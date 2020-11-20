Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 46) Year of Calamity
We’re getting closer to the Christmas and you would think maybe releases might be slowing – nope – there’s more than ever to buy. However just because there’s a lot doesn’t mean it any good. Here’s what stands out this week for us.
New stuff: Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (obviously), Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin looks amazing, Sniper Elite 4 has a really good port, and the FMV games like Five Dates are always interesting.
Stuff on sale: There’s some alright stuff there, but hold your money for next week – it’s Black Friday!
✚ Animal Pals Bubble Pop (Digital Game Group) – $12.00
✚ Arcade Archives ZERO TEAM (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Art Sqool (RedDeerGames) – $15.00
✚ Azurebreak Heroes (Silesia Games) – $7.29 ($10.49 after 09/12)
✚ Brawl Chess (RedDeerGames) – $15.00
✚ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 02/12)
✚ Cake Bash (Coatsink Software) – $30.00
✚ Captain Sabertooth and the Magic Diamond (Zordix) – $52.39
✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 24/11)
✚ Educational Games for Kids (Crazysoft) – $18.95
✚ Eldrador Creatures (Wild River Games) – $52.50
✚ Fall Gummies (Prison Games) – $11.99
✚ Fire & Water (Piotr Skalski) – $3.00
✚ Five Dates (Wales Interactive) – $19.50
✚ Flatland: Prologue (QUByte Interactive) – $3.00
✚ GRISAIA PHANTOM TRIGGER 05 (PROTOTYPE) – TBC
✚ Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity (Nintendo) – $79.95
✚ Karma Knight (UltramarineSoft) – $11.55
✚ Mars Horizon (The Irregular Corporation) – $26.05 ($28.95 after 24/11)
✚ Micetopia (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
✚ Monster Truck Championship (Nacon) – $60.00
✚ Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $6.37 ($7.50 after 02/12)
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 ($21.31 after 25/11)
✚ Pure Pool (Ripstone Publishing) – $20.99
✚ Ramp Car Jumping (BoomBit Games) – $22.50
✚ Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $60.00
✚ S.N.I.P.E.R. – Hunter Scope (Baltoro Games) – $22.50
✚ Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous Europe) – $59.95
✚ Secrets of Magic 2 – Witches & Wizards (Joindots) – $14.99
✚ Star Renegades (Raw Fury) – $37.50
✚ Tengam (Rochester Institute of Technology MAGIC Spell Studios) – $3.75
✚ The Casino -Roulette, Video Poker, Slot Machines, Craps, Baccarat- (D3 Publisher) – $15.00
✚ Travel Mosaics 6: Christmas Around the World (JetDogs) – $12.00
✚ Truck Driver (Soedesco) – $79.99
✚ WARTILE (Deck 13) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 26/11)
✚ ZikSquare (TOMAGameStudio) – $2.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/12) – 72% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $14.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $11.25 (Usually $18.75, ends 02/12) – 40% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 80% off
✚ Absolute Drift (Funselektor) – $12.79 (Usually $15.99, ends 06/12) – 20% off
✚ Aery – Broken Memories (EpiXR Games 2020) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Ant-Gravity: Tiny’s Adventure (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Antiquia Lost (Kemco) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/12) – 50% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ Arrog (indienova) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 02/12) – 30% off
✚ Ary and the Secret of Seasons (Modus Games) – $38.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/11) – 35% off
✚ Assault ChaingunS KM (DICO) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/11) – 25% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 20/12) – 88% off
✚ Azkend 2: The World Beneath (10tons) – $4.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 24/11) – 65% off
✚ Azurebreak Heroes (Silesia Games) – $7.29 (Usually $10.49, ends 09/12) – 31% off
✚ Baseball Riot (10tons) – $2.62 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/11) – 65% off
✚ Basketball (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Battleground (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Black Jack (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 10% off
✚ Broken Lines (Super.com) – $26.50 (Usually $37.95, ends 27/11) – 30% off
✚ Bubble (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Addition” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle : Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Division” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Multiplication” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Calculation Castle: Greco’s Ghostly Challenge “Subtraction” (media5) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Car Driving School Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $12.60 (Usually $21.00, ends 19/12) – 40% off
✚ Castle of Heart (7Levels) – $1.60 (Usually $22.90, ends 20/12) – 93% off
✚ Chronus Arc (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/12) – 40% off
✚ Coffin Dodgers (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Cosmonauta (QUByte Interactive) – $0.14 (Usually $1.49, ends 01/12) – 91% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $7.80 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/12) – 65% off
