Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 48) Chockers
What an exciting week last week, a massive cyber deals sale and discounts on eShop cards it was a good time to fill out the backlog. Now it’s a new week and we’re back to new releases, and the sales this time take the back seat.
So what’s new this week? It’s actually kind of a big one. Immortals Fenyx Rising is out, and we’ve got an early preview og that – it looks like it’s turned out well. We’ve got Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light, an updated release of the original NES game for the first time in English. Fitness Boxing 2 we’ve got a review well and is for fans of the original, then we’ve got two Taiko no Tatsujin adventure games, Empire of Sin, John Wick Hex, Commandos 2 HD Remaster and Sam & Max – which we have a review of too.
Chockers week!
✚ Arcade Archives The Fairyland Story (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Baila Latino (My World) – $15.00
✚ Biz Builder Delux (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Chronos: Before the Ashes (THQ Nordic) – $48.95
✚ Commandos 2 – HD Remaster (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $40.50 ($45.00 after 04/12)
✚ Empire of Sin (Paradox Interactive) – $60.00
✚ Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon & the Blade of Light (Nintendo) – $9.00
✚ Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise (Nintendo) – $69.95
✚ Futoshiki Math (Hook Games) – $4.07 ($9.50 after 25/12)
✚ GUNPIG: Firepower For Hire (Flynns Arcade) – $7.50
✚ Hed the Pig (Ultimate Games) – $6.00
✚ IMMORTALS FENYX RISING (Ubisoft) – $89.95
✚ John Wick Hex (Gambitious) – $30.00
✚ Nine Witches: Family Disruption (Blowfish Studios) – $24.99
✚ Oniria Crimes (Badland Publishing) – $30.00
✚ PHOGS! (Coatsink Software) – $37.50
✚ Paw Paw Paw (Ratalaika Games) – $14.99
✚ Pretty Princess Party (Aksys Games) – $60.00
✚ Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! (Jackbox Games) – $12.75
✚ Renzo Racer (Joindots) – $29.99
✚ Sam & Max Save the World (Skunkape Games) – $28.26
✚ Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate (Spike Chunsoft US) – $30.00
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 1 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure 2 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95
✚ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $70.95
✚ fault – milestone two side: above (Phoenixx) – $22.50
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/12) – 93% off
✚ AVICII Invector (Wired Productions) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/12) – 10% off
✚ Absolute Drift (Funselektor) – $12.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 06/12) – 20% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/12) – 70% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $4.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/01) – 85% off
✚ Bard’s Gold – Nintendo Switch Edition (Pixel Lantern) – $3.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 77% off
✚ Bite the Bullet (Graffiti Games) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/12) – 30% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 24/12) – 70% off
✚ Bridge Builder Adventure (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/01) – 80% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Build a Bridge! (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/01) – 80% off
✚ CRAYON SHINCHAN The Storm Called FLAMING KASUKABE RUNNER!! (Bushiroad) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/12) – 50% off
✚ Checkers (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Colorgrid (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off
✚ Cyber Complex (PolarityFlow) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/01) – 40% off
✚ Cybxus Hearts (TERNOX) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/12) – 15% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/12) – 66% off
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $11.40 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ Death Tales (Arcade Distillery) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 23/12) – 50% off
✚ Drums (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Elden: Path of the Forgotten (Another Indie Studio) – $7.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 16/12) – 70% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/01) – 83% off
✚ Explosive Dinosaurs (Flynns Arcade) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off
✚ Feudal Alloy (Attu Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/01) – 80% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.79 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/12) – 76% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 31/12) – 30% off
✚ Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 17/12) – 10% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 03/01) – 50% off
✚ GRANDIA HD Collection (GungHo Online Entertainment America, Inc.) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/12) – 30% off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $5.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/01) – 74% off
✚ Golf (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 80% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/12) – 33% off
✚ HexON (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $47.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 09/12) – 20% off
✚ Hunt (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Hyper Sentinel (Huey Games) – $1.65 (Usually $9.99, ends 08/12) – 83% off
✚ Johnny Rocket (Restless Corp) – $4.41 (Usually $6.30, ends 01/01) – 30% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 29/12) – 25% off
✚ Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/12) – 60% off
✚ Knight Swap (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Kropki 8 (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Laraan (Flynns Arcade) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 60% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition (Walkabout Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/12) – 20% off
✚ Lost King’s Lullaby (Tesura Games S.L.) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/12) – 60% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 03/01) – 80% off
✚ Magicolors (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $3.00, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Match Three: Pirates! Heir to Davy Jones (Mindscape) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/12) – 20% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 90% off
✚ Morbid: The Seven Acolytes (Merge Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 23/12) – 20% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/12) – 80% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/12) – 66% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/12) – 80% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 10/12) – 40% off
✚ Outbreak Lost Hope (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 (Usually $21.31, ends 23/12) – 15% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 (Usually $21.31, ends 09/12) – 15% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/12) – 33% off
✚ Poker Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/12) – 75% off
✚ Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 23/12) – 20% off
✚ REZ PLZ (Graffiti Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/12) – 50% off
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Restless Hero (Restless Corp) – $6.19 (Usually $8.85, ends 01/01) – 30% off
✚ Save Your Nuts (Triple Scale Games) – $12.90 (Usually $21.50, ends 31/12) – 40% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ Sniper (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/12) – 60% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 13/12) – 83% off
✚ Spitlings (HandyGames) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/12) – 30% off
✚ Steampunk Tower 2 (Drageus Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/01) – 30% off
✚ Steel Rain (PolarityFlow) – $12.54 (Usually $20.90, ends 02/01) – 40% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 13/12) – 90% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/12) – 75% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/01) – 86% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 17/12) – 80% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/12) – 95% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/12) – 80% off
✚ TAURONOS (Restless Corp) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 01/01) – 30% off
✚ TTV2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Table Tennis (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ Tanuki Justice (No Gravity Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/01) – 20% off
✚ Tennis Go (Sabec Limited) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 23/12) – 80% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple (GRIMTALIN) – $1.59 (Usually $3.19, ends 30/12) – 50% off
✚ The Forbidden Arts (Stingbot Games, Inc.) – $7.86 (Usually $19.65, ends 22/12) – 60% off
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 50% off
✚ The Mystery of Woolley Mountain (Huey Games) – $1.44 (Usually $15.99, ends 08/12) – 91% off
✚ The Shapeshifting Detective (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 17/12) – 50% off
✚ The Warlock of Firetop Mountain: Goblin Scourge Edition! (Tin Man Games) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 31/12) – 90% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/01) – 75% off
✚ Unlock The King (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 21/12) – 90% off
✚ Volta-X (GungHo America) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/12) – 50% off
✚ War Theatre (Arcade Distillery) – $1.51 (Usually $13.50, ends 23/12) – 89% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/12) – 66% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/12) – 70% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/12) – 70% off
✚ Wildfire (Humble Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/12) – 10% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $6.43 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/12) – 67% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/12) – 80% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/01) – 90% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/01) – 90% off
✚ ibb & obb (Sparpweed) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/12) – 70% off
