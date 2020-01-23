Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 4) No Faith
There are just a few highlights this week unless you tell us there’s more! 198X looks interesting and we’ll have our review soon, SEGA has a couple of new Ages titles, The Walking Dead just appeared out of nowhere, possibly the ground. There’s also a port of Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath.
Sales wise you’re looking at the majority of the Jackbox games, try that out over the long weekend, your last chance at some Capcom stuff before it’s not on sale in three weeks again.
Anything for you for the long weekend?

✚ 198X (8-4) – $15.00
✚ Arcade Archives XX Mission (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Caveman Chuck (PrimeBit Games) – $6.00
✚ Classic Snake Adventures (Crazysoft) – $13.35
✚ Dual Brain Vol.2: Reflex (D-O) – $22.99
✚ Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 ($28.99 after 4/2)
✚ Escape From Chernobyl (Atypical Games) – $15.00
✚ Football, Tactics & Glory (Toplitz Productions) – $60.00
✚ FoxyLand 2 (Ratalaika Games) – $8.99
✚ It’s Raining Fists and Metal (Corvostudio di Amadei Marco) – $9.99
✚ Jewel Wars (TOMCREATE) – $13.50
✚ Just Glide (Cool Small Games) – $1.80
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 31/1)
✚ Mosaic (Raw Fury) – $26.99
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $45.00
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 12/2)
✚ Orn: The Tiny Forest Sprite (FIVE12 GAMES) – $15.00
✚ Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha / Bravo (NIS America) – $60.00
✚ PuPaiPo Space Deluxe (BolHut) – $7.50
✚ Refreshing Sideways Puzzle Ghost Hammer (Caerux) – $40.99
✚ SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone (SEGA) – $10.95
✚ SEGA Ages Shinobi (SEGA) – $10.95
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 ($15.00 after 12/2)
✚ Sleep Attack (Bad Seed) – $10.50
✚ SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) – $21.90
✚ SpeedRunners: Deluxe Edition (tinyBuild Games) – $40.50
✚ Strike! Ten Pin Bowling – $TBC
✚ The Walking Dead: A New Frontier (Skybound Games) – $22.95
✚ The Walking Dead: Season Two (Skybound Games) – $22.95
✚ Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (HeroCraft) – $27.00
✚ Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest (Ultimate Games) – $25.50
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 1 (Teyon) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ 30-in-1 Game Collection: Volume 2 (Digital Bards) – $9.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ 7th Sector (Sometimes You) – $25.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 15% off
✚ Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $6.65 (Usually $19.00, ends 30/01) – 65% off
✚ Balthazar’s Dream (Dolores Entertainment S.L.) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/02) – 85% off
✚ Blade Strangers (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Bot Vice (DYA GAMES) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Bubsy: Paws on Fire! (Tommo Inc.) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 13/02) – 60% off
✚ Cave Story+ (Nicalis) – $13.50 (Usually $39.99, ends 05/02) – 66% off
✚ Chameleon (Tommo Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Code of Princess EX (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Crystal Crisis (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Dark Veer (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Diggerman (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Ember (N-Fusion) – $21.74 (Usually $28.99, ends 04/02) – 25% off
✚ Estiman (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $9.00, ends 23/02) – 75% off
✚ Final Light, The Prison (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Fly O’Clock (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) – $41.24 (Usually $54.99, ends 31/01) – 25% off
✚ Frederic 2: Evil Strikes Back (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Frederic: Resurrection of Music (Forever Entertainment) – $1.88 (Usually $8.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 23/02) – 50% off
✚ FutureGrind (Milkbag Games) – $2.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 29/01) – 85% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited 2 (Microids) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ Goetia (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Grab Lab (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Gunpowder on The Teeth: Arcade (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Hiragana Pixel Party (SPRINGLOADED) – $7.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/01) – 35% off
✚ Hollow (Forever Entertainment) – $2.90 (Usually $29.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Hyperide (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Hyperide: Vector Raid (Arts Alliance) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ IHUGU (Forever Entertainment) – $3.06 (Usually $6.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Ikaruga (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Express Raider (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade Joe and Mac Caveman Ninja (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Bad Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Barrel (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Heavy Burger (FTE Games) – $3.25 (Usually $15.80, ends 04/02) – 79% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Joe and Mac Returns (Flying Tiger ) – $3.18 (Usually $12.73, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Nitro Ball (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Shoot Out (FTE Games) – $3.14 (Usually $12.57, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Super Burger Time (FTE Games) – $3.24 (Usually $12.99, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Two Crude Dudes (FTE Games) – $3.12 (Usually $12.50, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Johnny Turbo’s Arcade: Wizard Fire (FTE Games) – $3.30 (Usually $13.20, ends 04/02) – 75% off