✚ Cursed Castilla (Abylight) – $10.50 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Cycle 28 (Pill Bug Interactive) – $1.51 (Usually $8.40, ends 26/11) – 82% off
✚ Dadish (Thomas K Young) – $2.73 (Usually $13.65, ends 30/11) – 80% off
✚ Darts (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Day and Night (Ridiculous Games) – $2.80 (Usually $28.05, ends 09/12) – 90% off
✚ Defentron (Zerouno Games) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/12) – 10% off
✚ Deployment (Whale Rock Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/12) – 90% off
✚ Despotism 3k (Gameplay First) – $4.95 (Usually $16.50, ends 07/12) – 70% off
✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 20/12) – 20% off
✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 10% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/11) – 80% off
✚ ESCAPE TRICK: 35 Fateful Enigmas (D3 Publisher) – $13.20 (Usually $26.95, ends 02/12) – 51% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/11) – 40% off
✚ Enchanting Mahjong Match (D3 Publisher) – $3.25 (Usually $6.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Evoland Legendary Edition (Shiro Games) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/12) – 60% off
✚ Farming Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition (Focus Home Interactive) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/11) – 75% off
✚ Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/12) – 40% off
✚ Funghi Puzzle Funghi Explosion (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Fury Unleashed (Awesome Games) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/12) – 50% off
✚ GEMINI ARMS (DICO) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 25/11) – 25% off
✚ Gakuen Club (D3 Publisher) – $21.12 (Usually $32.50, ends 02/12) – 35% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 26/11) – 80% off
✚ Greco’s Hall of Kanji Learn Japanese< Beginner > (media5) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/12) – 66% off
✚ HARDCORE MECHA (Lightning Games) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/11) – 15% off
✚ Hang The Kings (QUByte Interactive) – $0.14 (Usually $1.49, ends 01/12) – 91% off
✚ Hero Hours Contract (Stephen Ogorman) – $3.46 (Usually $4.95, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ Him & Her (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Human: Fall Flat (Curve Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 50% off
✚ Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition (Abylight) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Infinite – Beyond the Mind (Blowfish Studios) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/12) – 80% off
✚ KEMONO FRIENDS PICROSS (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ King Oddball (10tons) – $2.44 (Usually $6.99, ends 24/11) – 65% off
✚ Knight Swap 2 (QUByte Interactive) – $0.14 (Usually $1.49, ends 01/12) – 91% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $4.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 28/11) – 77% off
✚ Legend of the Tetrarchs (KEMCO) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 09/12) – 40% off
✚ Liberated: Enhanced Edition (Walkabout Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 10/12) – 20% off
✚ Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Lovekami -Divinity Stage- (MoeNovel) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/12) – 20% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Milestone) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/12) – 90% off
✚ Mars Horizon (The Irregular Corporation) – $26.05 (Usually $28.95, ends 24/11) – 10% off
✚ Max Reloaded II (Max Interactive Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 75% off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/12) – 90% off
✚ Mimic Hunter (Angry Cat) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 60% off
✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/12) – 30% off
✚ Mom Hid My Game! (KEMCO) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/12) – 40% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $25.58 (Usually $79.95, ends 03/12) – 68% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/12) – 67% off
✚ Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes (TERNOX) – $6.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 15% off
✚ Nicky – The Home Alone Golf Ball (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Nightshade／百花百狼 (D3 Publisher) – $50.40 (Usually $72.00, ends 02/12) – 30% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Northgard (Shiro Games) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 01/12) – 60% off
✚ Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition (No More Robots) – $3.49 (Usually $34.99, ends 16/12) – 90% off
✚ Nowhere Prophet (No More Robots) – $16.27 (Usually $32.55, ends 15/12) – 50% off
✚ Numbala (Neurodio) – $3.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 12/12) – 70% off
✚ Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 (Usually $21.31, ends 25/11) – 15% off
✚ Outbreak: The New Nightmare (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 (Usually $21.31, ends 09/12) – 15% off
