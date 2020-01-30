Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 5) Eight Percent
As we fly toward the end of the first month of the year we’re leaving with some goodness. Kentucky Route Zero, Skellboy and Thronebreaker are on our radar. The Australian made Speaking Simulator has also been released! There’s a bunch of good looking games out this week, did we miss any that will get a recommendation from you?
On the sales side of things, all of the Steamworld games are on discounter, both of the Overcooked games and the Yooka-Laylee titles as well. The latter of which has had a demo added as of tonight – so try it out!
Anything for you this week?
✚ Actual Sunlight (WZOGI) – $13.50
✚ Arcade Archives TECMO BOWL (Hamster) – $10.50
✚ Ascendant Hearts (Visualnoveler) – $15.00
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $44.95
✚ Aviary Attorney: Definitive Edition (Vertical Reach) – $25.99
✚ Bookbound Brigade (Intragames) – $30.00
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 31/1)
✚ Coffee Talk (Toge Productions) – $19.50
✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $22.50
✚ Eclipse: Edge of Light (White Elk) – $18.75
✚ Heroland (Marvelous Europe) – $60.00
✚ Horse Farm (upjers) – $30.00
✚ HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $29.99
✚ It came from space and ate our brains (ALL IN! GAMES) – $22.50
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $33.99
✚ Milo’s Quest (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $1.78 ($10.50 after 7/2)
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $10.50
✚ Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $17.40
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $34.99
✚ Phar Lap – Horse Racing Challenge (Tru Blu Games) – $59.95
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $7.50
✚ Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire (Chorus Worldwide Games) – $19.50
✚ Skellboy (Fabraz) – $30.00
✚ Speaking Simulator (Affable Games) – $28.00
✚ Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $9.00
✚ Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $29.99
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.50
✚ UORiS DX (Regista) – $6.00 ($12.00 after 22/2)
✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $22.50
✚ 99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/02) – 67% off
✚ Almost There: The Platformer (QuantumAstroGuild) – $2.17 (Usually $14.50, ends 27/02) – 85% off
✚ Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
✚ Avenger Bird (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/02) – 45% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Billy Bomber (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Blasphemous (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
✚ Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $4.74 (Usually $18.99, ends 06/02) – 75% off
✚ Bouncy Bob 2 (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/03) – 50% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 20% off
✚ Bus Fix 2019 (Ultimate Games) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 07/02) – 83% off
✚ Car Mechanic Manager (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/02) – 74% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator Pocket Edition (Ultimate Games) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 07/02) – 60% off
✚ Car Quest (Ezone) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 15/02) – 80% off
✚ Car Trader (Ultimate Games INC) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/02) – 74% off
✚ Catch a Duck (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Chicken Rider (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 07/02) – 74% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $10.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 15% off
✚ Cuphead (StudioMDHR) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 31/01) – 25% off
✚ Darkest Hunters (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 09/02) – 85% off
✚ Down to Hell (Ultimate Games) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/02) – 10% off
✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/02) – 90% off
✚ Epic Clicker Journey (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ ESport Manager (Ultimate Games) – $2.52 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 09/02) – 75% off
✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $18.99, ends 29/02) – 92% off
✚ Flipping Death (Zoink Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 09/02) – 20% off
✚ Garage Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/02) – 83% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $15.99 (Usually $79.95, ends 20/02) – 80% off
✚ Godly Corp (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 87% off
✚ GoFishing 3D (Ultimate Games) – $1.95 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 74% off
✚ Guess the Word (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 07/02) – 22% off
✚ Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $2.85, ends 07/02) – 45% off
✚ Happy Animals Bowling (LLC ROOM710GAMES) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 20% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Horse Farm (upjers) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/02) – 25% off
✚ Hotel Dracula (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ I wanna fly (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $3.00, ends 07/02) – 45% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ INSTANT TENNIS (Breakfirst Games) – $7.42 (Usually $14.85, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Just Black Jack (Run-Down Games) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/02) – 50% off
✚ King’s Heir: Rise to the Throne (Artifex Mundi) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/02) – 75% off
✚ Little Shopping (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 07/02) – 22% off
✚ LOST ORBIT: Terminal Velocity (PixelNAUTS Inc.) – $5.39 (Usually $13.49, ends 10/02) – 60% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 10% off
✚ Lydia (Nakana.io) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 20/02) – 25% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $16.50 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/02) – 15% off
✚ Miniature – The Story Puzzle (Run-Down Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 19/02) – 50% off
✚ MONKEY BARRELS (Good-Feel) – $18.39 (Usually $22.99, ends 12/02) – 20% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/02) – 20% off
✚ Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator (Ultimate Games) – $1.78 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/02) – 83% off
✚ Muse Dash (X.D. Network) – $30.06 (Usually $42.95, ends 03/02) – 30% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 02/02) – 60% off
✚ Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
✚ Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $8.84 (Usually $26.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Pet Care (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 07/02) – 22% off
✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 29/02) – 83% off
✚ Puzzle Quest: The Legend Returns (D3Publisher of America, Inc.) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 29/02) – 66% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Redneck Skeet Shooting (Ultimate Games) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/02) – 60% off
✚ Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Selma and the Wisp (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $15.00, ends 07/02) – 89% off
✚ Serial Cleaner (Curve Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/02) – 90% off
✚ Shadows 2: Perfidia (Ultimate Games) – $2.52 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 79% off
