Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 39)
A bit of a quiet one, but still a bit of fun to be had.
New releases: First off you can’t look past Super Mario Bros. 35 which is free if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber (well you can’t play it otherwise). Rogue Company finally went free, the great Projection: First Light is also out and on discount for a couple of weeks. Let us know if there’s anything else we should be telling people about.
Sales: There’s a bit around, Metro 2033 Redux and Metro: Last Light Redux are 45% off, Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee and Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath are 33% off, Puyo Puyo Tetris is a massive 75% off and the very well made Wargroove is 50% off. That’s a long list, so there might be something we missed!
✚ Alwa’s Legacy (Elden Pixels) – $22.50
✚ Arcade Archives BEN BERO BEH (HAMSTER) – $10.50
✚ Bacon Man: An Adventure (Skymap Games) – $14.99
✚ Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials (DANGEN Entertainment) – $25.20
✚ Candy Raid: The Factory (KR Game Studios) – $7.49
✚ Detective Case and Clown Bot in: Murder in The Hotel Lisbon (Nerd Monkeys) – TBC
✚ Electronic Super Joy 2 (Hard Copy Games) – $9.99
✚ Farm Builder (LAN – GAMES EOOD) – $14.99
✚ Hide & Dance! (hap Inc.) – $7.50
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 21/10)
✚ IMMERSE LAND (VivaGmes) – $7.50
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 02/10)
✚ MindSeize (First Press Games) – $27.19 ($31.99 after 07/10)
✚ Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome (Ultimate Games) – $11.47 ($13.50 after 08/10)
✚ Orangeblood (PLAYISM) – $25.20
✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $5.60 ($7.00 after 24/10)
✚ Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios) – $19.99 ($24.99 after 12/10)
✚ Red Crow Mysteries: Legion (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Rogue Company (Hi-Rez Studios) – Free
✚ Shmubedi Boo (Dmytro Derybas) – $15.00
✚ Smoots World Cup Tennis (©JanduSoft2020) – $12.75 ($15.00 after 29/10)
✚ Super Mario Bros. 35 (Nintendo) – Free
✚ The Last Days (Ocean Media) – $15.00
✚ Umihara Kawase BaZooKa! (ININ Games) – $44.99
✚ Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ (Sekai Games) – $45.00
✚ Unlock The King 3 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
✚ WARSAW (Crunching Koalas) – $29.99
✚ Ys Origin (DotEmu) – $30.00
✚ de Blob (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ de Blob 2 (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ #womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.97 (Usually $9.30, ends 29/10) – 68% off
✚ 12 is Better Than 6 (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ 3000th Duel (Neopopcorn) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 14/10) – 50% off
✚ 8-Ball Pocket (Super PowerUp Games) – $2.70 (Usually $9.00, ends 28/10) – 70% off
✚ A Gummy’s Life (EP Games) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ AER Memories of Old (Daedalic Entertainment) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 75% off
✚ Aces of the Luftwaffe – Squadron (HandyGames) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 70% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 10% off
✚ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids) – $53.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 06/10) – 10% off
✚ Along the Edge (Nova-box) – $21.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/10) – 12% off
✚ Alwa’s Awakening (Elden Pixels) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 12/10) – 30% off
✚ Animal Hunter Z (STARSIGN) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Ash of Gods: Redemption (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $44.95, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ BINGO for Nintendo Switch (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ BLACKSAD: Under the Skin (ANUMAN INTERACTIVE) – $30.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 50% off
✚ BUTCHER (Crunching Koalas) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Back to Bed (2Awesome Studio) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/10) – 60% off
✚ Balance Blox (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Battle Chasers: Nightwar (THQ Nordic) – $23.98 (Usually $59.95, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Battle Worlds: Kronos (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Biped (Postmeta Games) – $15.52 (Usually $22.50, ends 10/10) – 31% off
✚ Black Rainbow (Ocean Media) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 60% off
✚ Blood will be Spilled (Attu Games) – $4.40 (Usually $22.00, ends 29/10) – 80% off
✚ Brawlout (Angry Mob Games) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Brightstone Mysteries: Paranormal Hotel (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 30% off
✚ Broken Lines (Super.com) – $26.50 (Usually $37.95, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Bubble Shooter DX (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Candle: The Power of the Flame (Merge Games) – $6.23 (Usually $24.95, ends 11/10) – 75% off
