Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 41) Space Party
Usually I’ll write in these stories “it’s kind of a slow week”. But this one creeped up and it’s turned into kind of a big week. We even delayed the article because not everything went live last night.
This week you’re looking at The Jackbox Party Pack 7, a double dose of Prinny, Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut, Space Crew, Crown Trick, Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! and even a Zoids game. Something for everyone? There’s of course 30 other games out, so if there’s a big one we missed or something you enjoy let people know about it.
If you’ve got any money left for sales there’s also some good stuff hidden away too. The Witcher 3 is a chunky 30% off, all of the BioShock games are 20% separately, same with Borderlands, Burnout Paradise Remastered is 30% off, Catherine: Full Body is 33% off, all of the Mega Man games are on sale, and PGA Tour 2K21 gets is the first discount as well.
My pick of the week is Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered for a massive 75% off.
So then, anything for you this week?
✚ 9 Monkeys of Shaolin (Koch Media) – $44.95
✚ Along the Edge (Nova-box) – $24.99
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Badland Publishing) – $30.00
✚ Arcade Archives SUPER COBRA (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (DANGEN Entertainment) – $25.20
✚ Bright Paw (Rogue Games) – $19.99
✚ Brunswick Pro Billiards (FarSight Studios) – $25.50
✚ Burst Shooter (Funalter Games) – $2.55
✚ Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $3.15 ($4.50 after 12/11)
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $30.00 ($37.50 after 28/10)
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! (Vertigo Gaming) – $25.20
✚ Crown Trick (Team17) – $29.95
✚ Dadish (Thomas K Young) – $13.65
✚ Dead Z Meat (isTom Games) – $15.00
✚ Death Race 2020 (Digital Game Group) – $9.00
✚ Dream (Winking) – $15.00
✚ Fight (Sabec) – $13.50
✚ Foregone (Big Blue Bubble) – $45.00
✚ G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout (Game Mill) – $59.99
✚ HARDCORE MECHA (Lightning Games) – $30.00
✚ Hunting Simulator 2 (Nacon) – $75.00
✚ Johnny Rocket (Restless Corp) – $6.30
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $60.00
✚ Petal Crash (GalaxyTrail) – $12.99
✚ Postal REDUX (MD GAMES) – $12.00 ($15.00 after 15/11)
✚ Prinny® 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood! (NIS America) – $30.00
✚ Prinny®: Can I Really Be the Hero? (NIS America) – $30.00
✚ Remothered: Broken Porcelain (Modus Games) – $69.95
✚ Ring of Pain (Humble Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 22/10)
✚ Road 3 Pack (Digital Game Group) – $9.00
✚ Rock ‘N Racing Bundle Grand Prix & Rally (EnjoyUp Games) – $30.00
✚ Röki (United Label) – $23.96 ($29.95 after 31/10)
✚ Seers Isle (Nova-box) – $24.99
✚ Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut (WayForward) – $12.60
✚ Space Crew (Curve Digital) – $24.00 ($30.00 after 22/10)
✚ TERROR SQUID (Try Apt) – $15.00
✚ Tennis World Tour 2 (Nacon) – $90.00
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 7 (Jackbox Games) – $40.00
✚ This is the Zodiac Speaking (Klabater) – $30.00
✚ Tin & Kuna (Numskull Games) – $37.50
✚ Tricky Spider (RRJ) – $8.00
✚ Two Parsecs From Earth (Ratalaika Games) – $12.00
✚ Vigil: The Longest Night (Another Indie Studio) – $32.99
✚ Zoids Wild Blast Unleashed (Outright Games) – $60.00
✚ ibb & obb (Sparpweed) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/10) – 0% off
✚ 36 Fragments of Midnight (Ratalaika Games) – $2.47 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 45% off
✚ 80 DAYS (inkle Ltd) – $3.65 (Usually $18.29, ends 19/10) – 80% off
✚ 99Vidas – Definitive Edition (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $13.99, ends 29/10) – 89% off
✚ A HERO AND A GARDEN (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 25% off
✚ ATOMIK: RunGunJumpGun (Gambitious) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 26/10) – 75% off
✚ Access Denied (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Adam’s Venture®: Origins (Soedesco) – $51.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 19/10) – 15% off
✚ Aggelos (PQube) – $8.40 (Usually $21.00, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Alchemic Dungeons DX (Flyhigh Works) – $7.17 (Usually $14.35, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Alder’s Blood (No Gravity Games) – $14.50 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/11) – 0% off
✚ Aldred Knight (QUByte Game Studio, LLC) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Alphaset by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Ankh Guardian – Treasure of the Demon’s Temple (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $4.95 (Usually $9.90, ends 12/11) – 51% off
✚ Aokana – Four Rhythms Across the Blue (PQube) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/10) – 15% off
✚ Ara Fell Enhanced Edition (DANGEN Entertainment) – $18.90 (Usually $27.00, ends 21/10) – 0% off
✚ Arcade Spirits (PQube) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/10) – 20% off
✚ Azure Reflections (Phoenixx) – $18.97 (Usually $37.95, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CENTRALFICTION Special Edition (PQube) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ BLAZBLUE CROSS TAG BATTLE (PQube) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/10) – 35% off
✚ BOMBFEST (Whitethorn Digital) – $2.77 (Usually $18.50, ends 11/11) – 85% off
✚ Bargain Hunter (GAMECHAP) – $12.04 (Usually $17.20, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Battery Jam (Halseo) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 10/11) – 80% off
