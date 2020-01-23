950
Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 4) No Faith

by Daniel VuckovicJanuary 23, 2020

There are just a few highlights this week unless you tell us there’s more! 198X looks interesting and we’ll have our review soon, SEGA has a couple of new Ages titles, The Walking Dead just appeared out of nowhere, possibly the ground. There’s also a port of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath.

Sales wise you’re looking at the majority of the Jackbox games, try that out over the long weekend, your last chance at some Capcom stuff before it’s not on sale in three weeks again.

Anything for you for the long weekend?

198X (8-4) – $15.00
✚ Arcade Archives XX Mission (HAMSTER) – $10.50
Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $6.00
Classic Snake Adventures (Crazysoft) – $13.35
Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex (D-O) – $22.99
Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 ($28.99 after 4/2)
Escape From Chernobyl (Atypical Games) – $15.00
Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $60.00
FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $8.99
It’s Raining Fists and Metal (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) – $9.99
Jewel Wars (TOMCREATE) – $13.50
Just Glide (Cool Small Games) – $1.80
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 31/1)
Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $26.99
Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $45.00
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 12/2)
Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite (FIVE12 GAMES) – $15.00
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha / Bravo (NIS America) – $60.00
PuPaiPo Space Deluxe (BolHut) – $7.50
Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $40.99
SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $10.95
SEGA Ages Shinobi (SEGA) – $10.95
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 12/2)
Sleep Attack (Bad Seed) – $10.50
SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $21.90
SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition (tinyBuild Games) – $40.50
✚ Strike! Ten Pin Bowling – $TBC
The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (Skybound Games) – $22.95
The Walking Dead: Season Two (Skybound Games) – $22.95
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (HeroCraft) – $27.00
Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Ultimate Games) – $25.50

30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 15% off
Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $6.65 (Usually $19.00, ends 30/01) – 65% off
Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Entertainment S.L.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 85% off
Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/02) – 60% off
Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $13.50 (Usually $39.99, ends 05/02) – 66% off
Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 (Usually $28.99, ends 04/02) – 25% off
Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) – $41.24 (Usually $54.99, ends 31/01) – 25% off
Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/02) – 50% off
FutureGrind (Milkbag Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/01) – 85% off
Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/02) – 60% off
Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Hiragana Pixel Party (SPRINGLOADED) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/01) – 35% off
Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $3.06 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Ikaruga (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.25 (Usually $15.80, ends 04/02) – 79% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/02) – 75% off
Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 19/02) – 74% off
Knights and Bikes (Double Fine) – $29.70 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 10% off
Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 80% off
Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 85% off
Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 80% off
Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 50% off
Neverlast (SABEC) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/02) – 49% off
NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 30/01) – 60% off
Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 80% off
Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $32.40 (Usually $40.50, ends 03/02) – 20% off
Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $18.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/02) – 10% off
Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/02) – 40% off
Redout (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) – $7.26 (Usually $22.00, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Sacred Stones (CFK) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 10% off
Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
Skellboy (Fabraz) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/01) – 10% off
Space Lift Danger Panic! (SPRINGLOADED) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/01) – 75% off
Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Speaking Simulator () – $25.20 (Usually $28.00, ends 29/01) – 10% off
Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 30% off
Super Chariot (Microids) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/02) – 90% off
Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan & Garry Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/01) – 75% off
Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.97 (Usually $7.95, ends 20/02) – 50% off
Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 34% off
Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off
Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $3.71 (Usually $11.25, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $19.18 (Usually $47.95, ends 06/02) – 60% off
Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/02) – 70% off
Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/02) – 80% off
TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 06/02) – 50% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 06/02) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 40% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 06/02) – 35% off
The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $31.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 06/02) – 25% off
The Legend of Evil (SPRINGLOADED) – $7.11 (Usually $10.95, ends 30/01) – 35% off
The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/02) – 66% off
Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 19/02) – 79% off
ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $13.12 (Usually $26.25, ends 30/01) – 50% off
Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Ultra Hyperball (Springloaded) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 40% off
Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 19/02) – 80% off
Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off