✚ Caterpillar Royale (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Cattails (Falcon Development) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 21/10) – 50% off
✚ Caveman Warriors (JanduSoft) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Cecconoid (Thalamus Digital) – $14.00 (Usually $20.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Chaos on Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 66% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ Cinders (Crunching Koalas) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/10) – 70% off
✚ Collide-a-Ball 2 (Starsign, Inc.) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Country Tales (Ocean Media) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 30% off
✚ Crimson Keep (Merge Games) – $5.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 11/10) – 80% off
✚ Cubers: Arena (Teyon) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Danmaku Unlimited 3 (Doragon) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Darkwood (Crunching Koalas) – $10.99 (Usually $21.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $6.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/10) – 90% off
✚ Deponia Doomsday (Daedalic Entertainment) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 66% off
✚ Dimension Drive (2Aswesome Studio) – $2.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 11/10) – 85% off
✚ Doodle God: Evolution (JoyBits) – $4.20 (Usually $15.00, ends 21/10) – 72% off
✚ DreamBall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Dungeon Shooting (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: Harvey’s New Eyes (Daedalic Entertainment) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 66% off
✚ Edna & Harvey: The Breakout – Anniversary Edition (Daedalic Entertainment) – $20.09 (Usually $29.99, ends 12/10) – 33% off
✚ Event Horizon (Drageus Games) – $1.49 (Usually $9.00, ends 01/11) – 0% off
✚ Farm Mystery (Ocean Media LLC) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 70% off
✚ Felix The Reaper (Daedalic Entertainment) – $9.37 (Usually $37.50, ends 12/10) – 75% off
✚ Firework (Fantastico Studio) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ FunBox Party (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 01/11) – 0% off
✚ Furwind (JanduSoft) – $3.37 (Usually $13.50, ends 31/10) – 75% off
✚ Galaxy Champions TV (Silesia Games Sp. z o.o.) – $2.29 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/10) – 79% off
✚ Galaxy Warfighter (JoyBits) – $2.94 (Usually $10.50, ends 21/10) – 72% off
✚ Genetic Disaster (Drageus Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 0% off
✚ Get 10 quest (Fantastico Studio) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Gnomes Garden: New Home (8Floor Games) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ Go! Fish Go! (Cool Small Games) – $1.49 (Usually $3.00, ends 29/10) – 50% off
✚ Goodbye Deponia (Daedalic Entertainment) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 66% off
✚ Grim Legends 2: Song of the Dark Swan (Artifex Mundi) – $13.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ Guacamelee! 2 (DrinkBox Studios) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (DrinkBox Studios) – $8.06 (Usually $20.15, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Guess the Character (JanduSoft) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 31/10) – 66% off
✚ Harvest Life (Rokaplay) – $3.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 08/10) – 90% off
✚ Headspun (Wales Interactive) – $11.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 40% off
✚ Hero Express (Fantastico Studio srl) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ History 2048 (Run-Down Games ) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ HoPiKo (Merge Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/10) – 80% off
✚ Hob: The Definitive Edition (Perfect World) – $21.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 30% off
✚ Hot Shot Burn (Forever Entertainment) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 21/10) – 10% off
✚ ICEY (X.D. Network) – $10.70 (Usually $12.59, ends 08/10) – 15% off
✚ Inferno 2 (2Awesome Studio VOF) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/10) – 80% off
✚ Juicy Realm (X.D. Network Inc.) – $15.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Julie’s Sweets (Ocean Media) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 75% off
✚ Kona (Koch Media) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 70% off
✚ LUNA the Shadow Dust (Coconut Island Games) – $29.69 (Usually $32.99, ends 31/10) – 10% off
✚ Legend of Kay Anniversary (THQ Nordic) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2019 (Koch Media) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Let’s Sing 2020 (Koch Media GmbH) – $36.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 05/10) – 40% off
✚ Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Crunching Koalas) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 70% off