✚ Battle Group 2 (Merge Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 25/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Battle Planet – Judgement Day (EuroVideo Medien) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/10) – 80% off
✚ Bee Simulator (Nacon) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/10) – 60% off
✚ Bibi & Tina at the horse farm (TREVA) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/10) – 25% off
✚ Bibi & Tina – Adventures with Horses (Markt und Technik) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/10) – 25% off
✚ Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 3 (TREVA) – $33.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/10) – 25% off
✚ BioShock 2 Remastered (2K) – $27.96 (Usually $34.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (2K) – $27.96 (Usually $34.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ BioShock Remastered (2K) – $27.96 (Usually $34.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ BioShock: The Collection (2K) – $71.96 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ Block-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Bloo Kid 2 (Headup Games) – $3.37 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 55% off
✚ Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ Blue Rider (Eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/11) – 70% off
✚ Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition (2K) – $39.96 (Usually $49.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ Borderlands: The Handsome Collection (2K) – $55.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ Box Align (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Brave Dungeon + Dark Witch’s Story:COMBAT (INSIDE SYSTEM) – $10.80 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/10) – 20% off
✚ Bridge Constructor Ultimate Edition (Headup Games) – $10.12 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/11) – 55% off
✚ Bug Fables: The Everlasting Sapling (DANGEN Entertainment) – $38.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 21/10) – 0% off
✚ Burnout™ Paradise Remastered (Electronic Arts) – $48.96 (Usually $69.95, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $6.24 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/11) – 75% off
✚ Carnival Games® (Take-Two Interactive) – $13.73 (Usually $54.95, ends 22/10) – 75% off
✚ Carto (Humble Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/10) – 10% off
✚ Castle of no Escape (TERNOX) – $3.15 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 30% off
✚ Cat Quest (PQube) – $2.32 (Usually $15.50, ends 29/10) – 85% off
✚ Cat Quest II (PQube) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 33% off
✚ Catherine: Full Body (SEGA) – $53.56 (Usually $79.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ Chameleon Run Deluxe Edition (Cinemax) – $1.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 11/11) – 80% off
✚ Chasm (Leadman Games) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 22/10) – 40% off
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ Collection of Mana (Square Enix) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! (Vertigo Gaming) – $2.16 (Usually $21.60, ends 28/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Creepy Tale (No Gravity Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/11) – 0% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Puzzle (7Levels) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/11) – 40% off
✚ Crypto by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Cyber Protocol (RedDeerGames sp. z o.o.) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 90.1% off
✚ Daggerhood (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ DayD: Through Time (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ Dead End Job (Headup GmbH) – $11.47 (Usually $25.50, ends 02/11) – 55% off
✚ Deep Space Rush (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Destruction (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Devious Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/11) – 45% off
✚ Devious Dungeon 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $7.19 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Dogurai (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Dragon Snakes (My Next Games) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Dynamite Fishing – World Games (HandyGames) – $3.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/10) – 76% off
✚ EXORDER (No Gravity Games) – $1.89 (Usually $18.99, ends 15/11) – 0% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Epic Word Search Collection 2 (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Evan’s Remains (Whitethorn Digital) – $7.43 (Usually $9.29, ends 27/10) – 20% off
✚ Even the Ocean (Ratalaika Games) – $17.24 (Usually $22.99, ends 02/11) – 25% off
✚ Event Horizon: Space Defense (Drageus Games) – $2.24 (Usually $10.50, ends 15/11) – 79% off
✚ Evergate (PQube) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/10) – 20% off
✚ FLATLAND Vol.1 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ FLIP OVER FROG (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/11) – 86% off
✚ FUN! FUN! Animal Park (Numskull Games) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ Fifty Words by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Fill-a-Pix: Phil’s Epic Adventure (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ FootGoal! Tiki Taka (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $5.10 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/11) – 32% off
