Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 42) Gas, Brake, Honk
After a bit of a rush last week the foot has been taken off the accelerator and there’s just a couple of games probably worth a look at this week. Like usual there may be more, but with 30+ games a week they all kind of blend into a gelatinous blob for us so we need you to point out any we may have missed.
This week’s new releases of note: GONNER2, Double Pug Switch, Supraland, Torchlight III and Transformers: Battlegrounds (which hasn’t populated our links yet).
On the discount side of things Nintendo has 33% off three Mario titles, they could have made it 35% to be cool – but no – bunch of squares. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Party are those games. Super Punch Patrol already has 10% off, it’s worth it without the discount if that’s your thing. Look other than that 🤷♂️.
✚ A Frog Game (EntwicklerX) – $1.50
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $59.95
✚ Blackjack Hands (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
✚ Bullet Beat (TERNOX) – $7.50
✚ Construction Simulator 3 – Console Edition (astragon) – $30.00
✚ Death Ray Manta SE (Thalamus Digital) – $20.00
✚ Double Pug Switch (Apriori Digital) – $11.70
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.20 ($9.00 after 28/10)
✚ GONNER2 (Raw Fury) – $17.55 ($19.50 after 05/11)
✚ Horace (505 Games) – $22.50
✚ HyperBrawl Tournament (Milky Tea) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 25/10)
✚ LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $29.69 ($32.99 after 31/10)
✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $2.09 ($2.99 after 09/11)
✚ Outbreak: Epidemic (Dead Drop Studios) – $24.58
✚ Outpost Delta (Hidden Achievement) – $30.99
✚ Restless Hero (Restless Corp) – $8.85
✚ Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure (7 Raven Studios) – $10.50
✚ ScourgeBringer (Plug In Digital) – $25.50
✚ Supraland (Humble Games) – $30.00
✚ THO Simulator (Aerosoft) – $7.50
✚ The Red Lantern (Timberline Studio) – $26.36 ($32.95 after 29/10)
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 31/10)
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $15.00 ($18.75 after 05/11)
✚ Torchlight III (Perfect World) – $60.00
The above list preliminary as thanks to Daylight Savings some games don’t appear until early morning Australian time. We’ll update it again Midday Friday.
✚ #KILLALLZOMBIES (Beatshapers) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 40% off
✚ 4×4 Dirt Track (BoomBit Games) – $16.20 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/11) – 10% off
✚ A Magical High School Girl (Sekai Games) – $2.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ A Normal Lost Phone (Plug In Digital) – $4.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ AFL Evolution 2 (Tru Blu Games) – $67.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/10) – 15% off
✚ ANIMUS (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ ANIMUS: Harbinger (TROOOZE) – $6.49 (Usually $12.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ Aery – Little Bird Adventure (EpiXR) – $5.69 (Usually $9.99, ends 12/11) – 43% off
✚ Alien Cruise (ORENDA) – $5.10 (Usually $16.05, ends 31/10) – 68% off
✚ Anarcute (Plug In Digital) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Another Lost Phone: Laura’s Story (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Atomicrops (Raw Fury) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/11) – 30% off
✚ Avenger Bird (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/10) – 45% off
✚ Away: Journey to the Unexpected (PLAYDIUS) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ BAFL – Brakes Are For Losers (Plug In Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Bad North (Raw Fury) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Blair Witch (Bloober Team) – $22.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Bombslinger (Plug In Digital) – $7.70 (Usually $18.00, ends 04/11) – 57% off
✚ Bulb Boy (Bulbware) – $2.60 (Usually $10.40, ends 05/11) – 75% off
✚ Bullet Battle: Evolution (TROOOZE) – $11.49 (Usually $22.99, ends 19/11) – 50% off
✚ Bury me, my Love (Plug in Digital) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ Cake Laboratory (GRIMTALIN) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Captain StarONE (Flyhigh Works) – $8.97 (Usually $17.95, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Caretaker (Playstige Interactive) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 40% off
✚ Children of Zodiarcs (Plug In Digital) – $20.24 (Usually $26.99, ends 04/11) – 25% off
✚ Chroma Squad (Plug In Digital) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ City Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/11) – 50% off
✚ Clouds & Sheep 2 (HandyGames) – $3.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/10) – 77% off
✚ Color Zen Kids (Cypronia) – $4.79 (Usually $5.99, ends 18/11) – 20% off
✚ Crawl (Powerhoof) – $6.66 (Usually $19.99, ends 03/11) – 67% off
✚ Creaks (Amanita Design) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 01/11) – 25% off
✚ Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Raw Fury) – $7.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 05/11) – 60% off
✚ Dead in Vinland – True Viking edition (Plug In Digital) – $27.99 (Usually $42.00, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Death Road to Canada (Ukiyo Publishing) – $9.97 (Usually $19.95, ends 03/11) – 50% off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Burning Strikers (toydea) – $6.09 (Usually $9.75, ends 05/11) – 38% off
✚ Doggie Ninja The Golden Mission (toydea) – $1.50 (Usually $9.75, ends 05/11) – 85% off