99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 60% off
Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $8.91 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/02) – 34% off
Air Mail (N-Fusion) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/02) – 25% off
Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/01) – 50% off
Aqua TV (EM Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/01) – 50% off
Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $16.78 (Usually $41.97, ends 29/01) – 60% off
Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/02) – 75% off
ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $13.42 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 72% off
Battery Jam (Halseo) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 25/01) – 80% off
Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $9.95 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/01) – 56% off
Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/02) – 50% off
CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/02) – 80% off
Castle of no Escape 2 (QubicGames S.A.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/02) – 30% off
Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 67% off
Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 25% off
Demon Pit (Digerati) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off
Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 25% off
Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 25% off
Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $14.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 24/01) – 20% off
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 25/01) – 50% off
Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/02) – 25% off
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/01) – 40% off
Ellen (JanduSoft) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 02/02) – 80% off
Flashback (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/01) – 60% off
Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/02) – 80% off
Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
Fort Boyard (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 60% off
Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/02) – 50% off
Furwind (JanduSoft) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/02) – 30% off
GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.01 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/02) – 30% off
Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.95 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 67% off
Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/02) – 66% off
GUILT BATTLE ARENA (ForwardXP) – $10.46 (Usually $14.95, ends 29/01) – 30% off
Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 28/01) – 88% off
Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 80% off
Heroki (Picomy) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/01) – 80% off
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $39.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 27/01) – 33% off
Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/01) – 50% off
Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/01) – 10% off
ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 27/01) – 30% off
Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE LLC.) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off
Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/02) – 70% off
Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/02) – 30% off
Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off
Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 20% off
Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 90% off
Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 03/02) – 60% off
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $30.59 (Usually $33.99, ends 27/01) – 10% off
Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 16/02) – 50% off
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/01) – 40% off
Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off
Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 67% off
Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 10% off
Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 30/01) – 20% off
MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $4.52 (Usually $9.05, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/01) – 60% off
Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 66% off
Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off
Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/01) – 75% off
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Monument Builders Rushmore (Microids) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 72% off
MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $8.92 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 15% off
Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $12.37 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/01) – 25% off
Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/01) – 33% off
Nicky – The Home Alone Golf Ball (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off
Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
Odium to the Core (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 40% off
One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/01) – 75% off
Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 40% off
oOo: Ascension (EM Studios) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/01) – 30% off
Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 30% off
Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 20% off
Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/01) – 50% off
Planetary Defense Force (Blue Sunset Games) – $5.24 (Usually $6.99, ends 24/01) – 25% off
Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/02) – 20% off
Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/01) – 66% off
Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off
Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $12.47 (Usually $24.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $12.38 (Usually $30.95, ends 27/01) – 60% off
Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $14.25 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/01) – 90% off
Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 50% off
Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/02) – 60% off
Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/01) – 40% off
Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off
Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off
Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 08/02) – 30% off
Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $22.39 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/01) – 20% off
Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.41 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/01) – 58% off
SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.95 (Usually $89.98, ends 25/01) – 33% off
Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Super Life of Pixel (WhiteMoon Dreams) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 90% off
Syberia (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 75% off
Syberia 2 (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 75% off
Syberia 3 (Microids) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/01) – 75% off
Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (Gregarious Games LLC) – $6.62 (Usually $13.24, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/01) – 50% off
The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 66% off
Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
Toki (Microids) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 80% off
Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $1.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 85% off
Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/01) – 30% off
Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off
Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 35% off
Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $4.27 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 81% off
V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/02) – 30% off
Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $19.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 13% off
Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 70% off
Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/02) – 20% off
Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/01) – 50% off
X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $11.60 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/01) – 60% off
Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 67% off
Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 60% off
Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/01) – 35% off

