Weekly Aussie eShop Downloads & Deals (Week 39) Ageing
Look there’s a lot going on in that list below this week, but there’s not a lot going on – if you get our drift. There are some standouts, we’ve got a review of The Survivalists coming as well, and our Falcon Age review is also out already too. Ghost of a Tale also looks promising.
Otherwise, Game Dev Tycoon is quite good we’re told and Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East has a horrible name but there are some good classix games in there.
On the sales side of things there’s all the Trine games and Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair as well – they’ve all been on sale before.
Anything for you this week?
✚ 9th Dawn III (Valorware) – $22.50
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $20.25 ($22.50 after 15/10)
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $11.24 ($14.99 after 15/10)
✚ Agatha Christie – The ABC Murders (Microids) – $59.99
✚ AstroWings: Space War (Toward) – $14.50
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $30.00 ($37.50 after 14/10)
✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $9.60 ($48.00 after 07/11)
✚ Dodge These Balls (EntwicklerX) – $1.50
✚ Falcon Age (Outerloop Games) – $18.90 ($25.20 after 15/10)
✚ Filament (KalypsoMediaGroup) – $25.50
✚ Flipon (Plug In Digital) – $9.00
✚ From Orbit (Tentacle Head Games) – $12.30
✚ Game Dev Tycoon (Greenheart Games) – $22.50
✚ Ghost of a Tale (Plug In Digital) – $37.50
✚ Green Hell (Forever Entertainment) – TBC
✚ Home: Postmortem Edition (Benjamin Rivers) – $11.99
✚ I Am Dead (Annapurna Interactive) – $24.99
✚ Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $27.00 ($30.00 after 15/10)
✚ Juiced! (TimothyvanderHoeven) – $7.50
✚ Neighbours back From Hell (THQ Nordic) – $23.95
✚ Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix (Game Mill) – $59.99
✚ Piofiore: Fated Memories (Aksys Games) – $75.00
✚ Puddle Knights (Lockpickle) – $12.99
✚ Retro Classix Collection #1: Data East (Golem Entertainment) – $30.00
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 ($7.49 after 28/10)
✚ Space Grunts (Orange Pixel) – $21.00
✚ Super Arcade Racing (OutOfTheBit) – $15.00
✚ TTV2 (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
✚ Tacticool Champs (AwesomeIndustries) – $15.00
✚ The Legend of Ninja (Prison Games) – $8.99 ($11.99 after 31/10)
✚ The Ramen Sensei (Kairosoft) – $19.50
✚ The Survivalists (Team 17) – $37.50
✚ Tiki Brawl (Flynns Arcade) – $1.50 ($2.25 after 31/10)
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $8.40 ($12.00 after 26/10)
✚ UBERMOSH: SANTICIDE (QUByte Interactive) – $1.50
✚ WarriOrb (NotYetEntertainment) – $19.50
✚ oOo: Ascension (EM Studios) – $6.99 (Usually $13.99, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ while True: learn() (Nival) – $14.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 15/10) – 26% off
✚ 140 (Carlsen Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/10) – 60% off
✚ 1979 Revolution: Black Friday (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Adventures of Chris (Graffiti Games) – $20.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 10% off
✚ Aery – Sky Castle (EpiXR) – $11.24 (Usually $14.99, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ Ageless (Team17) – $16.87 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ Alpaca Ball: Allstars (Badland Publishing) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 14/10) – 10% off
✚ Ambition of the Slimes (Flyhigh Works) – $4.47 (Usually $8.95, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories (BLG-Publishing) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/10) – 65% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – Arcane Edition (BLG-Publishing) – $15.75 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/10) – 65% off