✚ DragoDino (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ DragonFangZ – The Rose & Dungeon of Time (Toydea) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Dream Gallery (Funalter Games) – $4.12 (Usually $8.25, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Drift Legends (Nikita Alexeevich) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/11) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Rushers (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition (Acram Sp. z o.o.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Elden: Path of the Forgotten (Another Indie Studio) – $16.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 05/11) – 35% off
✚ Farabel (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/11) – 90% off
✚ Fin and the Ancient Mystery (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $7.20 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ GONNER2 (Raw Fury) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/11) – 10% off
✚ Galaxy of Pen & Paper +1 Edition (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 04/11) – 20% off
✚ Gnome More War (Keybol Games) – $3.00 (Usually $3.75, ends 27/10) – 20% off
✚ Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny (orange) – $12.36 (Usually $15.46, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ Grood (Drageus Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/11) – 50% off
✚ Guess the Word (Ultimate Games) – $1.52 (Usually $1.95, ends 28/10) – 22% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 21/11) – 88% off
✚ Gym Hero – Idle Fitness Tycoon (Ultimate Games) – $1.56 (Usually $2.85, ends 28/10) – 45% off
✚ Hover (Plug In Digital) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 04/11) – 60% off
✚ HyperBrawl Tournament (Milky Tea) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/10) – 10% off
✚ I wanna fly (Ultimate Games) – $1.65 (Usually $3.00, ends 28/10) – 45% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Explosions Edition (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/11) – 75% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – JRPG Edition (Plug In Digital) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/11) – 75% off
✚ Indie Gems Bundle – Nonograms edition (Plug In Digital) – $19.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 04/11) – 20% off
✚ Isoland 2 – Ashes of Time (ORENDA) – $3.55 (Usually $5.11, ends 31/10) – 31% off
✚ Istanbul: Digital Edition (Acram) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Kawaii Deathu Desu (eastasiasoft) – $5.24 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/11) – 30% off
✚ Kill The Bad Guy (Plug In Digital) – $4.20 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/11) – 60% off
✚ Kingdom: New Lands (Raw Fury) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 03/11) – 80% off
✚ Knights of Pen & Paper 2 Deluxiest Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper +1 Deluxier Edition (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 60% off
✚ Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $16.87 (Usually $33.75, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $29.69 (Usually $32.99, ends 31/10) – 10% off
✚ Layers of Fear: Legacy (Bloober Team) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 80% off
✚ Lethis – Path of Progress (Plug In Digital) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 04/11) – 25% off
✚ Little Triangle (KONANDENKI) – $8.90 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 54% off
✚ Lonely Mountains: Downhill (Thunderful) – $22.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/11) – 25% off
✚ Lost Artifacts: Time Machine (8Floor Games) – $5.28 (Usually $13.20, ends 05/11) – 60% off
✚ Lost Phone Stories (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Lost in Harmony (Plug In Digital) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Machinarium (Amanita Design) – $8.79 (Usually $21.99, ends 01/11) – 60% off
✚ Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/11) – 33% off
✚ Mechstermination Force (Hörberg Productions) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 05/11) – 80% off
✚ Melbits World (Plug In Digital) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/11) – 20% off
✚ Momonga Pinball Adventures (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $9.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 (Milestone) – $35.99 (Usually $89.99, ends 05/11) – 60% off
✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $18.89 (Usually $26.99, ends 05/11) – 30% off
✚ MotoGP™20 () – $37.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ My Arctic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ My Exotic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ My Farm (Plug In Digital) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ My Girlfriend is a Mermaid!? (Sekai Games) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 26/10) – 90% off
✚ My Jurassic Farm 2018 (Plug In Digital ) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ My Little Dog Adventure (EpiXR) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/11) – 30% off
✚ Neon City Riders (Bromio) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 30% off
✚ NeuroVoider (Plug In Digital) – $8.99 (Usually $21.00, ends 04/11) – 57% off
✚ New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/11) – 33% off
✚ Night Call (Raw Fury) – $20.30 (Usually $29.00, ends 05/11) – 30% off
✚ Null Drifter (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Nullum (Silesia Games) – $2.09 (Usually $2.99, ends 09/11) – 30% off
✚ Observer (Bloober Team) – $13.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Old School Musical (Plug In Digital) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Old School RPG Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/11) – 40% off
✚ Out There: Ω The Alliance (Raw Fury) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Panda Hero (Markt und Technik) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/11) – 34% off
