Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 4) Buy Low
Last week was a bit of a bust, luckily for you there’s some great some this week to spend all those Gamestop gains on.
If you love old school looking sides-scrolling games games, this is the week for you! Cyber Shadow has got everyone talking, as has Olija which we just put up our review of. We’ve also got a review of Heaven’s Vault which is out this week as well. Bonkies also looks like a lot of fun.
For discounts we’ve got a bunch of Arcade Archives on sale, Conduct TOGETHER! is also worth a look at for just $3. With the trial running Dead Cells is 50% off, one to try before you buy if you have any doubts. All of the Resident Evil games are also on sale once again.
So anything for you this week?
✚ Arcade Archives HALLEY’S COMET (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy (KOEI TECMO EUROPE) – $112.50
✚ Bonkies (Crunching Koalas) – $18.00 ($22.50 after 05/02)
✚ Burn! SuperTrucks (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $10.50 ($12.00 after 27/02)
✚ CROSSBOW: Bloodnight (Hyperstrange) – TBC
✚ Caves and Castles: Underworld (ChiliDog Interactive) – $7.50
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $40.50 ($45.00 after 03/02)
✚ Colossus Down (Mango Protocol) – $26.95
✚ Cooking Festival (BoomBit Games) – $15.00
✚ Cyber Shadow (Yacht Club Games) – $30.00
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 ($2.99 after 11/02)
✚ Disjunction (Sold Out) – $21.60 ($24.00 after 03/02)
✚ Escape 2088 (OnSkull Development) – $5.25
✚ G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC (G-MODE) – $5.94 ($6.60 after 27/02)
✚ Gods Will Fall (Koch Media) – $37.95
✚ Golden Force (No Gravity Games) – $23.99 ($29.99 after 14/02)
✚ Heaven’s Vault (inkle) – $23.99
✚ Märchen Forest (Clouded Leopard Entertainment) – $48.95
✚ Olija (Devolver Digital) – $22.50
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 ($14.99 after 16/02)
✚ Royal Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $8.99 ($11.99 after 20/02)
✚ SOLAS 128 (Armor Games Studios) – $22.50
✚ Save Farty (the binary family) – $10.50
✚ Space Blast Zom A Matching Game (Digital Game Group) – $12.00
✚ Strange Field Football (Wildbus Studio) – $9.00
✚ SushiParty (AnelaGamesStudio) – $15.00
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 27/02)
✚ TOHU (The Irregular Corporation) – $17.55 ($19.50 after 04/02)
✚ The Choice of Life: Middle Ages (Redblack Spade) – $6.75 ($7.50 after 04/02)
✚ The Dark Eye: Chains of Satinav (Daedalic Entertainment) – $29.95
✚ The Dark Eye: Memoria (Daedalic Entertainment) – $29.95
✚ Ziggy the Chaser (Ultimate Games) – $12.00
✚ Zombie Apocalypse (Pix Arts) – $5.99
✚ /Connection Haunted <SERVER ERROR> (No Gravity Games) – $2.80 (Usually $7.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO FOOTBALL FRENZY (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO SAMURAI SHODOWN III (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’99 (HAMSTER) – $4.55 (Usually $9.10, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO TOP HUNTER RODDY & CATHY (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ ACA NEOGEO ZED BLADE (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Adventure Pinball Bundle (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.45 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/02) – 67% off
✚ Aeolis Tournament (Beyond Fun Studio) – $4.73 (Usually $18.95, ends 24/02) – 75% off
✚ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids) – $41.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws Collection (Funbox Media) – $15.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/02) – 60% off
✚ Apparition (No Gravity Games) – $5.60 (Usually $14.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Arcade Archives Armed F (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives DOUBLE DRAGON (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Kid’s Horehore Daisakusen (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives OMEGA FIGHTER (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Arcade Archives Renegade (HAMSTER) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Arcanoid Breakout (Pix Arts) – $6.39 (Usually $7.99, ends 06/02) – 20% off
✚ Asterix & Obelix XXL: Romastered (Microids) – $41.96 (Usually $59.95, ends 17/02) – 30% off
✚ Banana Treasures Island (Max Interactive Studio ) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 27/02) – 60% off
✚ Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition (Zerouno Games ) – $22.95 (Usually $25.50, ends 25/02) – 10% off
✚ Black The Fall (SandSailorStudio) – $6.88 (Usually $22.95, ends 18/02) – 70% off
✚ Blue Fire (Graffiti Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/02) – 10% off
✚ Bomber Fox (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ Breakfast Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Burn! SuperTrucks (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $10.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 27/02) – 13% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 90.1% off
✚ Citizens Unite!: Earth x Space (KEMCO) – $40.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 03/02) – 10% off
✚ Conduct TOGETHER! (Northplay) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/02) – 90.1% off
✚ Contraptions (Funbox Media) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Cooking Star Restaurant (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/02) – 40% off
