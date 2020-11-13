437
1

Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 45) Kingdoms

by Daniel Vuckovic November 13, 2020

Lucky there is absolutely nothing else launching this week so you can save all of your money for the Nintendo Switch eShop.

Big releases this week include Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, Just Dance 2021, Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered and FUSER. Although that last one’s pricing is a little much.

Things on sale? Quiet weeks nothing that hasn’t already been discounted before, but Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath does stick out at 67% off. ABZÛ is also just $3.00, good for something to unwind with. Let us know in the comments if something you’ve been waiting for is discounted.

Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $11.20 ($14.00 after 13/12)
Arcade Archives VULCAN VENTURE (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Area 86 (SimDevs) – $15.00
Beat Me! (Red Limb Studio) – $18.00
BrainZ (Polygon Art) – $10.50
Bus Driver Simulator (KishMish Games) – $39.99
Cooking Star Restaurant (Microids) – $60.00
Duck Life Adventure (Wix Games) – $9.99
FUSER™ (NCSOFT) – $99.95
Family Feud® (Ubisoft) – $29.95
Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $11.47 ($13.50 after 18/11)
Grim Legends 3: The Dark City (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 ($22.50 after 22/11)
Guitar (Sabec) – $13.50
Just Dance® 2021 (Ubisoft) – $79.95
KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (SQUARE ENIX) – $89.95
Let’s Sing 2021 (Koch Media) – $59.95
Life of Boris: Super Slav (SneakyBox) – $7.50
Linelight (Plug In Digital) – $15.00
Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 19/11)
Need for Speed™ Hot Pursuit Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $59.95
Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness (Microids) – $59.00
Re:Turn – One Way Trip (GMG Publishing) – $16.95
Santa’s Xmas Adventure (Funbox Media) – $12.00
Slide Stars (Orange One) – $59.99
Speed 3: Grand Prix (Orange One) – $44.99
Suguru Nature (Hook Games) – $1.50 ($15.00 after 04/12)
Super Star Panda (Ultimate Games ) – $15.00
Unhatched (SONKA) – $8.19
Vera Blanc: Full Moon (Ratalaika Games) – $7.99
Zombie’s Cool (Game Museum) – $4.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 26/11) – 25% off
eSports Legend (Coconut Island Games) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 30% off
inbento (7Levels) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/12) – 30% off
while True: learn() (Nival) – $14.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/11) – 27% off
#RaceDieRun (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 50% off
39 Days to Mars (Its Anecdotal) – $11.38 (Usually $16.99, ends 19/11) – 33% off
ABZÛ (505 Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
Ages of Mages: The Last Keeper (YFC games) – $11.89 (Usually $16.99, ends 24/11) – 30% off
Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Badland Publishing) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Anima: Gate of Memories (BLG-Publishing) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 65% off
Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (BLG-Publishing) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 15/11) – 65% off
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (BLG-Publishing) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 65% off
Animated Jigsaws: Beautiful Japanese Scenery (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $11.20 (Usually $14.00, ends 13/12) – 20% off
Awe (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 60% off
BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/11) – 60% off
BREAK DOT (Caerux) – $5.59 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/12) – 20% off
Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/11) – 70% off
Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Barbarous: Tavern of Emyr (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/12) – 80% off
Batu Ta Batu (2Awesome Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/11) – 50% off
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 17/11) – 60% off
Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 17/11) – 60% off
Big Pharma (Klabater S.A.) – $8.83 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/12) – 80% off
Biped (Postmeta Games) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 35% off
Black Future ’88 (Gambitious B.V.) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Black Paradox (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Blazing Beaks (QubicGames) – $2.98 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/12) – 87% off
Boom Ball: Boost Edition (VirtualAirGuitar) – $2.91 (Usually $18.99, ends 24/11) – 85% off
Brawl Chess (RedDeerGames) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 30% off
Bridge Constructor Portal (HeadUp Games) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 60% off
Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 10% off
Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 22/11) – 75% off
Card Game Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $36.00, ends 06/12) – 85% off
Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 75% off
Close to the Sun (Wired Productions Limited) – $20.62 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/11) – 45% off
Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 22/11) – 80% off
Cubicity (OverGamez) – $6.30 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/11) – 30% off
DYING: Reborn – Nintendo Switch™ Edition (Coconut Island Games) – $6.30 (Usually $12.60, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Dark Burial (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/12) – 75% off
Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 67% off
Death’s Hangover (QubicGames) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 13/12) – 50% off
Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $8.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 17/11) – 70% off
Demon’s Crystals (BLG-Publishing) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 67% off
Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 75% off
Detective Driver: Miami Files (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/12) – 70% off
Dex (QubicGames) – $11.96 (Usually $29.90, ends 13/12) – 60% off
Die for Valhalla! (Monster Couch) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 22/11) – 80% off
Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 23/11) – 85% off
Dracula’s Legacy (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Dual Brain Vol.1: Calculation (D-O) – $15.86 (Usually $22.99, ends 26/11) – 31% off
Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 (RAINYFROG) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 66% off
Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
Elemental Knights R (WINLIGHT) – $1.60 (Usually $31.46, ends 25/11) – 95% off
Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
Eyes: The Horror Game (QubicGames ) – $3.00 (Usually $3.75, ends 13/12) – 20% off
Factotum 90 (Rainy Frog) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 19/11) – 90% off
Forest Guardian (Top Hat Studios) – $11.47 (Usually $13.50, ends 18/11) – 15% off
Forgotten Tales – Day of the Dead (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Freaky Awesome (Badland Games Publishing) – $7.41 (Usually $19.50, ends 15/11) – 62% off
Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.99 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/11) – 81% off
Ghost Grab 3000 (Matthew Glanville) – $4.40 (Usually $6.60, ends 25/11) – 33% off
Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Gnomes Garden (8Floor Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/11) – 80% off
Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/12) – 75% off
Grave Danger (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Gravity Rider Zero (QubicGames) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/12) – 80% off
Grim Legends 3: The Dark City (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/11) – 40% off
Heart&Slash (BLG-Publishing) – $7.35 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/11) – 65% off
Help Will Come Tomorrow (Klabater) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/12) – 80% off
HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/11) – 80% off
Hopping girl KOHANE Jumping Kingdom: Princess of the Black Rabbit (D-O Corporation) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/11) – 50% off
HyperParasite (QubicGames) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/12) – 80% off
ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 17/11) – 30% off
Immortal Planet (Monster Couch) – $7.47 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/11) – 66% off
Indie Darling Bundle Vol 2 (Digerati) – $7.87 (Usually $52.50, ends 06/12) – 85% off
Indie Puzzle Bundle Vol 1 (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/12) – 85% off
Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/11) – 80% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $1.56 (Usually $12.50, ends 19/11) – 88% off
Koloro (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
LASTFIGHT (Joindots) – $11.99 (Usually $47.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/11) – 90% off
Labyrinth of the Witch (ORANGE CUBE) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 33% off
Late Shift (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Leopoldo Manquiseil (BLG-Publishing) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 75% off
Lost Wing (2Awesome Studio) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/11) – 50% off
Lovecraft´s Untold Stories (BLG-Publishing) – $10.35 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 54% off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/11) – 60% off
M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 70% off
MADORIS R (Caerux) – $6.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 20% off
Mahjong Deluxe 3 (Joindots) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Mainlining (Merge Games) – $4.39 (Usually $21.99, ends 22/11) – 80% off
Mana Spark (Mana Spark) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Marblelous Animals (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 60% off
Metamorphosis (ALL IN! GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 06/12) – 60% off
Metaverse Keeper (CIRCLE Ent.) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/11) – 10% off
Mini Trains (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 13/12) – 83% off
Moai VI: Unexpected Guests (Joindots) – $6.74 (Usually $26.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 75% off
My Aunt is a Witch (Sometimes You) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 20% off
My Diggy Dog 2 (King Bird Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/11) – 50% off
My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 25/11) – 35% off
Nerdook Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 06/12) – 85% off
Never Again (Redblack Spade) – $10.44 (Usually $17.40, ends 23/11) – 40% off
Nightmare Boy (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 80% off
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 06/12) – 75% off
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/11) – 67% off
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/11) – 67% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 75% off
Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Piffle (Hipster Whale) – $12.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Pocket Mini Golf (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (nWay) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 40% off
Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $27.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/12) – 55% off
Pure Mahjong (the binary family GmbH) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/11) – 50% off
QV (CFK) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 09/12) – 20% off
REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 30/11) – 83% off
Rainswept (2Awesome Studio) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/11) – 50% off
Rascal Fight (Coconut Island Games) – $8.99 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $32.79 (Usually $40.99, ends 02/12) – 20% off
Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/12) – 75% off
Rimelands: Hammer of Thor (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
Romancing SaGa 3 (Square Enix) – $20.55 (Usually $48.95, ends 30/11) – 58% off
STAB STAB STAB! (Monster Couch) – $5.08 (Usually $14.95, ends 22/11) – 66% off
Season Match HD (Joindots) – $3.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Shio (Coconut Island Games) – $11.02 (Usually $15.75, ends 18/11) – 30% off
Shmubedi Boo (Dmytro Derybas) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 20% off
Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Singled Out (Matthew Glanville) – $4.40 (Usually $6.60, ends 25/11) – 33% off
Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Skelly Selest & Straimium Immortaly Double Pack (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/12) – 70% off
SoccerDie: Cosmic Cup (Pipeworks Studios) – $1.53 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/12) – 85% off
Space Pioneer (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 22/11) – 70% off