✚ Kid Tripp (Four Horses) – $1.31 (Usually $5.20, ends 19/02) – 74% off
✚ Knights and Bikes (Double Fine) – $29.70 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 10% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 23/02) – 80% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 85% off
✚ Millie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Monkey Business (Sabec) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ Monkey King: Master of the Clouds (UFO Interactive) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Moto Racer 4 (Anuman Interactive) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 80% off
✚ Mr Blaster (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 50% off
✚ Neverlast (SABEC) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ NO THING (Forever Entertainment) – $1.52 (Usually $2.99, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ NoReload Heroes (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Nuclien (SPRINGLOADED) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 30/01) – 60% off
✚ Omen Exitio: Plague (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ OmoTomO (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
✚ Paper Wars: Cannon Fodder Devastated (Draw Distance) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 80% off
✚ Phantaruk (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ PixARK (Snail Games USA) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ PRINCESS MAKER -FAERY TALES COME TRUE- (CFK) – $32.40 (Usually $40.50, ends 03/02) – 20% off
✚ Princess Maker Go!Go! Princess (CFK) – $18.90 (Usually $21.00, ends 03/02) – 10% off
✚ Qbik (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Raiden V: Director’s Cut (Tommo Inc.) – $27.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/02) – 40% off
✚ Redout (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ RemiLore (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Risky Rescue (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ RIVE: Ultimate Edition (Two Tribes) – $7.26 (Usually $22.00, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Sacred Stones (CFK) – $12.15 (Usually $13.50, ends 03/02) – 10% off
✚ Sinless (Forever Entertainment) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 10% off
✚ Skellboy (Fabraz) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/01) – 10% off
✚ Space Lift Danger Panic! (SPRINGLOADED) – $1.72 (Usually $6.90, ends 30/01) – 75% off
✚ Sparkle 2 EVO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle 3 Genesis (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Sparkle ZERO (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Speaking Simulator () – $25.20 (Usually $28.00, ends 29/01) – 10% off
✚ Star Story: The Horizon Escape (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ Strikey Sisters (DYA GAMES) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/02) – 30% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 06/02) – 90% off
✚ Super Daryl Deluxe (Dan & Garry Games) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 28/01) – 75% off
✚ Super Star Path (DYA GAMES) – $3.97 (Usually $7.95, ends 20/02) – 50% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 34% off
✚ Surfingers (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 21/02) – 60% off
✚ Swap This! (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 23/02) – 70% off
✚ Swords & Soldiers (Two Tribes Publishing) – $3.71 (Usually $11.25, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $19.18 (Usually $47.95, ends 06/02) – 60% off
✚ Tallowmere (Teyon) – $3.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 06/02) – 70% off
✚ Tap Skaters (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Teddy Gangs (Sabec) – $2.70 (Usually $13.50, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ TERRORHYTHM (TRRT) (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $3.15 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Nicalis) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ The Childs Sight (Forever Entertainment S.A.) – $1.46 (Usually $6.99, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ The End Is Nigh (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/02) – 33% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 2 (Jackbox Games) – $15.75 (Usually $31.50, ends 06/02) – 50% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Jackbox Games) – $21.04 (Usually $32.37, ends 06/02) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Jackbox Games) – $19.80 (Usually $33.00, ends 06/02) – 40% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 5 (Jackbox Games) – $25.35 (Usually $39.00, ends 06/02) – 35% off
✚ The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (Jackbox Games) – $31.50 (Usually $42.00, ends 06/02) – 25% off
✚ The Legend of Evil (SPRINGLOADED) – $7.11 (Usually $10.95, ends 30/01) – 35% off
✚ The Mahjong Huntress (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ Timberman VS (Forever Entertainment) – $1.53 (Usually $3.00, ends 19/02) – 49% off