✚ Crash Dummy (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Crashbots (Sometimes You) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Crowdy Farm Rush (7Levels) – $1.80 (Usually $9.00, ends 26/02) – 80% off
✚ Curling (Pix Arts) – $6.74 (Usually $8.99, ends 06/02) – 25% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/02) – 66% off
✚ Daylife in Japan – Animated Jigsaw Puzzle Series (QUByte Interactive) – $1.49 (Usually $2.99, ends 11/02) – 50% off
✚ Dead Cells (Motion Twin) – $18.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 10/02) – 50% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $7.12 (Usually $28.50, ends 27/02) – 75% off
✚ Deep Ones (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 90.1% off
✚ Destropolis (No Gravity Games) – $6.75 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Diabolic (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Dirt Bike Insanity (Ultimate Games) – $9.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 02/02) – 20% off
✚ Disjunction (Sold Out) – $21.60 (Usually $24.00, ends 03/02) – 10% off
✚ Drag Racing Rivals (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Dream Alone (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 27/02) – 75% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 27/02) – 75% off
✚ Ego Protocol: Remastered (No Gravity Games) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Energy Balance (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Energy Cycle (EvgeniyKolpakov) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Energy Invasion (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $37.50, ends 27/02) – 90% off
✚ Find The Balance (Wastelands) – $1.55 (Usually $7.79, ends 15/02) – 80% off
✚ Fire & Water (Piotr Skalski) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off
✚ Flying Hero X (EpiXR) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/02) – 20% off
✚ Food Truck Tycoon – Asian Cuisine (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 27/02) – 80% off
✚ Football Manager 2021 Touch (SEGA) – $43.99 (Usually $54.99, ends 01/02) – 20% off
✚ Fracter (The Quantum Astrophysicists Guild) – $4.95 (Usually $9.00, ends 25/02) – 45% off
✚ Fractured Minds (Wired Productions Limited) – $2.70 (Usually $3.00, ends 11/02) – 10% off
✚ G-MODE Archives29 ZANAC (G-MODE) – $5.94 (Usually $6.60, ends 27/02) – 10% off
✚ Gear.Club Unlimited (Microids) – $4.47 (Usually $22.35, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ Girabox (Drageus Games) – $1.87 (Usually $3.75, ends 28/02) – 50% off
✚ Golden Force (No Gravity Games) – $23.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/02) – 20% off
✚ Grab the Bottle (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/02) – 70% off
✚ Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Halloween Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/02) – 66% off
✚ Hardway Party (Wastelands) – $1.49 (Usually $7.49, ends 15/02) – 80% off
✚ Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Monkey Stories) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 09/02) – 50% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 24/02) – 50% off
✚ Infinite – Beyond the Mind (Blowfish Studios) – $2.59 (Usually $12.99, ends 25/02) – 80% off
✚ Infliction: Extended Cut (Blowfish Studios) – $13.50 (Usually $27.00, ends 25/02) – 50% off
✚ Island Maze (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.49 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/02) – 67% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Basketball (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Ice Hockey (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports – Soccer (Funbox Media) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Junior League Sports 3-in-1 Collection (Funbox Media) – $12.60 (Usually $42.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 23/02) – 25% off
✚ Klondike Solitaire (Baltoro Games) – $1.49 (Usually $13.49, ends 28/02) – 89% off
✚ Leisure Suit Larry – Wet Dreams Don’t Dry (Assemble Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/02) – 80% off
✚ Lost Artifacts (8Floor Games) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 11/02) – 70% off
✚ Ludomania (Baltoro Games) – $1.48 (Usually $4.50, ends 28/02) – 67% off
✚ Make War (No Gravity Games) – $4.20 (Usually $14.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Many Faces (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ Metropolis: Lux Obscura (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Mini Island Challenge Bundle (Forever Entertainment) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 75% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame (Milestone S.r.l.) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/02) – 75% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/02) – 66% off
✚ My Universe – Fashion Boutique (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/02) – 40% off
✚ My Universe – School Teacher (Microids) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/02) – 40% off
✚ NecroWorm (Walkabout Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 26/02) – 80% off
✚ Nonograms Prophecy (No Gravity Games) – $2.24 (Usually $5.99, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ OVIVO (Evgeniy Kolpakov) – $3.57 (Usually $10.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ OctaFight (Silesia Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.49, ends 11/02) – 31% off
✚ Olympic Table Tennis (Pix Arts) – $5.99 (Usually $7.99, ends 06/02) – 25% off