State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
Steamburg (Monster Couch) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 80% off
Super One More Jump (SMG Studio) – $1.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/11) – 80% off
Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 70% off
Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Switch ‘N’ Shoot (Matthew Glanville) – $3.90 (Usually $5.85, ends 25/11) – 33% off
Swordbreaker The Game (Drageus Games) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/12) – 75% off
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $13.42 (Usually $47.95, ends 25/11) – 72% off
Tales of the Orient – The Rising Sun (Joindots) – $5.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Tales of the Tiny Planet (Joindots) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/11) – 75% off
Tetsumo Party (Monster Couch sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 80% off
Tharsis (QubicGames) – $7.19 (Usually $17.99, ends 13/12) – 60% off
The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 23/11) – 80% off
The Great Perhaps (Drageus Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/12) – 50% off
The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/11) – 80% off
The Survivalists™ (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/11) – 20% off
Thea: The Awakening (Monster Couch) – $8.49 (Usually $24.99, ends 22/11) – 66% off
This War of Mine: Complete Edition (11 bit studios) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 30/11) – 75% off
Time Carnage (Wales Interactive) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/11) – 40% off
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL (Wired Productions) – $4.85 (Usually $17.99, ends 26/11) – 73% off
To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 17/11) – 30% off
Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $7.25 (Usually $29.00, ends 19/11) – 75% off
Tracks – Toybox Edition (Excalibur Games) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 30/11) – 10% off
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 17/11) – 90% off
UTOPIA 9 – A Volatile Vacation (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
Ultra Foodmess (Silesia Games) – $3.90 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/11) – 35% off
Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 75% off
Unexplored (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Unit 4 (Qubic Games) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/12) – 90% off
Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Warlocks 2: God Slayers (QubicGames) – $2.69 (Usually $26.99, ends 13/12) – 90% off
We. The Revolution (Klabater) – $7.35 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/12) – 76% off
WeakWood Throne (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/12) – 50% off
Welcome to Primrose Lake (QubicGames) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 13/12) – 80% off
West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $11.20 (Usually $16.00, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $10.35 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 54% off
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/11) – 60% off
Zenith (BLG-Publishing) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off

Existing sales

Zombie Hill Race (Cool Small Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/11) – 40% off
Zombieland: Double Tap- Road Trip (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
eCrossminton (Daydream Software) – $11.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 47% off
forma.8 (MixedBag) – $1.30 (Usually $13.00, ends 18/11) – 90% off
#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $1.48 (Usually $9.30, ends 20/11) – 84% off
112th Seed (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 30% off
1993 Shenandoah (Limit Break) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 26/11) – 90% off
2048 Battles (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/12) – 75% off
4×4 Dirt Track (BoomBit Games) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/11) – 10% off
64.0 (indienova) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off
7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/11) – 30% off
99Seconds (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.01 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/11) – 33% off
A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
A Summer with the Shiba Inu (Ratalaika Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
ATOMINE (MixedBag) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 18/11) – 90% off
Active Neurons – Puzzle game (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/11) – 20% off
Agent A: A puzzle in disguise (YAK & CO PTY LTD) – $1.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 17/11) – 95% off
Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
Aircraft Evolution (Sometimes You) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Airheart – Tales of broken Wings (Blindflug Studios) – $3.98 (Usually $19.90, ends 15/11) – 80% off
Alder’s Blood (No Gravity Games) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off
AngerForce: Reloaded for Nintendo Switch (indienova) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Archaica: The Path Of Light (Drageus Games) – $5.96 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/11) – 74% off
Armed 7 DX (Pixel Heart) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/12) – 50% off
Art Sqool (RedDeerGames) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 30% off
Assassin’s Creed® III Remastered (Ubisoft) – $25.88 (Usually $69.95, ends 16/11) – 63% off
Assassin’s Creed®: The Rebel Collection (Ubisoft) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/11) – 60% off
Attack of the Toy Tanks (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Automachef (Team17 Digital Ltd) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off
Awakening of Cthulhu (Kodobur Yazilim) – $1.51 (Usually $15.15, ends 29/11) – 90% off
BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
Back in 1995 (Ratalaika Games) – $9.74 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Big Buck Hunter Arcade (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/11) – 90% off
Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Bird Game + (Ratalaika Games) – $4.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Blind Men (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Blood Breed (Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/11) – 83% off
Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 80% off