✚ Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles (BLG-Publishing) – $10.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/10) – 65% off
✚ Animated Jigsaws: Japanese Women (RAINYFROG) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Aperion Cyberstorm (Apriori Digital) – $4.37 (Usually $19.00, ends 15/10) – 77% off
✚ Aqua TV (EM Studios) – $7.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Aragami – Shadow Edition (Merge Games) – $22.49 (Usually $44.99, ends 18/10) – 50% off
✚ Ascendant Hearts (Visualnoveler) – $9.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 40% off
✚ Asdivine Dios (Kabushiki Kaisha Kotobuki Solution) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/10) – 40% off
✚ Awe (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/10) – 60% off
✚ BARRIER X (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.99 (Usually $4.99, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Bear With Me: The Lost Robots (Modus Games) – $3.02 (Usually $7.55, ends 13/10) – 60% off
✚ Beast Quest (Maximum Games) – $27.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 13/10) – 60% off
✚ Behind The Screen (COSEN) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Behold the Kickmen (Ant Workshop) – $2.47 (Usually $4.95, ends 28/10) – 50% off
✚ Blacksea Odyssey (Digerati Distribution) – $4.87 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Bleed (Digerati) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Bleed 2 (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Bleed Complete Bundle (Digerati) – $6.30 (Usually $42.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Boreal Blade (Frozenbyte Oy) – $6.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 80% off
✚ Breathing Fear (DRAGEUS GAMES SPÓŁKA AKCYJNA) – $1.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 08/11) – 0% off
✚ Bridge Strike (Drageus Games) – $3.67 (Usually $10.50, ends 08/11) – 0% off
✚ Caveblazers (Yogscast) – $5.99 (Usually $19.99, ends 22/10) – 70% off
✚ Chalk Dash Carnival (SAT-BOX) – $1.50 (Usually $10.00, ends 03/11) – 81% off
✚ Charterstone: Digital Edition (Acram) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 14/10) – 20% off
✚ City Bus Driving Simulator (BoomBit Games) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/11) – 0% off
✚ Cloudpunk (Merge Games) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team (BoomBit Games) – $5.40 (Usually $18.00, ends 08/11) – 0% off
✚ Crash Drive 2 (M2H) – $1.50 (Usually $12.00, ends 07/11) – 88% off
✚ DRAW CHILLY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $1.80 (Usually $4.50, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Damsel (Screwtape Studios PTY LTD) – $3.39 (Usually $16.99, ends 22/10) – 80% off
✚ Darts Up (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 66% off
✚ Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Badland Games) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 67% off
✚ Deadly Days (Assemble Entertainment) – $17.10 (Usually $28.50, ends 02/11) – 40% off
✚ Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy (Nomad Games) – $6.67 (Usually $13.35, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Deer Drive Legends (Maximum Games) – $8.99 (Usually $30.00, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Degrees of Separation (Modus Games) – $8.98 (Usually $29.95, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Demon Pit (Digerati) – $5.10 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 66% off
✚ Demon’s Crystals (BLG-Publishing) – $7.42 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 67% off
✚ Depth of Extinction (HOF Studios) – $11.85 (Usually $19.99, ends 26/10) – 41% off
