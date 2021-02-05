Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 5)
Like a cold engine starting on a winters day, this year is still taking some time to get cracking – we’ll all be busy in a couple weeks but for now there’s just a small amount to enjoy below.
New release highlights: Blue Fire which looks simply stunning launches with a 10% off discount. The Game Bakers have a new game called Haven which can be played in co-op. NUTS lets you spy on squirrels and Skyforge is a new free to play game launching on Switch as well.
Discount highlights: Dicey Dungeons is already 25% off and worth a look at. Drawn to Life: Two Realms is 30% off and has a massive patch along with it which adds touch screen controls to the drawing (which was a big pain point in our review). Might be worth a look at now!
Any of your favourites on sale, did we miss anything? Let everyone know in the comments.
✚ Binarystar Infinity (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50
✚ Blow Up Monsters (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 17/02)
✚ Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $5.59 ($7.99 after 06/03)
✚ Byakko-tai Samurai Boys (OperaHouse) – $31.42
✚ Cresteaju (PLiCy) – $7.64 ($8.99 after 08/02)
✚ Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $21.00 ($30.00 after 16/02)
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $19.46 ($77.85 after 06/03)
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 16/02)
✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 06/03)
✚ Glittering Sword (ChiliDog Interactive ) – $7.50
✚ Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story (SteelArtsSoftware) – $22.50
✚ Habroxia 2 (eastasiasoft) – $14.99
✚ Haven (The Game Bakers) – $37.50
✚ How to take off your Mask Remastered (Ratalaika Games) – $21.99
✚ Jumping Stack Ball (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ Magical Maze ( Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ NUTS (Noodlecake) – $25.50 ($30.00 after 11/02)
✚ Odysseus Kosmos and his Robot Quest (HeroCraft) – $21.00
✚ Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne (Spike Chunsoft US) – $90.00
✚ Skyforge (MY.COM) – Free
✚ Station Manager (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Super Meatball (WOWWOW Technology) – $1.30
✚ Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/03) – 75 % off
✚ Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/03) – 75 % off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ BDSM: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre (Big Way) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/02) – 33 % off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 70 % off
✚ Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 80 % off
✚ Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 28/02) – 85 % off
✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/03) – 80 % off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/02) – 10 % off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
✚ Boxing Champs (Raz Games) – $3.45 (Usually $11.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 60 % off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Broken Lines (Super.com) – $24.66 (Usually $37.95, ends 15/02) – 35 % off
✚ Bubble Bubble Ocean (Pix Arts) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 06/03) – 30 % off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
✚ Cafeteria Nipponica (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
✚ Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger (Techland) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/02) – 50 % off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 10/02) – 60 % off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ Chill Panda (Onteca) – $3.08 (Usually $16.99, ends 02/03) – 82 % off
✚ Circle of Sumo (Belka) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 14/02) – 30 % off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/03) – 50 % off
✚ Clay Skeet Shooting (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 03/03) – 25 % off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/03) – 70 % off
✚ Colt Canyon (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 40 % off
✚ Cooking Tycoons 2: 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $2.99 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/03) – 85 % off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/03) – 87 % off
✚ Crazy Zen Mini Golf (Onteca) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
✚ Cresteaju (PLiCy) – $7.64 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/02) – 15 % off
✚ Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition (PLAYDIGIOUS) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/02) – 30 % off
✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/03) – 90 % off
✚ Cybxus Hearts (TERNOX) – $3.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 53 % off
✚ DRAGON BALL® FighterZ (Bandai Namco) – $14.39 (Usually $89.95, ends 12/02) – 84 % off
✚ Dark Grim Mariupolis (TERNOX) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 33 % off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $2.93 (Usually $25.50, ends 03/03) – 89 % off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/03) – 30 % off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $11.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 20/02) – 41 % off
✚ Diamond Girl ★An Earnest Education in Love★ (OperaHouse) – $26.22 (Usually $32.78, ends 19/02) – 20 % off
✚ Dicey Dungeons (Distractionware Limited) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 17/02) – 25 % off
✚ Digerati Best Sellers (Digerati) – $19.46 (Usually $77.85, ends 06/03) – 75 % off
✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 80 % off
✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Drawn to Life: Two Realms (505 Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/02) – 30 % off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ Dungeon Village (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
✚ Dungeon Warfare (JAE WON YOO) – $4.07 (Usually $11.99, ends 14/02) – 66 % off
✚ Escape Game Fort Boyard (Microids) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/03) – 83 % off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
✚ Farm Together (Milkstone Studios) – $19.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 08/02) – 35 % off
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $15.60 (Usually $19.50, ends 18/02) – 20 % off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/02) – 20 % off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/03) – 60 % off
✚ Football Cup 2021 (7Levels) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/03) – 20 % off
✚ Frost (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/03) – 50 % off
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $29.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/02) – 81 % off
✚ Game Dev Story (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/02) – 70 % off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/03) – 75 % off
✚ Get 10 quest (Fantastico Studio) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 07/02) – 30 % off
✚ Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Golf (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ Golf Peaks (7Levels) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/03) – 60 % off
✚ Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
✚ Gorilla Big Adventure (Pix Arts) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/02) – 40 % off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/03) – 33 % off
✚ HALF DEAD (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 50 % off
✚ Habroxia (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Hand of Fate 2 (DefiantDevelopment) – $13.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/02) – 55 % off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 50 % off
✚ HardCube (Big Way) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Hellpoint (tinyBuild Games) – $47.25 (Usually $52.50, ends 26/02) – 10 % off