Bouncy Bullets (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Bring Them Home (Higgs Games) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $6.19 (Usually $12.45, ends 15/11) – 50% off
Brunch Club (Yogscast LTD) – $2.14 (Usually $21.40, ends 07/12) – 90% off
Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
Burger Chef Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 60% off
Candleman (indienova) – $14.70 (Usually $21.00, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/11) – 75% off
Carnage: Battle Arena (BoomBit Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/11) – 80% off
Castle Pals (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $2.99 (Usually $6.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
Cel Damage HD (Finish Line Games) – $2.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/11) – 78% off
Chess Ace (Cool Small Games) – $4.49 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/11) – 63% off
Chess Minimal (Hook Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Child of Light® Ultimate Edition (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 70% off
Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 30% off
Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
City Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/11) – 50% off
Clash Force (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Classic Games Collection Vol.1 (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 80% off
Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
Clumsy Rush (RedDeerGames) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/11) – 80% off
Collapsed (OverGamez) – $17.60 (Usually $22.00, ends 18/11) – 20% off
Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/11) – 20% off
Concept Destruction (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 75% off
Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/11) – 70% off
Couch Co-Op Bundle Vol. 2 (Digerati) – $10.35 (Usually $69.00, ends 22/11) – 85% off
Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off
Cruel Bands Career (indienova) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Cybarian: The Time Traveling Warrior (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 90% off
DISTRAINT 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/11) – 30% off
DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Dark Quest 2 (Brian Seal Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Dark Tower (PrimeBit Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Dead Dungeon (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 80% off
Death Squared (SMG Studio) – $1.79 (Usually $14.99, ends 23/11) – 88% off
Gun Crazy (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Delta Squad (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Depixtion (DevHour Games) – $2.80 (Usually $10.80, ends 15/11) – 74% off
Descenders (No More Robots ) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/11) – 10% off
Detective Gallo (MixedBag) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 18/11) – 90% off
Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.62 (Usually $11.50, ends 14/11) – 25% off
Digerati Indie Darling Bundle Vol. 3 (Digerati) – $11.36 (Usually $75.75, ends 22/11) – 85% off
Digerati Presents: The Dungeon Crawl Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $11.81 (Usually $78.75, ends 22/11) – 85% off
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Doodle Mafia: Crime City (JoyBits) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/11) – 65% off
Drawngeon: Dungeons of Ink and Paper (Drageus Games) – $2.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 65% off
Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 10% off
Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 50% off
Duck Souls+ (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
ELEA: Paradigm Shift (Kyodai) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 25/11) – 50% off
EQQO (Nakana.io) – $6.00 (Usually $9.00, ends 13/11) – 33% off
EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 15/11) – 90% off
Enchanted in the Moonlight – Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/11) – 30% off
Enchanted in the Moonlight – Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – (Voltage) – $20.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 23/11) – 30% off
Endless Fables: Dark Moor (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/11) – 90% off
Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $2.24 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/11) – 79% off
Family Tree (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/11) – 75% off
Fantasy Tower Defense () – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/11) – 90% off
Figment (Bedtime Digital) – $5.80 (Usually $29.00, ends 29/11) – 80% off
Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/12) – 80% off
Finding Teddy 2 : Definitive Edition (Pixel Heart) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/12) – 50% off
Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Flood of Light (indienova) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 15/11) – 50% off
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Football Game (Ratalaika Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
FoxyLand (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/12) – 89% off
Funny Bunny Adventures (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 80% off
GERRRMS (Bugbomb Studio) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 03/12) – 50% off
GIGANTIC ARMY (Pixel Heart) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/12) – 50% off
GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $64.49 (Usually $85.99, ends 23/11) – 25% off
Ganbare! Super Strikers (Ratalaika Games) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 60% off
Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/12) – 50% off
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $17.93 (Usually $59.85, ends 18/11) – 70% off
Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 70% off
Ghost Blade HD (eastasiasoft) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 18/11) – 60% off
Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/11) – 60% off
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Golf With Your Friends (Team17) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 40% off
Goosebumps The Game (MADCOW) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 60% off
Grood (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
Guard Duty () – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Gun Crazy (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Gunma’s Ambition -You and me are Gunma- (G-MODE) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 28/11) – 50% off