✚ Ships (Ultimate Games) – $3.31 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/02) – 83% off
✚ Soap Dodgem (Zsolt Fabian) – $1.51 (Usually $3.00, ends 20/02) – 49% off
✚ Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig (Image & Form) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Dig 2 (Image & Form Games) – $11.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/02) – 60% off
✚ SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition (Image & Form) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech (Thunderful) – $26.59 (Usually $37.99, ends 12/02) – 30% off
✚ Stick It to The Man (Zoink Games) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 80% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $11.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $6.99 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/02) – 22% off
✚ Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/02) – 20% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $11.79 (Usually $19.65, ends 11/02) – 40% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ The Mims Beginning (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/02) – 10% off
✚ The Office Quest (11Sheep) – $2.69 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/02) – 85% off
✚ Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Theatre Tales (Ultimate Games) – $1.53 (Usually $2.10, ends 07/02) – 27% off
✚ Ultra Off-Road 2019: Alaska (Ultimate Games) – $10.80 (Usually $27.00, ends 07/02) – 60% off
✚ Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 13/02) – 40% off
✚ UORiS DX (Regista) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/02) – 50% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/02) – 80% off
✚ Xenon Racer (Soedesco) – $13.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 24/02) – 76% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $20.40 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/02) – 66% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $30.15 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/02) – 33% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 15% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 60% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
✚ Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $8.91 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/02) – 34% off
✚ Air Mail (N-Fusion) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/02) – 25% off
✚ Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/02) – 75% off
✚ Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Entertainment S.L.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 85% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/02) – 60% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/02) – 80% off
✚ Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $13.50 (Usually $39.99, ends 05/02) – 66% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/02) – 30% off
✚ Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
✚ Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 25% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/02) – 25% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
✚ Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 (Usually $28.99, ends 04/02) – 25% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 02/02) – 80% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/02) – 80% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
✚ Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) – $41.24 (Usually $54.99, ends 31/01) – 25% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/02) – 50% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/02) – 30% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.01 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/02) – 66% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 80% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $3.06 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Ikaruga (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE LLC.) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/02) – 70% off
✚ Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/02) – 30% off
✚ Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.25 (Usually $15.80, ends 04/02) – 79% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Just Glide (Cool Small Games) – $1.62 (Usually $1.80, ends 22/02) – 10% off
✚ Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 03/02) – 60% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 19/02) – 74% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Knights and Bikes (Double Fine) – $29.70 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 10% off
✚ LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/01) – 40% off
✚ Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 67% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 80% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 85% off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 66% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 50% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Neverlast (SABEC) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 80% off
✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 30% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $32.40 (Usually $40.50, ends 03/02) – 20% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $18.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/02) – 10% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/02) – 40% off
✚ Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/02) – 20% off
✚ Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
✚ Redout (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
✚ RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) – $7.26 (Usually $22.00, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 10% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
✚ SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $14.25 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/02) – 60% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 30% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 08/02) – 30% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/02) – 90% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Super Life of Pixel (WhiteMoon Dreams) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 90% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.97 (Usually $7.95, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 34% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off
✚ Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $3.71 (Usually $11.25, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $19.18 (Usually $47.95, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (Gregarious Games LLC) – $6.62 (Usually $13.24, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/02) – 70% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 06/02) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 06/02) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 06/02) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $31.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 06/02) – 25% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ The Town of Light: Deluxe Edition (Wired Productions) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/02) – 10% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/02) – 66% off
✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 66% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 35% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/02) – 30% off
✚ VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $19.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 13% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 70% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/02) – 20% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