✚ Pankapu (Plug In Digital) – $4.49 (Usually $17.99, ends 04/11) – 75% off
✚ Pato Box (Bromio) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 70% off
✚ Pen and Paper Games Bundle (Plug In Digital) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/11) – 25% off
✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 40% off
✚ Piczle Cross Adventure (Plug In Digital) – $13.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/11) – 10% off
✚ Pixel Action Heroes (Cypronia) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/11) – 20% off
✚ Polandball: Can Into Space (AlienPixelStudios) – $3.37 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/10) – 25% off
✚ Poopdie – Chapter One (Bulbware) – $5.02 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 33% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Rad Rodgers Radical Edition (HandyGames) – $12.25 (Usually $49.95, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ Rain City (ORENDA Inc.) – $6.15 (Usually $10.48, ends 31/10) – 41% off
✚ Red Death (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Rollin’ Eggz (GRIMTALIN) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/11) – 50% off
✚ Rooms: The Adventure of Anne & George (ORENDA) – $8.20 (Usually $20.50, ends 31/10) – 60% off
✚ STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town (Marvelous Europe) – $63.95 (Usually $79.95, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ Sea Salt (YCJY Games AB) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 34% off
✚ Shape of the World (Plug In Digital) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Specter of Torment (Yacht Club Games) – $9.00 (Usually $13.00, ends 01/11) – 31% off
✚ Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (Yacht Club Games) – $40.59 (Usually $57.99, ends 01/11) – 30% off
✚ Silk (Huey Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/10) – 70% off
✚ Skelittle: A Giant Party! (Plug In Digital) – $9.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Solitaire Klondike Minimal (Hook Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 18/11) – 66% off
✚ SpellKeeper (Silesia Games) – $1.49 (Usually $8.90, ends 01/11) – 83% off
✚ Splasher (Plug In Digital) – $6.60 (Usually $22.00, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Starman (Nada Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 19/11) – 88% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.49 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 92% off
✚ Steredenn: Binary Stars (Plug In Digital) – $7.68 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/11) – 62% off
✚ SubaraCity (Flyhigh Works) – $4.47 (Usually $8.95, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Cane Magic ZERO (Intragames) – $27.82 (Usually $39.75, ends 05/11) – 30% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 04/11) – 90% off
✚ Super Mario Party (Nintendo) – $53.30 (Usually $79.95, ends 01/11) – 33% off
✚ Super Punch Patrol (Hörberg Productions) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/11) – 10% off
✚ Super Rocket Shootout (Plug In Digital) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $26.24 (Usually $67.50, ends 01/11) – 61% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $7.35 (Usually $22.35, ends 04/11) – 67% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $2.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 04/11) – 95% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 11/11) – 60% off
✚ The Bunker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ The Last Campfire (Hello Games) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/10) – 20% off
✚ The Last Door – Complete Edition (Plug In Digital) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ The Next Penelope (Plug In Digital) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 04/11) – 75% off
✚ The Outer Worlds (Private Division) – $71.96 (Usually $89.95, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ The Red Lantern (Timberline Studio) – $26.36 (Usually $32.95, ends 29/10) – 20% off
✚ Theatre Tales (Ultimate Games) – $1.63 (Usually $2.10, ends 28/10) – 22% off
✚ Them Bombs! (Yellow Dot) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 20% off
✚ They Breathe (Bulbware) – $4.02 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/11) – 33% off
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 05/11) – 20% off
✚ Transcripted (Plug In Digital) – $2.23 (Usually $12.00, ends 04/11) – 81% off
✚ Truck Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $13.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 21/11) – 25% off
✚ Ubongo (USM) – $12.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 25/10) – 35% off
✚ Unepic (unepic fran) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/11) – 70% off
✚ Uurnog Uurnlimited (Raw Fury) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 05/11) – 80% off
✚ Valfaris & Slain Double Pack (Big Sugar) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 15/11) – 70% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 19/11) – 30% off
✚ WWE 2K Battlegrounds (Take-Two Interactive) – $52.46 (Usually $69.95, ends 28/10) – 25% off
✚ West of Dead (Raw Fury) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/11) – 30% off
✚ White Night (Plug In Digital) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 80% off
✚ World Tree Marché (Flyhigh Works) – $11.02 (Usually $22.05, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Wuppo: Definitive Edition (Knuist & Perzik) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 28/10) – 67% off
✚ Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/11) – 60% off
✚ Zombie Night Terror (Plug In Digital) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ fault – milestone one (Sekai Project) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/10) – 40% off