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Guns of Mercy – Rangers Edition (Pixel Heart) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 06/12) – 50% off
Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 21/11) – 88% off
Habroxia (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 18/11) – 60% off
Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Heaven Dust (indienova) – $6.93 (Usually $9.90, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Here Be Dragons (Red Zero Games) – $15.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 29/11) – 35% off
Hexologic (MythicOwl) – $1.52 (Usually $4.49, ends 28/11) – 66% off
Himno (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/11) – 50% off
Hungry Shark® World (Ubisoft) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 16/11) – 70% off
Hyperdrive Massacre (34BigThings srl) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/11) – 50% off
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Hypnospace Outlaw (No More Robots) – $19.35 (Usually $25.80, ends 15/11) – 25% off
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
Infini (Nakana.io) – $12.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 29/11) – 33% off
Infliction: Extended Cut (Blowfish Studios) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 29/11) – 40% off
Inside Grass: A little adventure (PrimeBit Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 13/11) – 30% off
JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 17/11) – 80% off
Jenny LeClue – Detectivu (Mografi) – $4.51 (Usually $31.65, ends 15/11) – 86% off
Jisei: The First Case HD (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Just Ignore Them (Ratalaika Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 40% off
KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 24/11) – 25% off
Kakurasu World (Hook Games) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 13/11) – 66% off
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 25/11) – 75% off
Kissed by the Baddest Bidder (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 23/11) – 30% off
Knightin’+ (Ratalaika Games) – $6.29 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Legend of the Skyfish (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Legendary Fishing (Ubisoft) – $12.48 (Usually $49.95, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 01/12) – 50% off
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
Lost Sea (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 60% off
Lumo (Thalamus Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 90% off
METAGAL (Ratalaika Games) – $4.54 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Magic Nations (PrimeBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle (Ubisoft) – $22.18 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 63% off
Mars Horizon (The Irregular Corporation) – $26.05 (Usually $28.95, ends 24/11) – 10% off
Mars or Die! (34BigThings) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
Mask of Mists (Sometimes You) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Mastercube (Warlock Arts Yaz) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $2.98 (Usually $9.05, ends 23/11) – 67% off
Mekabolt (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Milo’s Quest (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $2.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/11) – 65% off
Mochi Mochi Boy (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Monopoly for Nintendo Switch (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Monster Bugs Eat People (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/11) – 70% off
Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/11) – 20% off
Moto Rush GT (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 93% off
MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/11) – 75% off
MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 30% off
Moving Out (Team17) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/11) – 40% off
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Mugsters (Team17) – $1.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $4.19 (Usually $8.39, ends 25/11) – 50% off
My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 30% off
My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/11) – 60% off
My Time at Portia (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Need a packet? (Sometimes You) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Neon Junctions (Ratalaika Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Never Breakup (indienova) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Never Give Up (Armor Games Inc.) – $2.99 (Usually $20.10, ends 16/11) – 85% off
Neverlast (SABEC) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 80% off
Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Nickelodeon Kart Racers (GameMill) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Nicole (Ratalaika Games) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Nirvana Pilot Yume (RedDeerGames) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/12) – 60% off
No More Heroes (Marvelous Europe) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 10% off
No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle (Marvelous Europe) – $26.95 (Usually $29.95, ends 15/11) – 10% off
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Noir Chronicles: City of Crime (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/11) – 90% off
Norman’s Great Illusion (Sometimes You) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
One Night Stand (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/12) – 67% off
Ord. (Ratalaika Games ) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 22/11) – 20% off
Otto (34BigThings) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/11) – 50% off
Our Two Bedroom Story (Voltage) – $25.16 (Usually $35.95, ends 23/11) – 30% off
Outbreak (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.11 (Usually $21.31, ends 25/11) – 15% off
Overcooked! 2 (Team17) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 16/11) – 50% off
Overcooked: Special Edition (Team17) – $6.50 (Usually $26.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
PLANET ALPHA (Team17) – $2.70 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/11) – 90% off
Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Pantsu Hunter: Back to the 90s (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Paradox Soul (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Parallel (34BigThings) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/11) – 70% off
Paratopic (Baltoro Games) – $5.75 (Usually $8.25, ends 22/11) – 30% off
Perfect Traffic Simulator (Prison Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/11) – 80% off