✚ Tiny Barbarian DX (Nicalis) – $15.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/02) – 66% off
✚ Tiny Hands Adventure (Blue Sunset Games) – $2.41 (Usually $11.49, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! (HumaNature Studios) – $13.12 (Usually $26.25, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Toki Tori (Two Tribes Publishing) – $2.47 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Toki Tori 2+: Nintendo Switch Edition (Two Tribes Publishing) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 20/02) – 67% off
✚ Tower Of Babel (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.86 (Usually $9.30, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Ultra Hyperball (Springloaded) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 40% off
✚ Umihara Kawase Fresh! (Nicalis, Inc.) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Violett (Forever Entertainment) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 19/02) – 90% off
✚ VVVVVV (Nicalis) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 50% off
✚ Xtreme Club Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.97 (Usually $14.85, ends 19/02) – 80% off
✚ Zombillie (Forever Entertainment) – $1.57 (Usually $7.50, ends 19/02) – 79% off
✚ 99Moves (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
✚ Aborigenus (Drageus Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 60% off
✚ Abyss (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 67% off
✚ Adrenaline Rush – Miami Drive (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $8.91 (Usually $13.50, ends 14/02) – 34% off
✚ Air Mail (N-Fusion) – $10.12 (Usually $13.50, ends 04/02) – 25% off
✚ Airfield Mania (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Aqua TV (EM Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/01) – 50% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL 2 (Microids) – $16.78 (Usually $41.97, ends 29/01) – 60% off
✚ Atomic Heist (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 09/02) – 75% off
✚ ATV Drift & Tricks (Microids) – $13.42 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 72% off
✚ Battery Jam (Halseo) – $3.75 (Usually $18.75, ends 25/01) – 80% off
✚ Binaries (Ant Workshop) – $1.69 (Usually $16.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
✚ Black Paradox (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $9.95 (Usually $22.95, ends 28/01) – 56% off
✚ Bubble Cats Rescue (Baltoro Media Group Sp.z o.o. Sp.K.) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ CAPCOM BEAT ‘EM UP BUNDLE (Capcom) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Car Mechanic Simulator (ECC GAMES) – $4.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/02) – 80% off
✚ Castle of no Escape 2 (QubicGames S.A.) – $5.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Cooking Tycoons – 3 in 1 Bundle (Baltoro Games) – $13.65 (Usually $19.50, ends 08/02) – 30% off
✚ Croc’s World (Sprakelsoft) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
✚ Croc’s World Run (Sprakelsoft) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 67% off
✚ Demolition Crew (xirBX) – $2.25 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 25% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off
✚ Devil May Cry (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 25% off
✚ Devil May Cry 2 (CAPCOM CO., LTD.) – $22.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 25% off
✚ Doom & Destiny (Heartbit) – $14.39 (Usually $17.99, ends 24/01) – 20% off
✚ DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $44.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 25/01) – 50% off
✚ Dragon Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $5.62 (Usually $7.50, ends 05/02) – 25% off
✚ Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/01) – 40% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $7.20 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
✚ Escape Doodland (Qubic Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 02/02) – 80% off
✚ Flashback (Microids) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/01) – 60% off
✚ Flowlines VS (Baltoro Games) – $1.39 (Usually $6.99, ends 09/02) – 80% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 40% off
✚ Fort Boyard (Microids) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 60% off
✚ Freecell Solitaire Deluxe (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/02) – 50% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $9.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 05/02) – 30% off
✚ GEM CRASH (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.01 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
✚ Glass Masquerade (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 15/02) – 30% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.95 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 67% off
✚ Green Game: TimeSwapper (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 05/02) – 66% off
✚ GUILT BATTLE ARENA (ForwardXP) – $10.46 (Usually $14.95, ends 29/01) – 30% off
✚ Gunman Clive HD Collection (Hörberg Productions) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Gurgamoth (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild, Incorporated) – $1.60 (Usually $13.35, ends 28/01) – 88% off
✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 02/02) – 80% off
✚ Heroki (Picomy) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 30/01) – 80% off
✚ Hexagroove: Tactical DJ (Ichigoichie AB) – $39.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 27/01) – 33% off