✚ FullBlast (Ratalaika Games) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ GENSOU Skydrift (Phoenixx) – $26.40 (Usually $33.00, ends 02/11) – 20% off
✚ GRIP (Wired Productions) – $11.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Galacide (Puny Human) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 23/10) – 20% off
✚ GensokyoDefenders (Phoenixx) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Ghost Parade (Numskull Games) – $23.78 (Usually $69.95, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (Saber Interactive Incorporated) – $14.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 02/11) – 75% off
✚ Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Owltimate Edition (HandyGames) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/10) – 76% off
✚ Glass Masquerade Double Pack (Digerati) – $13.20 (Usually $33.00, ends 08/11) – 60% off
✚ GoNNER (Raw Fury) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 05/11) – 80% off
✚ Gone Home (Annapurna interactive) – $5.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ Goonya Fighter (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $33.75, ends 10/11) – 95.6% off
✚ Gravity Duck (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ HAUNTED: Halloween ’86 (Mega Cat Studios) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Hardcore Maze Cube (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $3.75, ends 29/10) – 61% off
✚ Hatsune Miku: Project DIVA Mega Mix (SEGA) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ Headliner: NoviNews (Unbound Creations) – $1.48 (Usually $19.99, ends 19/10) – 92.6% off
✚ Heroes Trials (Ratalaika) – $5.99 (Usually $9.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/11) – 90.1% off
✚ Hoggy2 (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Hyperlight Ultimate (CatfishBlues Games di Avigni Alessandro) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ I and Me (Ratalaika Games) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ INVERSUS Deluxe (Hypersect) – $3.59 (Usually $17.99, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ InkSplosion (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Iron Snout (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Myth Infinite Combate (PQube) – $44.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 29/10) – 25% off
✚ JEWEL WARS (TOMCREATE) – $5.39 (Usually $13.50, ends 12/11) – 61% off
✚ Jack N’ Jill DX (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Joggernauts (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Jump King (Ukiyo Publishing) – $13.06 (Usually $19.50, ends 27/10) – 33% off
✚ Just a Phrase by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ KIDS: FARM COLOURING (No Gravity Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/11) – 0% off
✚ Keen: One Girl Army (Phoenixx) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 02/11) – 70% off
✚ Kitty Powers’ Matchmaker: Deluxe Edition (Magic Notion) – $13.96 (Usually $21.49, ends 25/10) – 35% off
✚ Knight Squad (Chainsawesome) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 18/10) – 90.1% off
✚ L.A. Noire (Rockstar Games) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ League of Evil (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 02/11) – 75% off
✚ Link-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Tower Defense (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 25/10) – 0% off
✚ MX Nitro: Unleashed (Saber Interactive Incorporated) – $3.62 (Usually $14.50, ends 02/11) – 75% off
✚ Mable & The Wood (Graffiti Games) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ MazezaM – Puzzle Game (eSolutions Nordic) – $5.51 (Usually $7.35, ends 31/10) – 25% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.30 (Usually $22.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.29 (Usually $22.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $33.71 (Usually $44.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ Midnight Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Milkmaid of the Milky Way (Machineboy) – $3.60 (Usually $9.00, ends 18/10) – 60% off
✚ Mittelborg: City of Mages (UTC ASTERION) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (DANGEN Entertainment) – $16.80 (Usually $21.00, ends 21/10) – 0% off
✚ Monster Blast (EntwicklerX) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/10) – 0% off
✚ Monster Prom: XXL (Those Awesome Guys) – $14.39 (Usually $23.99, ends 25/10) – 40% off
✚ Mushroom Heroes (Dolores Ent.) – $4.00 (Usually $10.00, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ My Bewitching Perfume (OperaHouse) – $24.75 (Usually $33.00, ends 04/11) – 0% off
✚ My Big Sister (Ratalaika Games) – $5.39 (Usually $8.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ My Little Riding Champion (Nacon) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 27/10) – 60% off
✚ My Riding Stables – Life with Horses (TREVA) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/10) – 25% off
✚ NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 (Take-Two Interactive) – $11.98 (Usually $47.95, ends 22/10) – 75% off
✚ NBA 2K21 (2K) – $60.26 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/10) – 33% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 80% off
✚ Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (FDG Entertainment) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/11) – 33% off
✚ One More Dungeon (Ratalaika Games) – $6.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/11) – 45% off
✚ Outbuddies DX (Headup Games) – $12.15 (Usually $27.00, ends 02/11) – 55% off