Perils of Baking (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 60% off
Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 80% off
Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Pet Shop Snacks (Cool Small Games) – $1.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 15/11) – 83% off
Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/11) – 65% off
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Pity Pit (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 20% off
Pixel Gladiator (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/11) – 86% off
Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 75% off
Polyroll (HOF Studios LLC) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 16/11) – 89% off
Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 40% off
Power Racing Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 04/12) – 70% off
Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 20% off
Pure Pool (Ripstone Publishing) – $16.79 (Usually $20.99, ends 16/11) – 20% off
Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Queen’s Quest 2: Stories of Forgotten Past (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/11) – 90% off
Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/11) – 89% off
RISK: The Game of Global Domination (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 60% off
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) – $1.54 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/11) – 93% off
Radio Squid (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Raging Justice (Team 17) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Rally Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/11) – 70% off
Random Heroes: Gold Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Rapala Fishing Pro Series (Game Mill) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Ubisoft) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Real Drift Racing (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 06/12) – 80% off
Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Reed 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Reed Remastered (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $27.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 18/11) – 30% off
Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 60% off
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/11) – 40% off
Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/11) – 70% off
Rock ‘N Racing Off Road DX (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/11) – 70% off
Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Roombo: First Blood (Samurai Punk) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/11) – 60% off
Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 15/11) – 74% off
Rush Rover (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/11) – 30% off
SUPER TRENCH ATTACK (Pixel Heart) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/12) – 50% off
Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
Sagebrush (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.84 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Salad Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 06/12) – 40% off
Satazius NEXT (Pixel Heart) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/12) – 50% off
Screencheat: Unplugged (Samurai Punk) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 30/11) – 80% off
Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Shadow Fight 2 (Nekki) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 33% off
She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/11) – 70% off
Sheltered (Team17) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Shmup Collection (Pixel Heart) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 50% off
Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
Siegecraft Commander (Blowfish Studios) – $3.74 (Usually $24.99, ends 17/11) – 85% off
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 90% off
Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/12) – 67% off
Slither Loop (Hook Games) – $1.57 (Usually $4.50, ends 20/11) – 65% off
Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Snake vs Snake (Casual Games) – $5.39 (Usually $5.99, ends 15/11) – 10% off
Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $51.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/11) – 15% off
Solitaire Deluxe Bundle – 3 in 1 (Baltoro Games) – $1.45 (Usually $22.49, ends 15/11) – 94% off
Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 05/12) – 81% off
Solitaire Klondike Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
Solitaire Spider Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 22/11) – 66% off
Soul Searching (Nakana.io) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/11) – 60% off
South Park™: The Fractured But Whole™ (Ubisoft) – $22.48 (Usually $89.95, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Spacejacked (Ratalaika Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Spartan (Sinister Cyclops) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/12) – 70% off
Sports Party (Ubisoft) – $9.99 (Usually $49.95, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Squeakers (Marcin Skierski ) – $2.62 (Usually $3.75, ends 20/11) – 30% off
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Punishments – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 23/11) – 30% off
Star-Crossed Myth – The Department of Wishes – (Voltage) – $28.66 (Usually $40.95, ends 23/11) – 30% off
Starman (Nada Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/11) – 88% off
Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Steam Tactics (Sometimes You) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/11) – 30% off
Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Strawberry Vinegar (Ratalaika Games) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Street Basketball (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 06/12) – 83% off
Street Outlaws: The List (MadCow, LLC) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 17/11) – 75% off
Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 26/11) – 70% off
Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/11) – 20% off
Sudoku Relax 5 Full Bloom (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 28/11) – 25% off
Sudoku Universe (FengHuoLianCheng (Beijing) Science & Technology Co., Ltd.) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/11) – 50% off
Suguru Nature (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/12) – 90% off
Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.68 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 86% off
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 83% off
Super Battle Cards (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 06/12) – 83% off
