Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/03) – 75 % off
Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/03) – 75 % off
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/02) – 33 % off
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 70 % off
Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 80 % off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 28/02) – 85 % off
Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/03) – 80 % off
Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/02) – 10 % off
Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 60 % off
Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Broken Lines (Super.com) – $24.66 (Usually $37.95, ends 15/02) – 35 % off
Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 06/03) – 30 % off
Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/02) – 50 % off
Chasm (Leadman Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 10/02) – 60 % off
Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.08 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/03) – 82 % off
Circle of Sumo (Belka) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 30 % off
City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/03) – 50 % off
Clay Skeet Shooting (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 03/03) – 25 % off
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/03) – 70 % off
Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 40 % off
Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/03) – 85 % off
Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/03) – 87 % off
Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
Cresteaju (PLiCy) – $7.64 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/02) – 15 % off
Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/02) – 30 % off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/03) – 90 % off
Cybxus Hearts (TERNOX) – $3.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 53 % off
DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/02) – 84 % off
Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 33 % off
Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $2.93 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/03) – 89 % off
Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/03) – 30 % off
Demon Pit (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $11.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/02) – 41 % off
Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $26.22 (Usually $32.78, ends 19/02) – 20 % off
Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 25 % off
Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $19.46 (Usually $77.85, ends 06/03) – 75 % off
Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 80 % off
Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 30 % off
Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
Dungeon Warfare (JAE WON YOO) – $4.07 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/02) – 66 % off
Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/03) – 83 % off
Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
Farm Together (Milkstone Studios) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/02) – 35 % off
Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/02) – 20 % off
Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/02) – 20 % off
Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
FootGoal! Tiki Taka (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/03) – 60 % off
Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/03) – 20 % off
Frost (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/03) – 50 % off
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/02) – 81 % off
Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/02) – 70 % off
Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 75 % off
Get 10 quest (Fantastico Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/02) – 30 % off
Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Golf (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/03) – 60 % off
Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
Gorilla Big Adventure (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/02) – 40 % off
Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/03) – 33 % off
HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 50 % off
Habroxia (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/02) – 55 % off
Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 50 % off
HardCube (Big Way) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $47.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 26/02) – 10 % off
Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/02) – 20 % off
Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 28/02) – 85 % off
Hot Springs Story (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
INK (Digerati Distribution) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 75 % off
Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
Kholat (Imagination) – $9.95 (Usually $19.90, ends 09/02) – 50 % off
Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 18/02) – 60 % off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Marooners (M2H) – $2.53 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/03) – 87 % off
Mastercube (Warlock Arts Yaz) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40 % off
Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/03) – 90 % off
Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/03) – 80 % off
Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 17/02) – 93 % off
MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/02) – 90 % off
My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 19/02) – 30 % off
My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
NUTS (Noodlecake) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/02) – 15 % off
Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Application Systems Heidelberg Software GmbH) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/02) – 40 % off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/02) – 93 % off
Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
One Dog Story (Big Way) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $8.35 (Usually $24.58, ends 02/03) – 66 % off
Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $10.04 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/03) – 63 % off
Oxyjet (Upstairs Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/03) – 75 % off
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/03) – 80 % off
Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Party Games: 15 in 1 (Piotr Skalski ) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 30 % off
Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/02) – 60 % off
PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $29.58 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/02) – 63 % off
Plague Road (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 24/02) – 92 % off
Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.97 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/02) – 78 % off
Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/02) – 50 % off
Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $28.95 (Usually $41.37, ends 19/02) – 30 % off
Puzzle Box Maker (Bplus) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/02) – 33 % off
Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 18/02) – 75 % off
Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 30 % off
Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 70 % off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Revertia (PLiCy) – $5.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 15 % off
Rigid Force Redux (Headup Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/03) – 40 % off
Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 04/03) – 50 % off
Runbow (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 80 % off
SYMMETRY (Imagination) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 88 % off
Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undergames) – $1.18 (Usually $9.50, ends 21/02) – 88 % off
Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Snakeybus (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 40 % off
Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 80 % off
Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/03) – 89 % off
Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/03) – 50 % off
Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $3.75 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/02) – 75 % off
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/03) – 81 % off
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 40 % off
Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/03) – 86 % off
Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 35 % off
Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 21/02) – 80 % off
Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/03) – 88 % off
Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
Tennis Go (Sabec Limited) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/03) – 85 % off
The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 25/02) – 50 % off
The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 40 % off
The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 35 % off
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/02) – 90 % off
The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 04/03) – 90 % off
Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Throne Quest Deluxe (Valorware LTD) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 50 % off
Tied Together (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 93 % off
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/02) – 75 % off
Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $1.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/03) – 88 % off
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 11/02) – 75 % off
Traffix (Nerd Monkeys) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/02) – 30 % off
Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/03) – 60 % off
Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/03) – 85 % off
Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.89 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/02) – 35 % off
UnderHero (Digerati) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/02) – 40 % off
Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/02) – 55 % off
Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/03) – 60 % off
Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
Welcome to Hanwell (Steel Arts Software LTD) – $4.17 (Usually $20.85, ends 21/02) – 80 % off
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $6.04 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 69 % off
Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80 % off
XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $19.25 (Usually $35.00, ends 23/02) – 45 % off
Ziggurat (Milkstone Studios SL) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/02) – 35 % off
Zombie Apocalypse (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/02) – 50 % off