✚ Overwatch: Legendary Edition (Blizzard Entertainment) – $34.97 (Usually $69.95, ends 25/10) – 0% off
✚ PGA TOUR 2K21 (Take-Two Interactive) – $84.95 (Usually $99.95, ends 22/10) – 15% off
✚ PIANISTA (Superb) – $29.99 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ Peasant Knight (Ratalaika Games) – $2.70 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Pew Paw (Drageus Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.49, ends 15/11) – 65% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Pic-a-Pix Pieces (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Piczle Colors (Rainy Frog) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX (RAINYFROG) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! (RAINYFROG) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Piczle Lines DX Bundle (Rainy Frog) – $11.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 62% off
✚ Pixel Art Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $8.55 (Usually $57.00, ends 08/11) – 85% off
✚ Plantera Deluxe (Ratalaika Games) – $4.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 45% off
✚ Pool Pro GOLD (No Gravity Games) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 0% off
✚ Postal REDUX (MD GAMES) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/11) – 20% off
✚ Prehistoric Dude (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 25% off
✚ President F.net (Flyhigh Works) – $4.57 (Usually $9.15, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Princess Closet (OperaHouse) – $31.02 (Usually $41.37, ends 04/11) – 0% off
✚ Puyo Puyo Champions (SEGA) – $5.98 (Usually $14.95, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ RIOT – Civil Unrest (Merge Games) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 25/10) – 75% off
✚ Raji: An Ancient Epic (Super.com) – $34.00 (Usually $37.95, ends 22/10) – 11% off
✚ Red Wings: Aces of the Sky (ALL IN! GAMES) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 25/10) – 50% off
✚ Return of the Obra Dinn (3909 LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 18/10) – 50% off
✚ Reverie: Sweet As Edition (Rainbite) – $7.59 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/10) – 62% off
✚ Ring of Pain (Humble Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/10) – 10% off
✚ Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder™ (SEGA) – $11.68 (Usually $24.99, ends 26/10) – 53% off
✚ Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break (Modus Games) – $32.49 (Usually $49.99, ends 21/10) – 35% off
✚ RogueCube (Ratalaika Games) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 25% off
✚ Rotating Brave (COSEN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Röki (United Label) – $23.96 (Usually $29.95, ends 31/10) – 20% off
✚ SEGA AGES Alex Kidd in Miracle World (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Out Run (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Shinobi (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (SEGA) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ SEGA AGES Virtua Racing (株式会社セガゲームス / SEGA Games Co., Ltd.) – $7.33 (Usually $10.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ SEGA® Mega Drive Classics™ (SEGA EUR) – $29.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ STARSHIP AVENGER Operation: Take Back Earth (TOMCREATE) – $2.90 (Usually $5.90, ends 12/11) – 50% off
✚ Save Koch (OverGamez) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Scheming Through The Zombie Apocalypse: The Beginning (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Serious Scramblers (Chinykian Games) – $2.06 (Usually $2.95, ends 27/10) – 30% off
✚ Shadow of Loot Box (RATALAIKA GAMES) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Shaq Fu: A Legend Reborn (Saber Interactive) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 75% off
✚ Shining Resonance Refrain (SEGA) – $19.47 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/10) – 57% off
✚ Shinobi Spirits S: Legend of Heroes (TOM CREATE CO.,LTD.) – $6.00 (Usually $11.10, ends 12/11) – 46% off
✚ Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (2K) – $44.97 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Skully (Modus Games) – $45.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 21/10) – 35% off
✚ Sky Ride (MUTAN) – $1.59 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/11) – 86% off
✚ Skybolt Zack (GMG Label) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Slayin 2 (FDG Entertainment) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ Solitaire TriPeaks Flowers (7Levels) – $6.03 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/11) – 33% off
✚ Solo: Islands of the Heart (Merge Games Ltd) – $7.48 (Usually $29.95, ends 25/10) – 75% off
✚ Songbird Symphony (PQube) – $15.07 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 33% off
✚ Sonic Forces™ (SEGA) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ Sonic Mania (SEGA) – $18.86 (Usually $26.95, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ Soulblight (My Next Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Space Crew (Curve Digital) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ Spheroids (Eclipse Games) – $1.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 02/11) – 85% off
✚ Spider Solitaire F (Flyhigh Works) – $4.47 (Usually $8.95, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Spy Chameleon (Unfinished Pixel) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure DELUXE (Reign Bros) – $2.24 (Usually $22.49, ends 28/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Sudoky (Hook Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 12/11) – 66% off