✚ Hook (Rainbow Train) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ HYPERCHARGE Unboxed (Digital Cybercherries) – $26.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 30/01) – 10% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $8.81 (Usually $12.59, ends 27/01) – 30% off
✚ Invasion of Alien X – Earth in Crisis (DOUBLE DRIVE LLC.) – $5.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 09/02) – 66% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword (Blowfish Studios) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 03/02) – 70% off
✚ Jewel Fever 2 (Sprakelsoft) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 16/02) – 30% off
✚ Jewel Rotation (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Job the Leprechaun (FrontView Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off
✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $18.00 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/01) – 20% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/01) – 90% off
✚ Jumping Joe & Friends (QbicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Jurassic Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Kentucky Robo Chicken (Solid9) – $1.50 (Usually $3.75, ends 03/02) – 60% off
✚ Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition (Annapurna Interactive) – $30.59 (Usually $33.99, ends 27/01) – 10% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $6.74 (Usually $13.49, ends 16/02) – 50% off
✚ LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds (Another Indie Studio) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 31/01) – 40% off
✚ Lost Castle (Another Indie Studio Limited) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 67% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $13.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/01) – 10% off
✚ Lyrica (COSEN) – $22.80 (Usually $28.50, ends 30/01) – 20% off
✚ MechaNika (Mango Protocol) – $4.52 (Usually $9.05, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man 11 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection (CAPCOM Europe) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
✚ Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $15.14 (Usually $22.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 (CAPCOM) – $14.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Mercury Race (FrontView Studio) – $4.79 (Usually $11.99, ends 30/01) – 60% off
✚ Midnight Evil (Draw Distance S.A.) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 66% off
✚ Miner Warfare (Heartbit Interactive S.r.l.) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 24/01) – 20% off
✚ Minesweeper Genius (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $19.98 (Usually $79.95, ends 30/01) – 75% off
✚ Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate™ (CAPCOM Europe) – $39.97 (Usually $79.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Monster Slayers (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Monument Builders Rushmore (Microids) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 72% off
✚ MotoGP™19 (Milestone) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Mushroom Quest (Drageus Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Music Racer (Sometimes You) – $8.92 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/01) – 15% off
✚ Neko Navy – Daydream Edition (Fruitbat Factory) – $12.37 (Usually $16.50, ends 30/01) – 25% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Ni No Kuni Remastered: Wrath of the White Witch (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc.) – $59.95 (Usually $89.95, ends 30/01) – 33% off
✚ Nicky – The Home Alone Golf Ball (QUByte Interactive) – $0.75 (Usually $1.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off
✚ Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.99 (Usually $5.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ Odallus: The Dark Call (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 13/02) – 75% off
✚ Odium to the Core (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 26/01) – 80% off
✚ ŌKAMI™ HD (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 40% off
✚ One Person Story (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/01) – 50% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 24/01) – 75% off
✚ Onimusha: Warlords (CAPCOM) – $17.97 (Usually $29.95, ends 27/01) – 40% off
✚ oOo: Ascension (EM Studios) – $9.79 (Usually $13.99, ends 28/01) – 30% off
✚ Pacific Wings (Sprakelsoft GmbH) – $4.20 (Usually $6.00, ends 16/02) – 30% off
✚ Party Treats (QubicGames S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Perseverance (Cool Small Games) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/01) – 30% off
✚ Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
✚ PictoQuest (Plug In Digital) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/01) – 20% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $3.45 (Usually $6.90, ends 24/01) – 50% off
✚ Planetary Defense Force (Blue Sunset Games) – $5.24 (Usually $6.99, ends 24/01) – 25% off
✚ Puzzle Wall (RAINYFROG) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 30/01) – 50% off
✚ Quest for the Golden Duck (Bigosaur) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Red Bow (Ratalaika Games) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 02/02) – 20% off
✚ Red Game Without a Great Name (Draw Distance) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 13/02) – 66% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
✚ REKT! High Octane Stunts (QubicGames) – $2.99 (Usually $8.99, ends 26/01) – 66% off
