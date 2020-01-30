Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 5) Eight Percent

66
by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 30, 2020

As we fly toward the end of the first month of the year we’re leaving with some goodness. Kentucky Route Zero, Skellboy and Thronebreaker are on our radar. The Australian made Speaking Simulator has also been released! There’s a bunch of good looking games out this week, did we miss any that will get a recommendation from you?

On the sales side of things, all of the Steamworld games are on discounter, both of the Overcooked games and the Yooka-Laylee titles as well. The latter of which has had a demo added as of tonight – so try it out!

Anything for you this week?

Actual Sunlight (WZOGI) – $13.50
✚ Arcade Archives TECMO BOWL (Hamster) – $10.50
Ascendant Hearts (Visualnoveler) – $15.00
Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $44.95
Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (Vertical Reach) – $25.99
Bookbound Brigade (Intragames) – $30.00
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 31/1)
Coffee Talk (Toge Productions) – $19.50
Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $22.50
Eclipse: Edge of Light (White Elk) – $18.75
Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $60.00
Horse Farm (upjers) – $30.00
HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $29.99
It came from space and ate our brains (ALL IN! GAMES) – $22.50
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $33.99
Milo’s Quest (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $1.78 ($10.50 after 7/2)
Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $10.50
Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $17.40
Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $34.99
✚ Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge (Tru Blu Games) – $59.95
Reknum (JanduSoft) – $7.50
Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $19.50
Skellboy (Fabraz) – $30.00
Speaking Simulator (Affable Games) – $28.00
Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $9.00
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $29.99
Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.50
UORiS DX (Regista) – $6.00 ($12.00 after 22/2)
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $22.50

99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/02) – 67% off
Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.17 (Usually $14.50, ends 27/02) – 85% off
Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
Avenger Bird (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/02) – 45% off
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Billy Bomber (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $4.74 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/02) – 75% off
Bouncy Bob 2 (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/03) – 50% off
Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 20% off
Bus Fix 2019 (Ultimate Games) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/02) – 83% off
Car Mechanic Manager (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/02) – 74% off
Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition (Ultimate Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/02) – 60% off
Car Quest (Ezone) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/02) – 80% off
Car Trader (Ultimate Games INC) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/02) – 74% off
Catch a Duck (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Chicken Rider (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/02) – 74% off
Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 15% off
Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/01) – 25% off
Darkest Hunters (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/02) – 85% off
Down to Hell (Ultimate Games) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/02) – 10% off
Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/02) – 90% off
Epic Clicker Journey (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
ESport Manager (Ultimate Games) – $2.52 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/02) – 75% off
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 29/02) – 92% off
Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off
FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 09/02) – 20% off
Garage Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/02) – 83% off
Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 20/02) – 80% off
Godly Corp (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 87% off
GoFishing 3D (Ultimate Games) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 74% off
Guess the Word (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 07/02) – 22% off
Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $2.85, ends 07/02) – 45% off
Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 20% off
History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Horse Farm (upjers) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/02) – 25% off
Hotel Dracula (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
I wanna fly (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/02) – 45% off
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $7.42 (Usually $14.85, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 75% off
Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/02) – 50% off
King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne (Artifex Mundi) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/02) – 75% off
Little Shopping (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 07/02) – 22% off
LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Inc.) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/02) – 60% off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 10% off
Lydia (Nakana.io) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/02) – 25% off
Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
Marooners (M2H) – $16.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/02) – 15% off
Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/02) – 50% off
MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/02) – 20% off
Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/02) – 20% off
Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/02) – 83% off
Muse Dash (X.D. Network) – $30.06 (Usually $42.95, ends 03/02) – 30% off
Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/02) – 60% off
Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $8.84 (Usually $26.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off
Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
Pet Care (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 07/02) – 22% off
Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/02) – 83% off
Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (D3Publisher of America, Inc.) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/02) – 66% off
Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
Redneck Skeet Shooting (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 60% off
Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off
Selma and the Wisp (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/02) – 89% off
Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/02) – 90% off
Shadows 2: Perfidia (Ultimate Games) – $2.52 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 79% off
Ships (Ultimate Games) – $3.31 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/02) – 83% off
Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.51 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/02) – 49% off
Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/02) – 60% off
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $26.59 (Usually $37.99, ends 12/02) – 30% off
Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off
Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $6.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/02) – 22% off
Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/02) – 20% off
The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/02) – 50% off
The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $11.79 (Usually $19.65, ends 11/02) – 40% off
The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
The Mims Beginning (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 10% off
The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/02) – 85% off
Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Theatre Tales (Ultimate Games) – $1.53 (Usually $2.10, ends 07/02) – 27% off
Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/02) – 60% off
Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/02) – 40% off
UORiS DX (Regista) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/02) – 50% off
Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/02) – 80% off
Xenon Racer (Soedesco) – $13.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/02) – 76% off
Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $20.40 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 66% off
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/02) – 33% off

30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 15% off
99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 60% off
Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $8.91 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/02) – 34% off
Air Mail (N-Fusion) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/02) – 25% off
Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/02) – 75% off
Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Entertainment S.L.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 85% off
Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/02) – 60% off
Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/02) – 80% off
Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $13.50 (Usually $39.99, ends 05/02) – 66% off
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/02) – 30% off
Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 25% off
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/02) – 25% off
Ellen (JanduSoft) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 (Usually $28.99, ends 04/02) – 25% off
Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 02/02) – 80% off
Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/02) – 80% off
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) – $41.24 (Usually $54.99, ends 31/01) – 25% off
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/02) – 50% off
FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/02) – 50% off
Furwind (JanduSoft) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/02) – 30% off
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/02) – 60% off
GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.01 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/02) – 30% off
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/02) – 66% off
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 80% off
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $3.06 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Ikaruga (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE LLC.) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off
Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/02) – 70% off
Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/02) – 30% off
Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.25 (Usually $15.80, ends 04/02) – 79% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Just Glide (Cool Small Games) – $1.62 (Usually $1.80, ends 22/02) – 10% off
Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 03/02) – 60% off
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 19/02) – 74% off
Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 16/02) – 50% off
Knights and Bikes (Double Fine) – $29.70 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 10% off
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/01) – 40% off
Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off
Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 67% off
Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 80% off
Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 85% off
Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 66% off
Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 50% off
Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Neverlast (SABEC) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 80% off
Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 30% off
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $32.40 (Usually $40.50, ends 03/02) – 20% off
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $18.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/02) – 10% off
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/02) – 40% off
Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/02) – 20% off
Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
Redout (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) – $7.26 (Usually $22.00, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Sacred Stones (CFK) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 10% off
Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $14.25 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/02) – 60% off
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 30% off
Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 08/02) – 30% off
Super Chariot (Microids) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/02) – 90% off
Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Super Life of Pixel (WhiteMoon Dreams) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 90% off
Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.97 (Usually $7.95, ends 20/02) – 50% off
Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 34% off
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off
Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $3.71 (Usually $11.25, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $19.18 (Usually $47.95, ends 06/02) – 60% off
Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (Gregarious Games LLC) – $6.62 (Usually $13.24, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/02) – 70% off
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/02) – 80% off
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 06/02) – 50% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 06/02) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 40% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 06/02) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $31.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 06/02) – 25% off
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (Wired Productions) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/02) – 10% off
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/02) – 66% off
Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 66% off
Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 35% off
V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/02) – 30% off
VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $19.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 13% off
Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 70% off
Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/02) – 20% off
World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 60% off
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off