✚ Desktop Baseball (SAT-BOX) – $4.22 (Usually $10.56, ends 03/11) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Bowling (SAT-BOX) – $4.28 (Usually $10.70, ends 03/11) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Dodgeball (SAT-BOX) – $4.44 (Usually $11.12, ends 03/11) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Rugby (SAT-BOX) – $2.55 (Usually $11.12, ends 03/11) – 77% off
✚ Desktop Soccer (SAT-BOX) – $3.98 (Usually $9.96, ends 03/11) – 60% off
✚ Desktop Table Tennis (SAT-BOX) – $4.16 (Usually $10.41, ends 03/11) – 60% off
✚ Digerati Indie Bundle: INK & Hacky Zack (Digerati Distribution) – $4.50 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Digerati Presents: Make It Quick Bundle Vol. 1 (Digerati) – $9.60 (Usually $48.00, ends 07/11) – 80% off
✚ Dirt Trackin 2 (FlyingSquirrelGames) – $1.65 (Usually $16.50, ends 09/10) – 90.1% off
✚ Don’t Die, Mr Robot! (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Double Pug Switch (Apriori Digital) – $10.53 (Usually $11.70, ends 22/10) – 10% off
✚ Ellen (JanduSoft) – $3.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/11) – 75% off
✚ Ellipsis (Silesia Games) – $5.19 (Usually $7.50, ends 18/10) – 31% off
✚ Emma: Lost in Memories (JanduSoft) – $9.00 (Usually $12.00, ends 06/11) – 25% off
✚ Falcon Age (Outerloop Games) – $18.90 (Usually $25.20, ends 15/10) – 25% off
✚ Fall of Light: Darkest Edition (Digerati) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Fernz Gate (KEMCO) – $11.70 (Usually $19.50, ends 28/10) – 40% off
✚ Flat Heroes (Deck 13) – $10.05 (Usually $15.00, ends 04/11) – 33% off
✚ Fluxteria (Playstige Interactive) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ Freakout: Calamity TV Show (JanduSoft) – $6.75 (Usually $13.50, ends 06/11) – 50% off
✚ Freaky Awesome (Badland Games Publishing) – $7.41 (Usually $19.50, ends 11/10) – 62% off
✚ Frost (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ FutureGrind (Milkbag Games) – $1.49 (Usually $14.99, ends 22/10) – 90.1% off
✚ FuzzBall (ShadowLair Games) – $13.36 (Usually $24.75, ends 28/10) – 46% off
✚ Ginger: Beyond the Crystal (Badland Games) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Glass Masquerade 2: Illusions (Digerati) – $10.80 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 40% off
✚ Golem Gates (Digerati) – $11.25 (Usually $37.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing (EnjoyUp Games) – $6.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 02/11) – 60% off
✚ Grimshade (UTC ASTERION) – $22.49 (Usually $29.99, ends 19/10) – 25% off
✚ Hacky Zack (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 88% off
✚ Heart&Slash (BLG-Publishing) – $6.30 (Usually $21.00, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Horror Pinball Bundle (Super PowerUp Games S.L.) – $4.59 (Usually $13.50, ends 02/11) – 66% off
✚ Hyperforma (HeroCraft) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 22/10) – 70% off
✚ INK (Digerati Distribution) – $2.02 (Usually $13.50, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Ikenfell (Humble Games) – $27.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 15/10) – 10% off
✚ Indiecalypse (JanduSoft) – $14.62 (Usually $19.50, ends 06/11) – 25% off
✚ JigSaw Abundance (Playstige Interactive) – $2.25 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ JigSaw Solace (Playstige Interactive) – $1.80 (Usually $6.00, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ KUUKIYOMI: Consider It! (G-MODE) – $4.95 (Usually $6.60, ends 03/11) – 25% off
✚ Killer Queen Black (Liquid Bit, LLC) – $2.79 (Usually $27.99, ends 27/10) – 90% off
✚ Kropki 8 (Hook Games) – $1.50 (Usually $3.00, ends 05/11) – 50% off
✚ Lair of the Clockwork God (Ant Workshop) – $19.49 (Usually $25.99, ends 28/10) – 25% off
✚ Last Encounter (Silesia Games) – $4.79 (Usually $19.99, ends 18/10) – 76% off
✚ Leopoldo Manquiseil (BLG-Publishing) – $1.49 (Usually $5.99, ends 11/10) – 75% off
