Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 44) Life Finds A Way
Rollercoasters, that’s been the story these past few weeks with eShop updates. One week we’ll get a great batch of games, the next – not so much. Guess which one this week is?
This week’s game worth a look at including Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (although it’s not so cheap right now), Chicken Police – Paint it RED! and TENS!.
There’s also a new Aussie made game from Tin Man Games – Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out. It looks interesting and it’s on sale for the rest of the week.
The games on this sale this week aren’t too exciting either, we took a stroll down the list and nothing that hasn’t already been on sale, or isn’t a big discount stood out. Perhaps something from last week will take your fancy.
✚ 8-Bit Farm (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $3.00 ($3.75 after 15/11)
✚ Arcade Archives Pettan Pyuu (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Café Enchanté (Aksys Games) – $75.00
✚ Chicken Police – Paint it RED! (HandyGames) – $30.00
✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $6.39 ($7.99 after 11/11)
✚ Crazy BMX World (Shinyuden ) – $4.50
✚ Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 06/11)
✚ Fantasy Tavern Sextet -Vol.1 New World Days- (qureate) – $9.90
✚ Gunslugs (Orange Pixel) – $11.99
✚ Iris and the Giant (Plug In Digital) – $22.50
✚ Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition (FRONTIER) – $84.99
✚ Lunch A Palooza (AlternativeSoftware ) – $22.50
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $10.49 ($14.99 after 16/11)
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.10 ($21.30 after 11/11)
✚ Roah (Jesper Erlandsen) – $34.99
✚ Seven Knights -Time Wanderer- (Netmarble Corporation) – $30.00
✚ Survival (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ TAURONOS (Restless Corp) – $9.00
✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $15.07 ($22.50 after 11/11)
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $13.50 ($67.50 after 05/12)
✚ What The Fork (Bit2Good ) – $22.50
✚ YesterMorrow (Blowfish Studios) – $20.25 ($27.00 after 18/11)
✚ #Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/12) – 50% off
✚ A Hole New World (Dolores Ent.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
✚ Adventure Llama (Orube Game Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $3.75, ends 15/11) – 20% off
✚ Air Conflicts: Secret Wars (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 80% off
✚ Area 86 (SimDevs) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/11) – 20% off
✚ Art Sqool (RedDeerGames) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL3: The Crystal Menhir (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 18/11) – 60% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ Bad Dream: Coma (Forever Entertainment) – $1.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Bad Dream: Fever (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Ball Attraction (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Bedtime Blues (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/11) – 90% off
✚ Biolab Wars (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Brotherhood United (Silesia Games) – $6.19 (Usually $12.45, ends 15/11) – 50% off
✚ Caveman Tales (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Cel Damage HD (Finish Line Games) – $2.99 (Usually $13.50, ends 19/11) – 78% off
✚ Chinese Parents (Coconut Island Games) – $12.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out (Tin Man Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/11) – 20% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ Clock Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
✚ Collapsed (OverGamez) – $17.60 (Usually $22.00, ends 18/11) – 20% off
✚ Cooking Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ DEEMO (Flyhigh Works) – $31.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Descenders (No More Robots ) – $33.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/11) – 10% off
✚ Deuces Wild – Video Poker (eSolutions Nordic) – $8.62 (Usually $11.50, ends 14/11) – 25% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Doodle Mafia: Crime City (JoyBits) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/11) – 65% off
✚ Dragon Lapis (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/11) – 10% off
✚ Dreamo (Pineapple Works) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/11) – 10% off
✚ Dungeons & Aliens (Kool2Play) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
✚ Endless Fables: Dark Moor (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/11) – 90% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ FAIRY TAIL (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $73.50 (Usually $105.00, ends 12/11) – 30% off
✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ Fishing Universe Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Forest Home (NextGen Reality) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Fred3ric (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!! (TAITO) – $64.49 (Usually $85.99, ends 23/11) – 25% off
✚ Garfield Kart Furious Racing (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 60% off
✚ Gas Station: Highway Services (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 05/12) – 50% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $17.93 (Usually $59.85, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ Ghost 1.0 (unepic fran) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 70% off
✚ Glaive: Brick Breaker (Blue Sunset Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Gnomes Garden 2 (8Floor Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
✚ Go All Out! (Forever Entertainment) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Goblin Sword (Gelato Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 25/11) – 60% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Grave Keeper (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Grizzland (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 60% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.05 (Usually $20.15, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Hair Mower 3D (Rising Win Tech.) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/11) – 50% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
✚ Jungle Z (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.62 (Usually $17.25, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Kingdom Two Crowns (Raw Fury) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 10/11) – 40% off
✚ Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game (flow) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 01/12) – 50% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ Lumo (Thalamus Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 18/11) – 90% off
✚ Mad Bullets (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Mars Horizon (The Irregular Corporation) – $26.05 (Usually $28.95, ends 24/11) – 10% off
✚ Masky (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Mastercube (Warlock Arts Yaz) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/11) – 80% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $2.98 (Usually $9.05, ends 23/11) – 67% off
✚ Merchants of Kaidan (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ MindSeize (First Press Games) – $28.79 (Usually $31.99, ends 09/11) – 10% off
✚ Monster Bugs Eat People (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 19/11) – 70% off
✚ Moorhuhn Remake (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/11) – 20% off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/11) – 75% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Must Dash Amigos (MINIBEAST) – $4.19 (Usually $8.39, ends 25/11) – 50% off