✚ Liege Dragon (KEMCO) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 02/10) – 10% off
✚ Lines XL (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 27/10) – 50% off
✚ LocO-SportS (JORGE BIEDMA AZUAR) – $2.88 (Usually $9.00, ends 29/10) – 68% off
✚ Lost Horizon (Koch Media) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 65% off
✚ Lost Horizon 2 (Koch Media) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 65% off
✚ Lumini (2Awesome Studio) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 60% off
✚ M.A.C.E. Space Shooter (EntwicklerX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/10) – 80% off
✚ Mad Carnage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 01/11) – 0% off
✚ Mainlining (Merge Games) – $6.59 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Manticore – Galaxy on Fire (Koch Media) – $12.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 05/10) – 60% off
✚ Marble Power Blast (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Max and the book of chaos (JanduSoft) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 25% off
✚ Mech Rage (Drageus Games) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 0% off
✚ Mecho Tales (Arcade Distillery) – $1.47 (Usually $12.49, ends 21/10) – 88% off
✚ Meow Motors (ArtVostok) – $10.73 (Usually $20.25, ends 15/10) – 47% off
✚ Metro 2033 Redux (Koch Media) – $20.32 (Usually $36.95, ends 05/10) – 45% off
✚ Metro: Last Light Redux (Koch Media) – $20.32 (Usually $36.95, ends 05/10) – 45% off
✚ Miles & Kilo (Four Horses) – $2.39 (Usually $11.99, ends 28/10) – 80% off
✚ MindSeize (First Press Games) – $27.19 (Usually $31.99, ends 07/10) – 15% off
✚ Monster Jam Steel Titans (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ MouseCraft (Crunching Koalas) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Muse Dash (X.D. Network) – $32.21 (Usually $42.95, ends 11/10) – 25% off
✚ Mutant Mudds Collection (Atooi) – $1.95 (Usually $19.50, ends 31/10) – 90.1% off
✚ My Memory of Us (Crunching Koalas) – $8.99 (Usually $22.49, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ My Universe – My Baby (Microids) – $45.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 14/10) – 25% off
✚ Never Stop (Pixelsplit) – $5.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Newton’s Cradle Puzzle Game (Peter Hijma) – $2.00 (Usually $4.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Nubarron: The adventure of an unlucky gnome (Ultimate Games) – $11.47 (Usually $13.50, ends 08/10) – 15% off
✚ Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 33% off
✚ Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath (Oddworld Inhabitants) – $30.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 13/10) – 33% off
✚ Old Man’s Journey (Broken Rules) – $10.04 (Usually $14.99, ends 01/11) – 33% off
✚ One Line Coloring (MythicOwl) – $5.40 (Usually $9.00, ends 11/10) – 40% off
✚ Overlanders (Run-Down Games) – $1.69 (Usually $33.90, ends 31/10) – 95% off
✚ Peace, Death! Complete Edition (Hypertrain Digital) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 70% off
✚ Perry Pig Jump (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Ping Pong Trick Shot EVOLUTION (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Plague Road (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $18.75, ends 21/10) – 92.1% off
✚ Police Stories (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL) – $9.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Powertris (No Gravity Games) – $5.60 (Usually $7.00, ends 24/10) – 20% off
✚ Project Warlock (Crunching Koalas) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 08/10) – 10% off
✚ Projection: First Light (Blowfish Studios) – $19.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 12/10) – 20% off
✚ Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (Deep Silver) – $14.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 05/10) – 75% off
✚ Quarantine Circular (Ant Workshop) – $7.19 (Usually $8.99, ends 21/10) – 20% off
✚ Rainbows, toilets & unicorns (Fantastico Studio) – $5.25 (Usually $10.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Rebel Cops (THQ Nordic GmbH) – $7.47 (Usually $14.95, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered (Koch Media) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Redeemer: Enhanced Edition (Koch Media GmbH) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 05/10) – 60% off
✚ Reknum (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Resolutiion (Deck 13) – $24.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 08/10) – 20% off
✚ Riverbond (Cococucumber) – $9.88 (Usually $32.95, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Rocket Wars (Rooftop Panda IVS) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 11/10) – 0% off
✚ SAINTS ROW®: THE THIRD™ – THE FULL PACKAGE (Koch Media) – $26.97 (Usually $59.95, ends 05/10) – 55% off