✚ Overdriven Reloaded: Special Edition (TOMAGameStudio) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/12) – 75% off
✚ PICROSS LORD OF THE NAZARICK (株式会社ジュピター/Jupiter Corporation) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S (JUPITER) – $9.59 (Usually $11.99, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S2 (JUPITER) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S3 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ PICROSS S4 (JUPITER) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 03/12) – 20% off
✚ Panzer Dragoon: Remake (Forever Entertainment) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/12) – 50% off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/12) – 90% off
✚ Peace, Death! Complete Edition (Hypertrain Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 03/12) – 50% off
✚ Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/12) – 20% off
✚ PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $29.58 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/11) – 63% off
✚ Pub Encounter (D3 Publisher) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Qbics Paint (Abylight) – $3.24 (Usually $6.49, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $45.49 (Usually $64.99, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ Reason – Casual Puzzle (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $45.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 26/11) – 35% off
✚ Resolutiion (Deck 13) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 23/11) – 20% off
✚ Revenant Dogma (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/12) – 40% off
✚ Revenant Saga (KEMCO) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 09/12) – 50% off
✚ Rhythm of the Gods (Nellyvision) – $2.49 (Usually $9.99, ends 23/11) – 75% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $24.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Root Double -Before Crime * After Days- Xtend Edition (Sekai Games) – $55.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 25/11) – 20% off
✚ Roulette (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Shadow Bug (Muro Studios) – $8.10 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/11) – 40% off
✚ Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ Shinsekai Into the Depths™ (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 03/12) – 25% off
✚ Skellboy (Fabraz) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/11) – 35% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $45.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 26/11) – 35% off
✚ Space Elite Force (QUByte Interactive) – $0.45 (Usually $4.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Space Elite Force II (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ Spellspire (10tons) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 65% off
✚ SpiritSphere DX (Fabraz) – $3.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 77% off
✚ Subdivision Infinity DX (Blowfish Studios Pty Ltd) – $8.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/12) – 56% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 19/12) – 81% off
✚ Super Hydorah (Abylight) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ THE Number Puzzle (D3 Publisher) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/12) – 80% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Tennis in the Face (10tons) – $2.62 (Usually $7.49, ends 24/11) – 65% off
✚ The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love (D3 Publisher) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ The Charming Empire (D3 Publisher) – $21.12 (Usually $32.50, ends 02/12) – 35% off
✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $1.68 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/12) – 86% off
✚ The Secret Order: Shadow Breach (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 90% off
✚ The Snake King (YeTa Games) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 03/12) – 75% off
✚ The World Next Door (VIZ Media) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/11) – 80% off
✚ Tilt Pack (Super.com) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 90% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ UBERMOSH: SANTICIDE (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ UBERMOSH:BLACK (QUByte Interactive) – $0.30 (Usually $3.00, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Ultrawings (Bit Planet Games) – $12.52 (Usually $25.05, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Urban Flow (Baltoro Games) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/12) – 70% off
✚ Valentina (QUByte Interactive) – $0.15 (Usually $1.50, ends 01/12) – 90% off
✚ Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten (Johnny Ostad) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/11) – 90% off
✚ WARTILE (Deck 13) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/11) – 20% off
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $42.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 03/12) – 30% off
✚ Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight (7Levels) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/12) – 50% off
✚ World Soccer (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/12) – 80% off
✚ Xenoraid (10tons) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 24/11) – 65% off