✚ Letter Quest Remastered (Digerati) – $4.50 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Liberated (Walkabout Games) – $20.00 (Usually $29.99, ends 21/10) – 33% off
✚ Lovecraft´s Untold Stories (BLG-Publishing) – $10.35 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 54% off
✚ Marblelous Animals (BLG-Publishing) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 11/10) – 60% off
✚ Marooners (M2H) – $1.59 (Usually $19.50, ends 07/11) – 91.5% off
✚ Mekorama (Rainy Frog) – $4.50 (Usually $7.50, ends 22/10) – 40% off
✚ Monkey Wall (COSEN) – $3.00 (Usually $6.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 (Milestone) – $18.00 (Usually $60.00, ends 22/10) – 70% off
✚ Moorhuhn Wanted (Higgs Games) – $8.40 (Usually $10.50, ends 07/11) – 20% off
✚ Morphite (Blowfish Studios) – $3.82 (Usually $22.50, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ MotoGP™18 (Milestone) – $11.25 (Usually $45.00, ends 22/10) – 75% off
✚ Mummy Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 66% off
✚ Nefarious (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet (Application Systems Heidelberg Software GmbH) – $17.99 (Usually $29.99, ends 14/10) – 40% off
✚ Neon Abyss (Team17) – $23.16 (Usually $28.95, ends 18/10) – 20% off
✚ Neonwall (JanduSoft) – $3.75 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/11) – 75% off
✚ Nerved (Playstige Interactive) – $4.05 (Usually $13.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ Nightmare Boy (BLG-Publishing) – $4.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 11/10) – 70% off
✚ Nine Parchments (Frozenbyte) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off
✚ Ninjin: Clash of Carrots (Modus Games) – $2.99 (Usually $15.00, ends 13/10) – 80% off
✚ Omega Strike (Digerati Distribution) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle (Digerati Distribution) – $10.20 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 66% off
✚ Our Flick Erasers (SAT-BOX) – $13.02 (Usually $18.61, ends 03/11) – 30% off
✚ Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition (Modus Games) – $17.49 (Usually $69.99, ends 13/10) – 75% off
✚ Panty Party (COSEN) – $10.95 (Usually $21.90, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Paranautical Activity (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Peaky Blinders : Mastermind () – $25.12 (Usually $37.50, ends 29/10) – 33% off
✚ Pipe Push Paradise (Digerati) – $4.12 (Usually $16.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Reflex Unit 2 (ROBOSARU Games) – $12.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ Regions of Ruin (JanduSoft) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 06/11) – 50% off
✚ Reventure (Pixelatto Games S.L.) – $5.75 (Usually $11.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Royal Roads (8FLOOR LTD) – $3.96 (Usually $13.20, ends 22/10) – 70% off
✚ STANDBY (HYPETRAIN DIGITAL LTD) – $3.00 (Usually $7.50, ends 29/10) – 60% off
✚ Shakedown: Hawaii (Vblank Entertainment) – $15.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Skatemasta Tcheco (eastasiasoft) – $5.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 28/10) – 20% off
✚ Slain: Back From Hell (Digerati) – $7.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut (Digerati) – $5.62 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 75% off
✚ Slime Tactics (Flyhigh Works) – $7.50 (Usually $15.00, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Sparklite (Merge Games) – $22.50 (Usually $37.50, ends 18/10) – 40% off
✚ Spartan Fist (JanduSoft) – $9.37 (Usually $18.75, ends 06/11) – 50% off
✚ Spectrum (Digerati) – $3.60 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ SpiderSolitaire BLACK (G-MODE) – $1.49 (Usually $7.65, ends 07/11) – 81% off