✚ Reptilian Rebellion (FrontView Studio) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 30/01) – 60% off
✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $19.97 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $26.36 (Usually $39.95, ends 27/01) – 34% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $12.47 (Usually $24.95, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $12.38 (Usually $30.95, ends 27/01) – 60% off
✚ Reverse Crawl (Digerati) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Seeders Puzzle Reboot (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Shikhondo: Soul Eater (Digerati) – $5.25 (Usually $21.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $14.25 (Usually $28.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Skee-Ball (Ocean Media) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 30/01) – 90% off
✚ Skelly Selest (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Smash Rush (isTom Games) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/02) – 50% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $11.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 05/02) – 25% off
✚ Spider Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $5.40 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/02) – 60% off
✚ Spirit Roots (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Story of a Gladiator (Brain Seal Ltd) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/01) – 40% off
✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $3.49 (Usually $6.99, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ Sudoku Relax (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 2 Summer Waves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 25/01) – 30% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 3 Autumn Leaves (G-MODE) – $5.35 (Usually $7.65, ends 08/02) – 30% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $22.39 (Usually $27.99, ends 30/01) – 20% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.41 (Usually $10.50, ends 28/01) – 58% off
✚ SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment) – $59.95 (Usually $89.98, ends 25/01) – 33% off
✚ Super Hero Fight Club: Reloaded (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Super Life of Pixel (WhiteMoon Dreams) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/02) – 90% off
✚ Syberia (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 75% off
✚ Syberia 2 (Microids) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 75% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $17.48 (Usually $69.95, ends 29/01) – 75% off
✚ Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan (Gregarious Games LLC) – $6.62 (Usually $13.24, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Tactical Mind 2 (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 24/01) – 50% off
✚ The Big Journey (Nestor Yavorskyy) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/02) – 50% off
✚ Tiny Gladiators (BoomBit Games) – $7.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 06/02) – 66% off
✚ Titans Pinball (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $9.59 (Usually $47.95, ends 29/01) – 80% off
✚ Tower Climb (11Sheep LTD) – $1.12 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/01) – 85% off
✚ Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials (Wobbly Tooth) – $4.19 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/01) – 30% off
✚ Uncanny Valley (Digerati) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Undead’s Building (DOUBLE DRIVE) – $5.00 (Usually $7.49, ends 09/02) – 33% off
✚ Unexplored (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 30/01) – 80% off
✚ Unknown Fate (MARSLIT GAMES) – $14.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 13/02) – 35% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $4.27 (Usually $22.50, ends 30/01) – 81% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 05/02) – 75% off
✚ Verlet Swing (Digerati Distribution) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/02) – 75% off
✚ Viviette (DYA GAMES) – $10.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 13/02) – 30% off
✚ Watermelon Party (Bigosaur) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 16/02) – 80% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 27/01) – 50% off
✚ West of Loathing (Asymmetric) – $8.40 (Usually $14.00, ends 05/02) – 40% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $3.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 03/02) – 50% off
✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $19.49 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/01) – 13% off
✚ Windmill Kings (Bigosaur d.o.o.) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 16/02) – 70% off
✚ Without Escape (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 05/02) – 20% off
✚ Wondershot (QubicGames) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 26/01) – 90% off
✚ World Soccer Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/01) – 50% off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/01) – 50% off
✚ X-Morph: Defense (EXOR Studios) – $11.60 (Usually $29.00, ends 26/01) – 60% off
✚ Yesterday Origins (Microids) – $14.85 (Usually $45.00, ends 29/01) – 67% off
✚ Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Awesome Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ Zombie Driver Immortal Edition (EXOR Studios Wojciech Lekki sp. j.) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/01) – 50% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $2.92 (Usually $4.50, ends 26/01) – 35% off