✚ Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption (Silesia Games) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/02) – 20 % off
✚ Horror Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.86 (Usually $45.75, ends 28/02) – 85 % off
✚ Hot Springs Story (Kairosoft) – $15.00 (Usually $19.50, ends 24/02) – 23 % off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ INK (Digerati Distribution) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 75 % off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
✚ Kholat (Imagination) – $9.95 (Usually $19.90, ends 09/02) – 50 % off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 18/02) – 60 % off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/03) – 80 % off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $2.53 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/03) – 87 % off
✚ Mastercube (Warlock Arts Yaz) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40 % off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/03) – 90 % off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/03) – 80 % off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 17/02) – 93 % off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/02) – 90 % off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $23.10 (Usually $33.00, ends 19/02) – 30 % off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
✚ NUTS (Noodlecake) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/02) – 15 % off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Application Systems Heidelberg Software GmbH) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/02) – 40 % off
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
✚ OMG Police – Car Chase TV Simulator (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $2.99 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/02) – 93 % off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ One Dog Story (Big Way) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $8.35 (Usually $24.58, ends 02/03) – 66 % off
✚ Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $10.04 (Usually $27.00, ends 03/03) – 63 % off
✚ Oxyjet (Upstairs Digital) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/03) – 75 % off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/03) – 80 % off
✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Party Games: 15 in 1 (Piotr Skalski ) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 30 % off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Pinball Lockdown (Onteca) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Pirate Pop Plus (13AM Games) – $2.52 (Usually $6.30, ends 15/02) – 60 % off
✚ PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $29.58 (Usually $79.95, ends 10/02) – 63 % off
✚ Plague Road (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 24/02) – 92 % off
✚ Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $2.97 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/02) – 78 % off
✚ Pooplers (Art Games Studio) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 25/02) – 50 % off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $28.95 (Usually $41.37, ends 19/02) – 30 % off
✚ Puzzle Box Maker (Bplus) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 07/02) – 33 % off
✚ Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/02) – 50 % off
✚ Quell Zen (Fallen Tree Games) – $2.74 (Usually $10.99, ends 18/02) – 75 % off
✚ Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 30 % off
✚ Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 70 % off
✚ Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Revertia (PLiCy) – $5.09 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 15 % off
✚ Rigid Force Redux (Headup Games) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 03/03) – 40 % off
✚ Roundguard (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 04/03) – 50 % off
✚ Runbow (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 80 % off
✚ SYMMETRY (Imagination) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 88 % off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
✚ SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca (Undergames) – $1.18 (Usually $9.50, ends 21/02) – 88 % off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Snakeybus (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 40 % off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ Space Ribbon (Onteca) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/03) – 80 % off
✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 80 % off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 07/03) – 89 % off
✚ Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 07/03) – 50 % off
✚ Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 24/02) – 75 % off
✚ Stunt Kite Party (HandyGames) – $3.75 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/02) – 75 % off
✚ Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 06/03) – 81 % off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/02) – 40 % off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/03) – 86 % off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 35 % off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 60 % off
✚ Superola and the Lost Burgers (Undergames) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 21/02) – 80 % off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 50 % off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/03) – 88 % off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $3.59 (Usually $8.99, ends 24/02) – 60 % off
✚ Tennis Go (Sabec Limited) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/02) – 80 % off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ The Bridge (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/03) – 85 % off
✚ The Bullet: Time of Revenge (Art Games Studio) – $3.37 (Usually $6.75, ends 25/02) – 50 % off
✚ The Coma 2: Vicious Sisters (Headup Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 40 % off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 35 % off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/02) – 90 % off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 04/03) – 90 % off
✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Throne Quest Deluxe (Valorware LTD) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/02) – 50 % off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $1.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/03) – 93 % off
✚ Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/02) – 75 % off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $1.49 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/03) – 88 % off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 11/02) – 75 % off
✚ Traffix (Nerd Monkeys) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 08/02) – 30 % off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/03) – 60 % off
✚ Tumblestone (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/03) – 85 % off
✚ Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.89 (Usually $6.00, ends 17/02) – 35 % off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $15.30 (Usually $25.50, ends 28/02) – 40 % off
✚ Valfaris (Big Sugar) – $16.87 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/02) – 55 % off
✚ Vambrace: Cold Soul (Headup GmbH) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 03/03) – 60 % off
✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 75 % off
✚ Welcome to Hanwell (Steel Arts Software LTD) – $4.17 (Usually $20.85, ends 21/02) – 80 % off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $6.04 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/02) – 69 % off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80 % off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/02) – 70 % off
✚ Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles (Prideful Sloth) – $19.25 (Usually $35.00, ends 23/02) – 45 % off
✚ Ziggurat (Milkstone Studios SL) – $14.61 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/02) – 35 % off
✚ Zombie Apocalypse (Pix Arts) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/02) – 50 % off