✚ Super Blackjack Battle 2 Turbo Edition – The Card Warriors (Headup Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Super Box Land Demake (Ratalaika Games S.L.) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan & Garry Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD (SEGA) – $29.96 (Usually $44.95, ends 26/10) – 33% off
✚ Super Sportmatchen (DANGEN Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 0% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 29/10) – 30% off
✚ Super Treasure Arena (HeadUp games) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Super Weekend Mode (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ SuperEpic: The Entertainment War (Numskull Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ TETRA’s Escape (Ratalaika Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ TRIALS of MANA (SQUARE ENIX) – $54.56 (Usually $77.95, ends 02/11) – 30% off
✚ TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 27/10) – 70% off
✚ Tachyon Project (Eclipse Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/11) – 85% off
✚ Tactical Mind (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 15/11) – 67% off
✚ Task Force Kampas (eastasiasoft) – $4.49 (Usually $8.99, ends 04/11) – 50% off
✚ Team Sonic Racing™ (SEGA EUR) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/10) – 30% off
✚ The Count Lucanor (Merge Games) – $4.49 (Usually $22.49, ends 25/10) – 80% off
✚ The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker (Wales Interactive) – $9.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 02/11) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $27.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 02/11) – 35% off
✚ The Keep (Cinemax) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 11/11) – 80% off
✚ The King’s Bird (Graffiti Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ The Legend of Dark Witch (IS Co., Ltd.) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 20% off
✚ The Rainsdowne Players (Stephen OGorman) – $1.53 (Usually $4.95, ends 29/10) – 0% off
✚ The Unicorn Princess (Nacon) – $21.00 (Usually $52.50, ends 27/10) – 60% off
✚ They Bleed Pixels (Spooky Squid Games Incorporated) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 20% off
✚ Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (CD PROJEKT) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/10) – 50% off
✚ Tic-Tac-Letters by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Tied Together (Headup Games) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/11) – 80% off
✚ Tilt Pack (Super.com) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 20% off
✚ Time Tenshi (Silver Cow Studio) – $13.29 (Usually $18.99, ends 25/10) – 30% off
✚ Toolboy (Art Games Studio) – $15.00 (Usually $18.75, ends 05/11) – 20% off
✚ Touchdown Pinball (SuperPowerUpGames) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/11) – 50% off
✚ Tower Of Time (Digerati) – $26.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 08/11) – 30% off
✚ Trüberbrook (Headup Games) – $20.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 02/11) – 55% off
✚ Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition (Ratalaika Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/11) – 50% off
✚ Two Point Hospital™ (SEGA) – $35.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 26/10) – 40% off
✚ UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] (PQube) – $39.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/10) – 35% off
✚ Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Merge Games Ltd.) – $8.99 (Usually $44.95, ends 25/10) – 80% off
✚ Unravel Two (Electronic Arts) – $9.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 25/10) – 75% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 22/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles (SEGA) – $10.78 (Usually $26.95, ends 26/10) – 60% off
✚ Valkyria Chronicles 4 (SEGA) – $23.98 (Usually $63.95, ends 26/10) – 63% off
✚ Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York (Draw Distance) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/10) – 10% off
✚ Vaporum (Merge Games) – $12.24 (Usually $34.99, ends 25/10) – 65% off
✚ Venture Kid (FDG Entertainment) – $1.49 (Usually $15.99, ends 12/11) – 0% off
✚ Vostok Inc. (Wired Productions) – $4.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 29/10) – 75% off
✚ WORLDEND SYNDROME (PQube) – $33.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 29/10) – 45% off
✚ WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship (Nacon) – $22.50 (Usually $75.00, ends 27/10) – 70% off
✚ WWE 2K18 (2K) – $23.08 (Usually $69.95, ends 22/10) – 67% off
✚ Warlock’s Tower (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ What Remains of Edith Finch (Annapurna Games, LLC) – $14.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Mesh (EntwicklerX GbR Thomas Claus und FrankMenzel) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 25/10) – 0% off
✚ Word Puzzles by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Search by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Sudoku by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Word Wheel by POWGI (Lightwood Games) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Wordsweeper by POWGI (Lightwood Consultancy Ltd) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ XCOM® 2 Collection (2K) – $71.96 (Usually $89.95, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ Zero Strain (eastasiasoft) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/11) – 30% off
✚ Zeroptian Invasion (Ratalaika Games) – $4.79 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/11) – 40% off