✚ One Eyed Kutkh (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Picklock (No Gravity Games) – $6.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Pirates Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/02) – 66% off
✚ Pirates: All Aboard! (No Gravity Games) – $1.48 (Usually $8.99, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Pizza Bar Tycoon (Baltoro Games Sp.z o.o.) – $2.76 (Usually $6.90, ends 28/02) – 60% off
✚ Planet RIX-13 (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $2.10 (Usually $7.00, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness (Microids) – $35.40 (Usually $59.00, ends 17/02) – 40% off
✚ Project Starship (eastasiasoft) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ Project Starship X (eastasiasoft) – $11.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 16/02) – 20% off
✚ Purrs In Heaven (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/02) – 65% off
✚ Rawr-Off (No Gravity Games S.A.) – $1.49 (Usually $4.49, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Rescue Tale (Bitecore) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 18/02) – 70% off
✚ Resident Evil (CAPCOM) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/02) – 35% off
✚ Resident Evil 0 (CAPCOM) – $19.46 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/02) – 35% off
✚ Resident Evil 4 (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/02) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil 5 (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/02) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil 6 (CAPCOM) – $22.45 (Usually $29.95, ends 11/02) – 25% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations (CAPCOM) – $9.98 (Usually $24.95, ends 11/02) – 60% off
✚ Resident Evil Revelations 2 (CAPCOM) – $9.89 (Usually $30.95, ends 11/02) – 68% off
✚ Royal Tower Defense (Prison Games) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 20/02) – 25% off
✚ Run the Fan (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $1.49 (Usually $5.70, ends 11/02) – 74% off
✚ Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure (7 Raven Studios) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/02) – 50% off
✚ Santa’s Xmas Adventure (Funbox Media) – $3.60 (Usually $12.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $2.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/02) – 90.1% off
✚ Sigi – A Fart for Melusina (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $3.74 (Usually $7.49, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ SkyTime (Sometimes You) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Speedway Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/02) – 60% off
✚ SpyHack () – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 24/02) – 75% off
✚ Star Horizon (No Gravity Games) – $4.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem (Sometimes You) – $4.08 (Usually $12.00, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off
✚ Stellar Interface (Imagination Overflow) – $1.75 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/02) – 91.1% off
✚ Strike Force Kitty (No Gravity Games) – $2.79 (Usually $6.99, ends 28/02) – 0% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $2.62 (Usually $10.50, ends 23/02) – 75% off
✚ Super Chariot (Microids) – $2.23 (Usually $22.35, ends 10/02) – 90% off
✚ Super Punch (Piotr Skalski) – $2.10 (Usually $3.00, ends 31/01) – 30% off
✚ Super Street: Racer (Funbox Media Ltd.) – $22.49 (Usually $67.50, ends 17/02) – 67% off
✚ Super Tennis Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $14.85 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/02) – 34% off
✚ Sushi Time! (Baltoro Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 28/02) – 80% off
✚ Sword of the Necromancer (Grimorio of Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 27/02) – 10% off
✚ Syberia 3 (Microids) – $13.99 (Usually $69.95, ends 17/02) – 80% off
✚ TOHU (The Irregular Corporation) – $17.55 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/02) – 10% off
✚ The Adventures of Elena Temple: Definitive Edition (GRIMTALIN) – $3.19 (Usually $7.99, ends 17/02) – 60% off
✚ The Bluecoats North & South (Microids) – $26.99 (Usually $44.99, ends 17/02) – 40% off
✚ The Choice of Life: Middle Ages (Redblack Spade) – $6.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 04/02) – 10% off
✚ The Deer God (Blowfish Studios) – $2.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 25/02) – 80% off
✚ The House of Da Vinci (Blue Brain Games, s.r.o.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/02) – 50% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $4.50 (Usually $45.00, ends 27/02) – 90% off
✚ The TakeOver (Antonios Pelekanos) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 17/02) – 50% off
✚ Through the Darkest of Times (HandyGames) – $14.99 (Usually $22.50, ends 04/02) – 33% off
✚ Toki (Microids) – $1.48 (Usually $22.35, ends 10/02) – 93.4% off
✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $13.47 (Usually $26.95, ends 27/02) – 50% off
✚ Urban Trial Playground (Tate Multimedia) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 25/02) – 80% off
✚ Vasilis (Sometimes You) – $2.55 (Usually $7.50, ends 14/02) – 66% off
✚ Vegas Party (Funbox Media) – $9.90 (Usually $33.00, ends 10/02) – 70% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 22/02) – 66% off
✚ Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? (Microids) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 17/02) – 25% off
✚ WildTrax Racing (SuperPowerUpGames) – $4.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 22/02) – 60% off