✚ Storm Boy (Blowfish Studios) – $1.18 (Usually $6.99, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow (G-MODE) – $5.73 (Usually $7.65, ends 07/11) – 25% off
✚ Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition (Digerati) – $19.50 (Usually $30.00, ends 01/11) – 35% off
✚ Super Arcade Soccer (EnjoyUp Games) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 03/11) – 70% off
✚ Swim Out (Lozange Lab) – $3.06 (Usually $9.00, ends 12/10) – 66% off
✚ THOTH (Carlsen Games) – $2.99 (Usually $7.49, ends 18/10) – 60% off
✚ Tamashii (Digerati) – $9.00 (Usually $18.00, ends 01/11) – 50% off
✚ The Aquatic Adventure of the Last Human (Digerati) – $5.85 (Usually $19.50, ends 01/11) – 70% off
✚ The Legend of Ninja (Prison Games) – $8.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 31/10) – 25% off
✚ Theme Park Simulator (BLG-Publishing) – $14.51 (Usually $21.99, ends 11/10) – 34% off
✚ Three Fourths Home: Extended Edition (Digerati) – $1.80 (Usually $12.00, ends 01/11) – 85% off
✚ Tiki Brawl (Flynns Arcade) – $1.50 (Usually $2.25, ends 31/10) – 33% off
✚ Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing (T-Bull) – $1.99 (Usually $11.99, ends 04/11) – 86% off
✚ Torn Tales: Rebound Edition (Silesia Games) – $8.40 (Usually $12.00, ends 26/10) – 31% off
✚ Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt (Handy Games) – $7.00 (Usually $29.00, ends 15/10) – 75% off
✚ Tricky Towers (WeirdBeard ) – $11.25 (Usually $22.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ Trine 2: Complete Story (Frozenbyte) – $7.65 (Usually $25.50, ends 19/10) – 70% off
✚ Trine 3: The Artifacts of Power (Frozenbyte Oy) – $9.00 (Usually $30.00, ends 19/10) – 70% off
✚ Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) – $20.99 (Usually $69.99, ends 13/10) – 70% off
✚ Trine Enchanted Edition (Frozenbyte) – $6.75 (Usually $22.50, ends 19/10) – 70% off
✚ Troll and I™ (Maximum Games) – $5.99 (Usually $59.99, ends 13/10) – 90% off
✚ Typoman (Wales Interactive) – $7.80 (Usually $19.50, ends 22/10) – 60% off
✚ UNI (Game Museum) – $1.40 (Usually $7.00, ends 31/10) – 80% off
✚ Under the Jolly Roger (HeroCraft) – $21.60 (Usually $27.00, ends 22/10) – 20% off
✚ UnderHero (Digerati) – $12.75 (Usually $25.50, ends 01/11) – 50% off
✚ Unrailed! (Daedalic Entertainment) – $20.21 (Usually $26.95, ends 07/11) – 25% off
✚ V.O.I.D. (JanduSoft) – $1.50 (Usually $6.00, ends 06/11) – 75% off
✚ Vaccine (Rainy Frog) – $6.50 (Usually $13.00, ends 22/10) – 50% off
✚ Vertical Drop Heroes HD (Digerati ) – $3.00 (Usually $15.00, ends 01/11) – 80% off
✚ Voxel Shot for Nintendo Switch (SAT-BOX) – $2.31 (Usually $10.05, ends 03/11) – 77% off
✚ Voxel Sword (SAT-BOX) – $2.07 (Usually $9.00, ends 03/11) – 77% off
✚ WARHAMMER 40,000: SPACE WOLF (HeroCraft) – $16.20 (Usually $27.00, ends 22/10) – 40% off
✚ War-Torn Dreams (Playstige Interactive) – $3.15 (Usually $10.50, ends 29/10) – 70% off
✚ Werewolf Pinball (EnjoyUp Games) – $1.53 (Usually $4.50, ends 02/11) – 66% off
✚ Whipseey and the Lost Atlas (Blowfish Studios) – $1.35 (Usually $7.99, ends 26/10) – 83% off
✚ Willy Jetman: Astromonkey’s Revenge (BLG-Publishing) – $11.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 47% off
✚ Witch & Hero (Flyhigh Works) – $1.83 (Usually $9.15, ends 15/10) – 80% off
✚ Witch & Hero 2 (Flyhigh Works) – $3.75 (Usually $7.50, ends 15/10) – 50% off
✚ XenoRaptor (Digerati) – $7.65 (Usually $22.50, ends 01/11) – 66% off
✚ YOGA MASTER (My World) – $30.00 (Usually $37.50, ends 07/11) – 20% off
✚ Yes, Your Grace (No More Robots) – $15.48 (Usually $25.80, ends 06/11) – 40% off
✚ Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Team17 Digital Ltd.) – $18.00 (Usually $45.00, ends 11/10) – 60% off
✚ Zenith (BLG-Publishing) – $11.92 (Usually $22.50, ends 11/10) – 47% off
You guessed it, in last week’s article.