Super Destronaut: Land Wars (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Super Inefficient Golf (34BigThings) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 17/11) – 50% off
Super Jumpy Ball (Casual Games FK AB) – $7.11 (Usually $7.90, ends 15/11) – 10% off
Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/11) – 20% off
Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $1.59 (Usually $7.95, ends 26/11) – 80% off
Super Wiloo Demake (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $5.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 35% off
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 79% off
Swaps and Traps (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/11) – 89% off
Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.36 (Usually $11.25, ends 29/11) – 79% off
Syrup and The Ultimate Sweet (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
TORIDAMA: Brave Challenge (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 28/11) – 25% off
Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/11) – 67% off
Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $7.34 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/11) – 30% off
Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
Tanks Meet Zombies (TitanForgedGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Tardy (Drageus Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/11) – 85% off
Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/12) – 79% off
The Demon Crystal (Regista) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
The Escapists 2 (Team17) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
The Escapists: Complete Edition (Team17) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 16/11) – 80% off
The House of Da Vinci 2 (Blue Brain Games) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 25% off
The Journey Down: Chapter One (BlitWorks) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/11) – 80% off
The Language Of Love (Ratalaika Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 20% off
The Lost Light of Sisu (Solvarg) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 90% off
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $13.50 (Usually $67.50, ends 05/12) – 80% off
The Room (Team17) – $2.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 16/11) – 75% off
The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Thunder Paw (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Thy Sword (Ratalaika Games) – $11.19 (Usually $15.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 18/11) – 50% off
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 02/12) – 79% off
Toki (Microids) – $4.43 (Usually $22.35, ends 18/11) – 80% off
Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/11) – 79% off
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $1.57 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/11) – 93% off
Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
Tower Inferno (Digital Game Group) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 15/11) – 60% off
Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 04/12) – 80% off
Tower of Babel – no mercy (DNA Studios) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/11) – 80% off
Trancelation (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/11) – 90% off
Trials® Rising (Ubisoft) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 50% off
Trivial Pursuit Live! (Ubisoft) – $11.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 60% off
Truck Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/11) – 25% off
UNO (Ubisoft) – $5.72 (Usually $14.30, ends 16/11) – 60% off
UORiS DX (Regista) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 13/11) – 50% off
Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 33% off
Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/11) – 70% off
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Ultra Hat Dimension (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 26/11) – 60% off
Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/11) – 50% off
Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 03/12) – 60% off
Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/11) – 70% off
Valiant Hearts: The Great War® (Ubisoft) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 16/11) – 70% off
Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York (Draw Distance) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/11) – 50% off
Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
WHIP! WHIP! (Alpha-Unit) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/11) – 50% off
Waking Violet (MixedBag) – $0.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 18/11) – 90% off
Wallachia: Reign of Dracula (No Gravity Games) – $17.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 28/11) – 20% off
Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
War Tech Fighters (Blowfish Studios) – $11.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 17/11) – 55% off
Water Balloon Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 80% off
Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/11) – 80% off
Wenjia (indienova) – $7.35 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/11) – 30% off
Wheels of Aurelia (MixedBag) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 18/11) – 90% off
Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
Wide Ocean Big Jacket (Tender Claws) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 13/11) – 60% off
Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 40% off
Wolflame (Pixel Heart) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/12) – 50% off
World Of Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/12) – 40% off
Worms W.M.D (Team17) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 04/12) – 80% off
YesterMorrow (Blowfish Studios) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/11) – 25% off
Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $7.35 (Usually $22.35, ends 18/11) – 67% off
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/11) – 80% off
Yoku’s Island Express (Team17) – $6.75 (Usually $27.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Yooka-Laylee (Team17) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 16/11) – 75% off
Zero Zero Zero Zero (Ratalaika Games) – $5.59 (Usually $7.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off

  Laharl1313
    November 13, 2020 at 10:45 am

    Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness is not too bad of a Doctor Kawashima knock-off.
    We will see how much longevity it has though.

    I’d like to grab Kingdom Hearts but often i dont play with sound on / very loud or on the tv these days.