✚ My Brother Rabbit (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 18/11) – 60% off
✚ Myths of Orion: Light from the North (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Never Give Up (Armor Games Inc.) – $2.99 (Usually $20.10, ends 16/11) – 85% off
✚ Nice Slice (Kool2Play) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Nyan Cat: Lost in Space (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto (Microids) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/12) – 67% off
✚ Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles (Dead Drop Studios) – $18.10 (Usually $21.30, ends 11/11) – 15% off
✚ Pack Master (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Paper Train (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Perils of Baking (Eastasiasoft Limited) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 60% off
✚ Persian Nights: Sands of Wonders (Artifex Mundi) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Pixboy (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Poly Puzzle (Forever Entertainment) – $1.87 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 75% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/11) – 20% off
✚ Pure Pool (Ripstone Publishing) – $16.79 (Usually $20.99, ends 16/11) – 20% off
✚ Q-YO Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Quest of Dungeons (Upfall Studios) – $1.49 (Usually $13.50, ends 26/11) – 89% off
✚ Realpolitiks (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Red Siren: Space Defense (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Regalia: Of Men and Monarchs – Royal Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $27.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 18/11) – 30% off
✚ Retro Game Pack (Run-Down Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 60% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Robozarro (eastasiasoft) – $6.29 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/11) – 40% off
✚ Roll’d (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Rolling Sky (Rising Win Tech.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Rolling Sky 2 (Rising Win Tech.) – $8.77 (Usually $17.55, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 15/11) – 74% off
✚ Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code) (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 18/11) – 70% off
✚ SIMULACRA (Wales Interactive) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 19/11) – 30% off
✚ Safari Pinball (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/11) – 50% off
✚ Seeds of Resilience (Forever Entertainment) – $10.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Shadow Fight 2 (Nekki) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 16/11) – 33% off
✚ Shanky: The Vegan`s Nightmare (Artvision Games) – $4.82 (Usually $9.64, ends 07/11) – 50% off
✚ She Sees Red – Interactive Movie (Rhinotales) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/11) – 70% off
✚ Shut Eye (Forever Entertainment) – $1.56 (Usually $6.00, ends 02/12) – 74% off
✚ Sine Mora EX (HandyGames) – $12.25 (Usually $49.95, ends 12/11) – 75% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Sir Eatsalot (Behind The Stone) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 03/12) – 90% off
✚ Skull Rogue (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 06/12) – 67% off
✚ Sky Rogue (Fractal Phase) – $13.49 (Usually $26.99, ends 09/11) – 50% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Sniper Elite 4 (RebellionInteract) – $51.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/11) – 15% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 05/12) – 81% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 4 Tales (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/12) – 70% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Startide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Subsurface Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 25/11) – 20% off
✚ Suicide Guy (ChubbyPixel) – $1.68 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/11) – 86% off
✚ Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply (ChubbyPixel) – $1.53 (Usually $9.00, ends 30/11) – 83% off
✚ Super Soccer Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/11) – 20% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Swallow Up (Rising Win Tech. CO., LTD) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 20/11) – 50% off
✚ TENS! (Kwalee) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/11) – 33% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Takotan (eastasiasoft) – $7.34 (Usually $10.49, ends 25/11) – 30% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 08/11) – 65% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain 2: The Lair (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Tales from the Dragon Mountain: The Strix (Ocean Media) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 50% off
✚ Tanks Meet Zombies (TitanForgedGames) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
✚ Tanky Tanks (EpiXR) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Teddy The Wanderer: Mountain Hike (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Teddy the Wanderer: Kayaking (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Tennis Open 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/11) – 40% off
✚ The Journey Down: Chapter One (BlitWorks) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/11) – 80% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ The Man With The Ivory Cane (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $13.50 (Usually $67.50, ends 05/12) – 80% off
✚ The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition (CINIC Games) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/11) – 90% off
✚ Thief Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $2.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 18/11) – 50% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 02/12) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 02/12) – 79% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $4.43 (Usually $22.35, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Towaga: Among Shadows (Forever Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 50% off
✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ Ultimate Fishing Simulator (Forever Entertainment) – $20.10 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/12) – 33% off
✚ Ultimate Racing 2D (Applimazing) – $4.48 (Usually $14.95, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Unitied (Peter Hijma) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 26/11) – 60% off
✚ Urban Trial Tricky (Tate Multimedia) – $9.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 03/12) – 60% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Wanderlust Travel Stories (Forever Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/12) – 90% off
✚ Water Balloon Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/11) – 80% off
✚ Way of the Passive Fist (Household Games) – $3.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/11) – 80% off
✚ Where Angels Cry (Ocean Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/11) – 70% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 25/11) – 40% off
✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 04/12) – 80% off
✚ YesterMorrow (Blowfish Studios) – $20.25 (Usually $27.00, ends 18/11) – 25% off
✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $7.35 (Usually $22.35, ends 18/11) – 67% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/12) – 79% off