✚ SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption (Another Indie Studio) – $7.12 (Usually $28.50, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ STEINS;GATE ELITE (Koch Media) – $45.00 (Usually $90.00, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis (Koch Media GmbH) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 65% off
✚ Secret Files 3 (Koch Media) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Secret Files Sam Peters (Koch Media GmbH) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 05/10) – 65% off
✚ Secret Files: Tunguska (Koch Media) – $7.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 05/10) – 65% off
✚ Seers Isle (Nova-box) – $21.99 (Usually $24.99, ends 14/10) – 12% off
✚ Severed (DrinkBox Studios) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Shift Happens (Daedalic Entertainment) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 12/10) – 75% off
✚ Silence (Daedalic Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ Smoots Summer Games (JanduSoft S.L.) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ Smoots World Cup Tennis (©JanduSoft2020) – $12.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 29/10) – 15% off
✚ Soccer Slammers (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Spencer (EntwicklerX) – $2.10 (Usually $10.50, ends 11/10) – 80% off
✚ SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated (THQ Nordic) – $43.15 (Usually $47.95, ends 08/10) – 10% off
✚ State of Mind (Daedalic Entertainment) – $12.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 12/10) – 80% off
✚ Summer Sweetheart (Fengyun) – $19.59 (Usually $27.99, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Super Hyperactive Ninja (JanduSoft) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 31/10) – 85% off
✚ Super Korotama (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off
✚ Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (STARSIGN) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 20/10) – 50% off
✚ Super Star Blast (EntwicklerX) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/10) – 80% off
✚ Super Volley Blast (Unfinished Pixel) – $10.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 30% off
✚ Swamp Defense 2 (EntwicklerX) – $2.25 (Usually $4.50, ends 11/10) – 50% off
✚ Sweet Witches (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $2.25 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 0% off
✚ Syberia 1 & 2 (Microids) – $13.69 (Usually $47.95, ends 14/10) – 71% off
✚ Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack (DrinkBox Studios) – $5.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 04/10) – 60% off
✚ Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio (Fantastico Studio) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 50% off
✚ The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (THQ Nordic) – $24.97 (Usually $49.95, ends 26/10) – 50% off
✚ The Bug Butcher (2Awesome Studio) – $4.43 (Usually $11.99, ends 11/10) – 63% off
✚ The Dresden Files Cooperative Card Game (Hidden Achievement) – $11.99 (Usually $23.99, ends 06/10) – 50% off
✚ The Legend of Ninja (Prison Games) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 25% off
✚ The Long Journey Home (Daedalic Entertainment) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 12/10) – 75% off
✚ The Savior’s Gang (Catness Game) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 40% off
✚ The Sinking City (Frogwares) – $29.60 (Usually $74.00, ends 15/10) – 60% off
✚ They Came From the Sky (Hook Games) – $1.32 (Usually $3.90, ends 26/10) – 66% off
✚ This Is The Police 2 (THQ Nordic) – $19.99 (Usually $49.99, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ This Is the Police (THQ Nordic) – $15.99 (Usually $39.99, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ Timber Tennis: Versus (Crunching Koalas) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 08/10) – 50% off
✚ Titan Quest (THQ Nordic) – $24.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 08/10) – 60% off
✚ To the Moon (X.D. Network) – $12.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/10) – 30% off
✚ Toby: The Secret Mine (Headup Games) – $2.99 (Usually $14.99, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ Top Run (Fantastico Studio) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ Torchlight II (Perfect World Entertainment) – $18.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 12/10) – 40% off
✚ War Theatre (Arcade Distillery) – $1.50 (Usually $13.50, ends 21/10) – 89% off
✚ Wargroove (Chucklefish Games) – $14.47 (Usually $28.95, ends 05/10) – 50% off
✚ Where Angels Cry: Tears of the Fallen Collector’s Edition (Ocean Media) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 30/10) – 60% off
✚ Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe (Chubby Pixel) – $6.82 (Usually $19.50, ends 30/10) – 65% off
✚ Woodle Tree Adventures (ChubbyPixel) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 30/10) – 80% off
✚ Xeodrifter (Atooi) – $1.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 31/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Zombie Scrapper (Ransacked Studios) – $1.50 (Usually $4.50, ends 21/10) – 67% off
